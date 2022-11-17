Children in conflict with the law need restoration, not retribution — in photos

The juvenile system in the country continues to lack facilities that could accommodate and properly rehabilitate children in conflict with the law. Organizations like the People’s Recovery, Empowerment, Development Assistance Foundation Inc. (PREDA) step up to provide facilities.

TEXT AND PHOTOS BY CARLO MANALANSAN

Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

Teacher Dave facilitates a regular class session about reproductive health.

Some boys are seen waiting for their classmates at PREDA’s mini playground.

Dr. Emmanuel Drewery listens to questions made by one of the clients about his program, remaining days, and eventual release from PREDA facility.

Students playing basketball on the court inside the PREDA compound.

Students praying before meals.

Jail Senior Inspector Edo Lobenia watches over persons deprived of liberty (PDL) repainting a vehicle inside the Davao City Jail Annex.

PREDA staff teaches students on proper cleaning and handling of fish.

Reposted by

This story was first published by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism as part of its Prison Reporting project.