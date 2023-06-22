Tinig Migrante | Visiting Mary Jane

By JOANNA CONCEPCION

On February 28, I received the opportunity to visit and meet Mary Jane Veloso for the first time in the all-women’s prison where she is currently detained, located in Wonosari, Yogyakarta. The visit was made possible through the support of the Asia Pacific Forum on Women, Law and Development (APWLD). Joining me in the visit were other women leaders of various organizations advocating for the rights of women migrants from Mongolia, India, Taiwan, Nepal and Indonesia who shared impassioned and inspiring messages of solidarity and affirmed their commitment to support the campaign to free Mary Jane.

In fluent Bahasa Indonesia, Mary Jane expressed her gratitude to be able to receive visitors again, lifting her hopes and giving her strength knowing many people from different countries continue to fight for her. She shared the creative activities she participates in inside prison to learn new skills, keep productive and nurture her spiritual well-being such as playing the guitar, making batik, writing poems, and participating in religious activities. However, she did not hold back in sharing her feelings of fear and uncertainty, not knowing if and when she would be free.

This year marks the 13th year of Mary Jane’s detention on death row. And while there is no imminent threat of execution since she was granted a temporary reprieve by the Indonesian government in 2015 to allow her to testify against her traffickers in an ongoing legal case in the Philippines as a victim of human trafficking, Mary Jane does not deserve to be imprisoned for another single day. When I asked Mary Jane what message she would like to give the President of Indonesia and the Philippines, she replied, “I want to go home and be reunited with my family. My children need their mother. It has been eight years since Cristina Sergio surrendered herself and the case against her has not concluded. I have been ready to give my testimony to prove I am only a victim.”

Mary Jane is a victim of human trafficking, not a criminal, not a drug smuggler, not a member of a drug syndicate. Mary Jane is a loving mother of her two sons, Mark Darren and Mark Daniel, and a daughter of elderly parents, Nanay Celia, 63, and Tatay Cesar, 66, who have tirelessly fought to prove her innocence and hold Mary Jane’s traffickers accountable but are fearful they will not live long enough to witness Mary Jane’s freedom. Mary Jane’s case highlights the vulnerabilities of victims of human trafficking and the lack of strong government mechanisms to protect their rights and prevent them from being criminalized.

During my trip to Indonesia, I also had the opportunity to visit commissioners from the Women and Human Rights Commission of Indonesia, human rights, migrant and women rights groups and advocates and religious leaders who have been instrumental in the Campaign to Save Mary Jane’s life in 2015 and who continue to actively campaign and lobby for Mary Jane. Their relentless and overwhelming solidarity and support are moving. Even the prison guards in Wonosari, who were present in the room during our almost two and a half hour long visitation with Mary Jane, noticeably have a warm relationship with her and clearly have a genuine concern for her well-being.

Meanwhile, the Philippine government has not given any updates directly to Mary Jane’s family on their ongoing efforts and status of Mary Jane’s case. Until now, there is no final decision yet of when Mary Jane will be able to testify against her traffickers and any information about the arrangements with the Indonesian government on the conduct and process. Mary Jane testifying is an opportunity for her to prove she is a victim of human trafficking and evidence that can potentially lead to her freedom.

President Marcos Jr., who failed to raise the case of Mary Jane during his state visit to Indonesia last year and seek clemency for her directly to President Widodo, needs to demonstrate his commitment to protect victims of human trafficking and drug syndicates by taking a clear stand and publicly declaring his commitment and support to free Mary Jane. He should not follow the footsteps of his predecessor and it is imperative that his administration be more proactive in its efforts to secure Mary Jane’s freedom and bring her back home to her family.

At the end of our visit, Mary Jane, eager to sing a song for us before we parted, grabbed her guitar previously gifted to her, and a thick song book filled with handwritten songs in Bahasa Indonesia. Her voice cracked in a few instances as tears fell from her cheeks. We then each held hands while Mary Jane led a prayer, which while I did not fully understand the meaning, felt like an inspiring affirmation of our sisterhood, our love for the most marginalized, and our collective power and capability to win our struggles against injustices.

