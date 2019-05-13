Cops campaign against Makabayan party list groups

Elements of Philippine National Police (PNP) were seen distributing copies of Pulis Serbis Balita, the official newsletter of the PNP, inside the Geronimo Elementary School, Sampaloc, Manila, according to Kontra Daya-Metro Manila.



The banner story, “Kabataan, nanguna sa pagkondena sa legal fronts at political parties na sumusuporta sa CPP/NPA” tags Bayan Muna, Kabataan, Gabriela Women’s Party, Anakpawis and ACT Teachers Partylist as communist fronts.

Kontra Daya maintained that electioneering is prohibited inside precincts under the Omnibus Election Code. “This is blatant disregard of non-partisan role of state forces during elections, ” Giovanni Tapang, Kontra Daya convenor, said.

Yesterday, fake reports of alleged disqualification of Makabayan partylist groups were circulated in the social media.