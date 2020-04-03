Beyond the virus: COVID-19 Special Coverage

-
Globally, more than a million people have been afflicted by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), killing thousands both here and abroad. But the pandemic is deadlier than one can imagine not just because of the virus itself but how governments around the world are turning to militaristic approach to avert the crisis.
In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte has issued a virtual marching order to “shoot dead” those who violate quarantine protocols. The lockdown is seen as a bid to quell the people’s unrest over the government’s poor response. The crisis has also further exposed the double standards and impunity under the Duterte administration.
Below are Bulatlat‘s coverage on COVID-19.
Power-trippers seek emergency powers against the Filipino people
The COVID-19 pandemic brings to the fore the economic divide
‘Granting power to realign budget violative of the Constitution’ — rights lawyers
Disastrous governance amid the pandemic
Of pandemics and profits: How industrial agriculture is exposing humanity to killer outbreaks
‘Rights violators should be made accountable’ — lawyer
Constitutionality of ‘fake news’ provision can be challenged — lawyer
NBI’s summons on Vico Sotto ‘pure harassment’ – lawyer
Special reports revisit the deteriorating public health system in the country. Tributes, too, were paid to health workers serving in the frontlines.
Under a fragmented health care, Philippines is ill-equipped in combating COVID-19
PGH staff in ‘the line of fire’ amid virus duty
‘Without mass testing, PH fighting COVID-19 blindly’ — doctors
Frontliners combat COVID-19 amid rotten public health system
Caring for your mental health in the time of COVID-19
Frontliners stage #ProtestFromWards to call for protection amid COVID-19 pandemic
Top cardiologist who died due to COVID-19 was ‘a tower of strength and leadership’
Protect mental health amid government lockdown, doctor urges
Cuba’s revolutionary health care system at the forefront against COVID-19
Instead of providing due services and mass testing, the Duterte administration turned into militarist approach in addressing the pandemic. Amid the lockdown, Bulatlat looked into various human rights violations and the impact of government response to the lives of Filipino people.
‘Militarist’ COVID-19 response ‘may lead to bigger crisis,’ groups warn
Arrests in QC reveal lack of gov’t support to lockdown-affected residents
‘Heartless’ | Groups decry charges against QC urban poor
Economic slowdown to worsen with COVID-19 lockdown
Mass detention happens due to government’s lockdown inefficiency
Harassment, red-tagging of farmers continue in Quezon amid lockdown
42 farmer-families in Bataan displaced amid lockdown
300 families in Pasay lose homes amid COVID-19 pandemic
Urgent medical response, not militarization of Metro Manila
Groups want free, accessible healthcare not troop deployment
The plight of political prisoners was also brought to fore amid reports of double standards during the lockdown.
#SetThemFree | Groups support campaign to release prisoners amid COVID-19 pandemic
Rights groups push for release of sick, elderly political detainees
No ‘social distancing’ for sick and elderly political prisoners
Release of elderly, sickly prisoners urged amid COVID 19
Long standing problems on the lack of basic social services and the wide economic divide were also highlighted.
The poor are the narrowest targets of COVID-19
#COVID19Quarantine | Urban poor group reminds gov’t 4.5M Filipinos don’t have a home
No social distancing for commuters on 2nd day of quarantine
‘Inaccessible,’ ‘exclusionary’ DOLE cash assistance criticized
Urgent action needed to prevent COVID-19 in detention facilities – UN Human Rights
Lockdown in Italy: Testimonies of OFWs
500 families left homeless in aftermath of Cavite blaze
‘No work, no pay’ for GMA 7 talents
Palace OKs hazard pay for gov’t employees on duty in time of COVID-19
Lumad ‘bakwit’ school faces risk of virus infection, food shortage amid lockdown
Economic relief for workers urged amid COVID-19
Bulatlat also took note of the intensified repression against media.
Bulatlat denounces PCOO’s media discrimination and repression amid COVID-19 lockdown
11 questions on press freedom under Duterte
Media accreditation for COVID-19 coverage, prior restraint — groups
‘Arrest of GenSan teacher, son sets dangerous precedent’ – right group
‘Fake news’ mainly comes from gov’t agencies, officials – UP prof
“Fake news” provision threatens freedom of the press, expression
Academe, media groups urge PCOO to rescind media accreditation
NUJP asks Palace to reconsider media accreditation amid COVID-19 outbreak
Various groups took the initiative to help those in need – from providing educational campaigns to warm meals, and seeking urgent actions from the government.
Groups use social media to help sectors hardest-hit by COVID-19 pandemic
Quezon City parish initiates measures to support pedicab drivers during quarantine
Youth groups use TikTok to press for medical solutions to COVID-19 pandemic
Women’s group provides warm meals for Marikina’s poor residents
Babangon Tayo, a song for frontliners and Filipino people