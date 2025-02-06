My proudest commitment: choosing ‘journalism for the people’

By FRANCK DICK ROSETE

Bulatlat.com

Since high school, I already envisioned myself working as a journalist. My main reason? I just perceived it as one of the coolest professions, getting myself amazed on how Television reporters perfectly deliver their stories in front of cameras as well as the authoritative voices of news presenters we hear on the radio.

Hence, I entered the media industry only months after graduating from college in 2019, working at a local radio station in Cagayan de Oro as a reporter.

Entering the broadcast industry was not part of my plan, as I wanted to write for a newspaper after my stint as a writer at the Oro Collegian, the student publication of PHINMA-Cagayan de Oro College, where I took my degree in communications.

However, most news publications only accept correspondents. Solely working as a journalist who only gets paid per published story was not practical for a parentless family like us because I have siblings to support.

It took me almost two years before having the guts to shift to print in 2021 as a freelance journalist, pursuing my love for writing. I really told myself “bahala na si Batman.”

Working as a correspondent would definitely not be enough to fulfill my responsibilities as the main provider of the family. But even for a second, I have never thought about leaving journalism. That would really make me like a fish out of the water.

With that, I was forced to take a full-time non-media job to make ends meet. Interestingly, this job led me to what I called my life’s purpose.

Since I could barely cover events and press conferences because I’ve been burning the midnight oil, I needed to find a way to produce stories that at least have different framing than other media outfits. I was writing for the Manila Bulletin at that time.

When Erwin Tulfo, former secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), implemented a nationwide program in 2022 that provided educational assistance for eligible students, colleagues reported about the preparation of the lead agency, security plan by the police, and the situation during payouts, among others.

To provide a different perspective, I interviewed some college students from my alma mater who were recipients of 50-percent scholarships and asked for their sentiments about the program after the DSWD initially excluded them from the list of eligible recipients. I was consistently raising their concerns to DSWD Northern Mindanao until the agency made an announcement allowing scholarship recipients to be included in the eligible beneficiaries.

I considered this as my very first pro-people story.

When those students thanked me for my effort in amplifying their voices, I felt ecstatic. It was really an accomplishment for me. Most importantly, I saw the need to put a spotlight on ordinary people’s stories to hear their insights on the policies implemented by the government and on various issues.

I was just trying to be different from the others, but it gave me a great calling instead — to help ordinary Filipinos through journalism.

Since then, I’ve been trying to write pro-people stories as much as possible. But it didn’t stop me from covering government and politician-led events because of invitations of my closest friends in the media and the government as well.

I left the Manila Bulletin in March 2024 to become a contributor for Rappler, where I have been learning so much about news writing and data gathering under the guidance of my Cagayan de Oro-based editor Mr. Herbie Gomez.

In the latter part of last year, I assessed my journalistic career, asking myself if I was happy and satisfied with what I am doing or not.

I continued writing and eventually discovered that writing people and community stories gives me so much more motivation than quoting those in power. I then made a promise to follow what I love.

On August 15, 2024, I messaged Ms. Ronalyn Olea, Bulatlat’s editor-in-chief, asking if they still accept contributors outside Metro Manila. Luckily, she said their doors were open. I immediately submitted my application, had an interview and orientation with Bulatlat’s managing editor Ms. Janess Ann Ellao, and officially got accepted on September 19, 2024.

I’ve learned some people behind Bulatlat since I had my first appearance in the national congress of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines. I was invited for being the current chairperson of its chapter in Cagayan de Oro

I was impressed that the news organization has a contract for contributors, which is good for us to know the rates and limitations, among others. This was the first time I signed a contract since I started freelancing in 2021.

I chose to be part of Bulatlat, the longest-running online alternative news site in the country and the authority in human rights journalism in the Philippines, primarily because I believe in its principles and brand of journalism, which amplifies the voices of marginalized and oppressed. Bulatlat frames their stories based on the perspective of ordinary Filipinos while adhering to the highest standards of journalism.

During my decision making, I didn’t mind the red-tagging incidents and cyberattacks encountered by the newsroom nor the possibility of losing a publication due to its pending case after the blocking of its website. In fact, these challenges pushed me to join the team as a fellow press freedom advocate. I want to join them in pursuing societal change.

I may not be physically present in its office in Manila, but their constant guidance is admirable. What I love about working in Bulatlat is that it has no corporate interests. Therefore, it has freedom to decide what issues to tackle, maintaining its critical voice.

Also, you are surrounded by dedicated journalists who have the same passion in writing for the people. I never wondered why most of the Bulatlat journalists have been in the newsroom for more than a decade despite being a non-profit media organization.

A lot of important issues affecting our local folk here are waiting to be written, but sometimes I fall short of time and energy because of my other job. I wish I could be a full-time journalist in order not to miss anything.

Some might see my situation as a typical freelance journalist having another media outfit to represent in coverage. But joining Bulatlat serves as my commitment to dedicate my life writing for the people’s struggles, victories, and aspirations. We have limited time on earth. So, I will use it in a more meaningful way.

I considered this as the best decision I’ve ever made in my journalistic career so far. Happy anniversary, Bulatlat!