Former PTV cameraman gunned down in Davao del Norte

By ALYSSA MAE CLARIN

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Former PTV cameraman, Reymund Paciol, was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in front of his house in Tagum City, June 30.

Tagum City police reportedly received a call at 5:45 p.m., informing that a shooting incident had transpired at purok Galingan, barangay Mankilam, Tagum City.

When authorities arrived, Paciol was brought to Davao Regional Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival after suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Paciol was apparently riding his motorcycle and was about to open the gate when he was shot by an unidentified gunman riding a single motorcycle several times before fleeing.

Police were unable to determine the plate number of the motorcycle, but investigators were able to identify four fired cartridge cases and two fired bullets believed to be from a .45 caliber pistol.

Police believed the motive could be personal, but is still looking if killing could be work-related especially since Paciol had just ended his working contract the same day he was killed.