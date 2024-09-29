Makabayan unveils Senate slate for 2025 elections

By JANESS ANN J. ELLAO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — The Makabayan Coalition unveiled its slate of senatorial candidates for the upcoming 2025 midterm election during its national convention at San Andres Sports Complex in Manila, Sept. 28.

The coalition, known for its progressive stance and advocacy for marginalized sectors, presented a diverse lineup of candidates, each bringing unique perspectives and strong commitment to “politics of change.”

With the tagline, “Taumbayan Naman,” the Makabayan Coalition’s slate aims to provide an alternative to the traditional political dynasties and corporate influences, offering a platform focused on social justice, national sovereignty, and the rights of marginalized sectors.

In his speech, Kabataan Partylist Rep. Raoul Manuel said the 2025 midterm election is crucial as the current Marcos Jr. administration would want to ensure that “the Senate will be occupied by those who will support his move for charter change.”

Apart from the 11 senatorial aspirants, progressive partylists such as Bayan Muna, Gabriela Women’s Party, ACT Teachers Partylist, and Kabataan Partylist also presented their respective nominees.

For farmers and workers

Danilo Ramos, long-time peasant leader and chairperson of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, highlighted the struggles faced by Filipino farmers, particularly as they confront landlessness.

He shared that having been raised as a third generation of farmers in their family, he has witnessed the hardships that their sector faces.

Ramos said his platform is centered on passing a genuine agrarian reform law that will cover free land distribution to farmers to improve their livelihoods.

“Plant a farmer in the Senate,” he said as he challenged the audience at the sports complex, gathering cheers.

Workers such as Jerome Adonis of Kilusang Mayo Uno said he experienced many forms of exploitative conditions that workers are subjected to as he started working at the young age of 16.

It is enraging, he added, “that the hardships I experienced before continue to beleaguer workers of today.”

“As part of the Makabayan Coalition, we will continue to push for the programs that reflect the people’s aspirations. We will push for a pro-people economy,” he said.

No lopsided foreign deals

In their speeches and statements, former Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Liza Maza and fisherfolk leader Ronnel Arambulo raised concerns against foreign intervention in the Philippines.

Maza criticized military leaders for supporting the indefinite stay of these US missiles, denouncing the government’s alignment with U.S. militarization at the expense of national sovereignty and peace.

Ronnel Arambulo, who also sits as vice chairperson of Pamalakaya, expressed concerns about how the rising tension in the West Philippine Sea can affect ordinary folk. He assailed both China’s incursions on the disputed waters and the continuing US intervention that is heightening the tension there.

“Now is the time to turn things around. We have to fight for our national sovereignty and peace,” said Maza.

No to rights abuses

Amirah Lidasan, a Moro activist, said she has witnessed the human rights abuses committed against indigenous peoples and Mindanaoan.

“But I also witnessed the courage of the Moro and the indigenous peoples. They protected their ancestral domains. Here, I learned that it is just to fight and struggle,” she said during the convention.

Lidasan also called for the repealing of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and the dismantling of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, the government’s counterinsurgency arm.

One of the members of the senatorial slate, ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro is among the most frequently red-tagged lawmakers.

As a longtime teacher, Castro said she has witnessed the education crisis affecting poor communities. “Is this the type of education the youth and teachers deserve?”

Yes to better social services

Mimi Doringo, an urban poor leader from Kadamay, assailed the poor social services that most Filipinos are facing.

Having lived in an urban poor community and now in a resettlement area, Doringo said she would bring firsthand experience of poverty and survival to her candidacy.

“Unlike most candidates, I know what it means to live in poverty and what it takes to survive it,” Doringo shared.

Mody Floranda, national president of Piston, said he would focus his platform on improving the public mass transportation system through the local rehabilitation of traditional jeepneys and supporting local manufacturing.

He criticized the current corporate-driven Public Transport Modernization Program and advocated for a pro-people public transport system.

Jocelyn Andamo, a nurse, decries the poor public health system in the country. “Let us prioritize the welfare of health care workers over the politicians’ pork barrel.”

Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Arlene Brosas said the lack of social services provides a backdrop to the continued suffering of Filipino women, children, and members of the LGBTQ. “This is why it is the fight of each and everyone of us.”

Meanwhile, former Bayan Muna Rep. Teddy Casiño said his vision for the Philippines is rooted in integrity, social justice, and good governance, saying “I stand before you as a writer, an activist, and your candidate for the Senate because I have a dream for our nation.”

Makabayan co-chairperson Satur Ocampo concluded the convention by pointing out how the speeches of the 11 senatorial aspirants reveal the true state of the nation.

“Let us use the slogan that I have long leaned on as an activist of over 60 years, ‘dare to struggle, dare to win!’” Ocampo said. (RVO)