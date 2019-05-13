Website of alternative media outfit under DDoS amid election coverage

By RAYMUND B. VILLANUEVA

Kodao’s website Kodao.org is currently suffering from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack amid its 2019 midterm elections coverage.

DDoS monitoring website DDoSMon reported that Kodao experienced 11 attacks since 10:58 Sunday night.

The other attacks happened at 11.23 and 11:56 Sunday evening, and 12:49, 7:40, 7:56, 9:07, 9:24, 9:47, and 10:52 Monday morning.

The latest attack was registered at 11 am.

Five of the attacks happened after Kodao uploaded a news report on false claims by the Philippine National Police and Army reservists that Makabayan parties have been disqualified by the Commission on Elections.

The attacks briefly prevented administrators from accessing Kodao’s website.

Visitors also reported difficulties in accessing Kodao.org.

Website administrators have requested digital rights groups to identify the source of the current attacks.

Kodao is among four alternative news sites that filed complaints against information technology companies IP Converge and Suniway that Sweden-based digital rights group Quirium identified as sources of DDoS attacks it suffered since December.