Balik-Tanaw | Thank you persistent widow!

By DSS. NORMA P. DOLLAGA

Kasimbayan

Ps 121:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8

Ex 17:8-13

2 Tm 3:14-4:2

Lk 18:1-8

WARNING: THE UNJUST JUDGE IS NOT THE IMAGE OF GOD.

FURTHER WARNING: JESUS CRITIQUED AND EXPOSED THE QUALITIES OF UNJUST JUDGE AND THE CORRUPT COURT THAT ENABLED HIM TO BE UNJUST. DO NOT RED TAG JESUS FOR SPEAKING LIKE THIS! TO SPEAK THE TRUTH IS NOT AN ACT OF TERRORISM. HE HAS ALREADY BEEN PERSECUTED, SLAPPED WITH TRUMPED-UP CHARGES, AND EXECUTED. THE INTENTION TO SHAME HIM , TO MAKE HIM IRRELEVANT AND TO JUDICIALLY KILL HIM WERE APPARENT. IF JESUS WAS WITH US TODAY, ANY VOLUNTEER CHURCH FOR HIS WAKE AND COMMEMORATION?

In Luke, a widow’s persistence, vigilance, and militancy were characteristics that challenged even the most heartless, unfeeling, and callous of judge. She banged the walls of a court dominated by men of power and influence. She raised her voice so loudly that they could do nothing to make her quiet.

Who would not be afraid of such a widow? The first impression she gives is that of a woman full of rage and anger. In a patriarchal-fascist set-up, those are negative emotions that would have been suppressed and met with antagonism. But looking deeply into the story, we can see that her life was filled with love and hope. What she fought for was right and just. Her rage and anger were rooted in love and life. One cannot fight for life and justice without hope and love.

Patriarchy has taught women to be meek and patient, virtuous and plain. And when confronted with crisis and contradiction, they are taught that the best thing to do is to wait and be passive.

The widow in Luke’s story contravened and subverted the tradition and role assigned to women. She became dangerous and subversive, but by her being dangerous and subversive, justice was served.

The tradition of women who subvert the patriarchal mold is an important reminder to women today. The ability to resist and defy patriarchy shows that a woman’s place is not only in the kitchen, the bedroom, and the market–a woman’s place is in the struggle! Only those who struggle can hope, and those who hope can struggle.

I see Jesus’ parable on the WIDOW’S POWER in the unapologetic, courageous women in our country:

Women did not have the right to suffrage then. In the Philippines, as early as the 1900s, women started to fight and work to claim their right to vote. The historic day was April 30, 1937, when women gained victory as they claimed their right to suffrage and to run for public office. It was the product of women’s courage and political will to participate in the political life of the country. It was not the “prim and proper” ways expected by a patriarchal system from women that gained this political right; it was a hard-earned triumph.

Rise Up for Life and For Rights is an organization composed of mothers and families who keep on hoping and fighting for justice. Poor as they are, and while poverty is their almost-daily companion, they feel that they need to rise up and seek for justice.

“The waiting could be long and protracted, but I am willing to proceed. My dead husband can no longer speak, so I am here to speak for him,” said one Rise Up leader.

“I have lost my son, I cannot afford to lose justice,” said one Rise Up mother.

“ I have no legal evidence to prove that my son was killed by police. I must do this vigilante-style. I know I cannot win my battle in the court. My tricycle driver son was killed in cold-blood. Nothing had been done to investigate the case of my son. One thing is clear to me: he was a victim of the war on drugs. If even one of the victims wins in court, I can say that this is my victory and my son’s. That is why I am active in joining the call for JUSTICE. It is as if the voice of my son runs through my voice, ” said another Rise UP mother.

Remembering Nanay Mameng, an Urban Poor Leader

In a letter to Nanay Mameng, I wrote: “We do not know each other personally. But I am one of those who admire you. You do not have the glamour of an urbanized woman who ‘shops ’til she drops.’ You are a woman who has been bent over for many years and yet has found transformation through an organized will of the people to liberate themselves. Coming from an urban poor community and having suffered violence and extreme poverty, you have gained much character, an eagle-like strength, wisdom, unselfish love, and commitment to build–for coming generations–a future with peace and justice.

“Rather than passively watching events unfold in demolition and militarization of communities, you have stood firm and emerged as an empowered woman blaming neither God nor fate for the suffering you and the rest of our people are now experiencing. You have aptly and sharply analyzed that our situation represents the injustices inflicted by an oppressive system. You have articulated well that there will be poverty as long as powerful blocks of very few people and a small number of nations hold monopolies and control the vast resources of the earth–a human practice that undermines the agenda of equality, justice, and abundance for all.”

Nanay Mameng Deunida has embraced the Gift of Eternal Life on July 19, 2021 at the age of 93. May she rest in power.

For a while he refused, but later he said to himself, ‘Though I have no fear of God and no respect for anyone, yet because this widow keeps bothering me, I will grant her justice, so that she may not wear me out by continually coming.’(Luke 18:4-5)

