Calls to impeach Sara Duterte intensify as May polls near

By JIAN ZHARESE JOEIS F. SANZ

Bulatlat.com

MANILA — Three months before the 2025 midterm election, the demands of different sectors for government accountability and the end to impunity were heard at the Liwasang Bonifacio during the protest on January 31 against poverty, corruption and the demand for accountability.

The main rally chant, “Marcos singilin! Duterte panagutin! Sara patalsikin!” reflected the demand to impeach former Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary and current Vice President Sara Duterte.

Three impeachment complaints have been filed against Duterte – complaints filed by civil society groups, former government officials, activists, lawyers, and a coalition of Catholic priests, all stemming from Duterte’s alleged violations of the Constitution, graft and corruption, bribery, betrayal of public trust, and others. Duterte’s alleged misuse of over PhP612.5 million in confidential funds and disruption of a congressional investigation through submitting fabricated reports were also included in the complaints.

To amplify the call and raise the urgency for Duterte’s impeachment, several activities were held including a press conference launching the LAYAS Duterte Network, a mobilization last January 27, and the Kilos Bayan last January 31 attended by various sectors.

In the Kilos Bayan protest, senatorial candidates under the Makabayan Coalition discussed the issues of the sectors that they represent like women, youth, farmers, workers, jeepney drivers, urban poor, and health. With them were lawyers, farmers, youth leaders, religious, Moros and Indigenous Peoples, and individuals from other sectors.

Jerome Adonis, secretary-general of Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU), stressed the government’s abandonment of the labor sector while pointing out the excesses of Duterte, warranting the urgent call for her impeachment.

“Every centavo that they steal means that the impoverished sectors are deprived of food. Just imagine, the prices of basic commodities are so high while salaries remain low. And yet they stea from us by misusing the taxes that we pay.” he said in Filipino.

He added, “They have no moral ascendancy. It is urgent for us to call on Congress, the Senate, and Marcos Jr to act now. Let us push for the impeachment of Sara so that we would have justice. If the impeachment would not push through, this means that Marcos Jr is complacent amid the corruption in our country.”

Senatorial candidate under the Makabayan Coalition, Teodoro “Teddy” Casiño, brought up the current administration’s lapses in addressing corruption. “The current administration has many lapses, particularly on governance. The government has shortcomings in fighting corruption.”

“In fact, there is already an opportunity to make accountable a high ranking government official, Vice President Sara Duterte. Impeachment cases have been filed in Congress, but Marcos Jr is trying to block the impeachment complaint. This is sending a wrong message as government does not want to make thieves and corrupt officials accountable,” he said.

Casiño said that as a senatorial candidate, part of his solution to this is proper implementation of existing anti-corruption laws. “The president should not meddle with the work of Congress in holding Vice President Duterte accountable, along with other impeachable officials. There is a need to pass a law against political dynasties. Corruption and abuse in government are rampant because of the political dynasties who are only concerned with their own interests. Included in that is the use of government resources to keep themselves in position.”

He stressed that lack of access to information on the use of funds makes it difficult to monitor corruption in government.

Students from different universities and colleges also attended the event, joining their voices in the call to oust Duterte.

Former Kabataan Partylist Rep. Sarah Elago stressed the importance of youth participation in the Kilos Bayan. Elago is now the first nominee of Gabriela Women’s Party-list.

She said that the youth’s presence in protests is a testament to their eagerness to stop the cycle of corruption, poverty, and injustice. Elago added that considering the youth’s population and activeness, their participation at events like the Kilos Bayan is considered influential.

Anakbayan National Chairperson Mhing Gomez said that considering the corruption and impunity of the current administration, better leaders are needed in the upcoming election. “A leader should not belong to a political dynasty. We want a leader who knows the people’s struggles. We want a leader who knows how to listen. And listening is different because it has to be coupled with action. A leader should not be a puppet to any foreign power.”

The impeachment complaints against Duterte have been verified by the House of Representatives and are ready for transmission to House Speaker Martin Romualdez. (RTS, DAA)