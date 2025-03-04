Overseas Filipino voters in Canada express uncertainty over disenfranchisement and online process

By EMERALD BANDOLES

TORONTO – According to a recent online town hall forum with Makabayan senatorial candidate, Liza Maza, facilitated by Migrante Canada, overseas Filipino voters (OFV) have expressed worries about the new online process. As Eri Maestro of Migrante Canada expressed in the town hall the current issue faced by OFVs in Canada remains to be voter disenfranchisement.

In Canada, there is only one embassy in Ottawa and three consulates in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. With 10 provinces and three territories, this leaves 69% of provinces and territories with the lack of physical infrastructure to vote. Filipinos will also need to travel inter-provinces to vote.

Participants in the town hall also expressed big concerns of the new digital voting platforms. With over a million registered OFVs (1,241,692 according to the COMELEC) and 84% of posts moving towards an online electoral process, migrant organizations call on Filipinos to keep vigilance in this new process. Migrante Canada said that voters must stay vigilant and be informed about the electoral OFV process because having the right to vote and access to vote is important for all Filipinos even abroad.

Tables of Modes of Elections:

Online Voting COUNTRIES / AREAS WITHIN POSTS’ JURISDICTIONS POSTS Afghanistan Islamabad PE Albania Rome PE American Samoa Honolulu PCG Angola Lisbon PE Anguilla Washington D.C. PE Antigua and Barbuda Washington D.C. PE Argentina Buenos Aires PE Aruba The Hague PE Australia Sydney PCG Australia – Canberra; Northern Territory; Queensland; Western Australia Canberra PE Australia – South Australia; Tasmania; Victoria Melbourne PCG Austria Vienna PE Bahamas Washington D.C. PE Bahrain Manama PE Bailiwick of Guernsey London PE Bailiwick of Jersey London PE Bangladesh Dhaka PE Barbados Washington D.C. PE Barcelona Barcelona PCG Belgium Brussels PE Belize Mexico PE Bhutan New Delhi PE Bolivia Buenos Aires PE Bonaire The Hague PE Bosnia and Herzegovina Budapest PE Botswana Pretoria PE Brazil Brasilia PE British overseas territory of Bermuda Ottawa PE British Virgin Islands Washington D.C. PE Brunei Darussalam Brunei PE Bulgaria Budapest PE Burundi Nairobi PE Cabo Verde Lisbon PE Cambodia Phnom Penh PE Canada – Alberta; Saskatchewan Calgary PCG Canada – British Columbia; Yukon; Northwest Territories Vancouver PCG Canada – Toronto; Extended areas of Eastern Ontario (Prince Edward County, Hastings, Peterborough, Northumberland, Kawartha, Lakes and Haliburton, and the cities of Quinte West and Belleville); Manitoba Toronto PCG Canada – Ontario: the capital region of Ottawa-Gatineau and the core area of Eastern Ontario (covering the counties of Prescott and Russell; Stormont; Dundas and Glengarry; Lanark; Renfrew; Leeds and Grenville; Frontenac; including the city of Kingston and Lennox and Addington) The provinces of Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, territory of Nunavut Ottawa PE Cayman Islands Washington D.C. PE Chiayi City; Chiayi County; Tainan City; Kaohsiung City; Taitung County; Pingtung County; Penghu County; Kinmen County; Lienchiang County MECO Kaohsiung Chile San Francisco PCG Colombia Brasilia PE Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands Agana PCG Comoros Nairobi PE Cook Islands Wellington PE Costa Rica Mexico PE Croatia Vienna PE Cuba Mexico PE Curaçao The Hague PE Czech Republic Prague PE Democratic Republic of Congo Nairobi PE Denmark Copenhagen PE Djibouti Cairo PE Dominica Washington D.C. PE Dominican Republic Mexico PE Ecuador Santiago PE Egypt Beirut PE El Salvador Mexico PE Eritrea Cairo PE Estonia Warsaw PE Ethiopia Cairo PE Falkland Islands Santiago PE Faroe Islands Copenhagen PE Fiji Wellington PE Finland Stockholm PE France Paris PE French Guiana Brasilia PE French overseas collectivity of St. Pierre and Miquelon Ottawa PE French Polynesia Wellington PE Germany – Berlin; Brandenburg; Bremen; Freistat Sachsen; Hamburg; Mecklenburg-Vorpommern; Niedersachsen; Sachsen-Anhalt; Schleswig-Holstein Berlin PE Germany – Hessen; Nordrhein-Westfalen; Thüringen; Baden-Württemberg; Rheinland-Pfalz; Saarland; Bayern Frankfurt PCG Gibraltar Lisbon PE Greece Athens PE Greenland Copenhagen PE Grenada Washington D.C. PE Guadeloupe Washington D.C. PE Guam Agana PCG Guantanamo Bay Washington D.C. PE Guatemala Mexico PE Guinea Rabat PE Guinea-Bissau Lisbon PE Guyana Brasilia PE Haiti Washington D.C. PE Honduras Mexico PE Hong Kong SAR Hong Kong PCG Hungary Budapest PE Iceland Oslo PE India New Delhi PE Indonesia – Jakarta Special Capital Region; Aceh Special Region; Sumatra; Sumatra Island (North; West and South); Riau Province; Riau Islands Province; Bangka-Belitung Islands; Jambi Province; Bengkulu Province; Lampung Province; Banten Province; West Java; Central Java; Yogyakarta Special Region; East Java; Bali; West and East Nusa Tenggara Islands; West; Central and South Kalimantan Jakarta PE Indonesia – North (Tarakan) and East Kalimantan; Sulawesi Island (North; Central; West; South and Southeast); Gorontalo Province; Sulawesi; Moluccas Island (Maluku and North Maluku); Papua; West Papua Manado PCG Ireland London PE Isle of Man London PE Israel Tel Aviv PE Italy – Toscana; Umbria; Marche; Lazio; Abruzzo; Molise; Campania; Puglia; Basilicata; Calabria; Sicilia; Sardegna Rome PE Jamaica Washington D.C. PE Japan – Aichi; Fukui; Gifu; Ishikawa; Nagano; Niigata; Shizuoka; Toyama; Yamanashi Nagoya PCG Japan – Akita; Aomori; Chiba; Fukushima; Gunma; Hokkaido; Ibaraki; Iwate; Kanagawa; Miyagi; Okinawa; Saitama; Tochigi; Tokyo; Yamagata Tokyo PE Japan – Ehime; Fukuoka; Hiroshima; Hyogo; Kagawa; Kagoshima; Kochi; Kumamoto; Kyoto; Mie; Miyazaki; Nagasaki; Nara; Oita; Okayama; Osaka; Saga; Shiga; Shimane Osaka PCG Jordan Amman PE Kenya Nairobi PE Kuwait Kuwait PE Kyrgyzstan Islamabad PE Laos Vientiane PE Latvia Warsaw PE Lesotho Pretoria PE Liechtenstein Berne PE Lithuania Warsaw PE Lombardia/Lombardy Region; Veneto; Trentino-Alto Adige; Friuli Venezia Giulia; Emilia-Romagna; Valle d’Aosta; Piemonte; and Liguria Milan PCG Luxembourg Brussels PE Macau SAR Macau PCG Madagascar Pretoria PE Madrid Madrid PE Malawi Nairobi PE Malaysia Kuala Lumpur PE Maldives Dhaka PE Mali Rabat PE Malta Rome PE Marshall Islands Agana PCG Martinique Washington D.C. PE Mauritania Rabat PE Mauritius Pretoria PE Mexico Mexico PE Miaoli County; Taichung City; Changhua County; Nantou County; Yunlin County MECO Taichung Micronesia Agana PCG Milan Milan PCG Moldova Budapest PE Monaco Paris PE Mongolia Seoul PE Montenegro Budapest PE Montserrat Washington D.C. PE Morocco Rabat PE Mozambique Pretoria PE Namibia Pretoria PE Nauru Canberra PE Nepal New Delhi PE New Caledonia Sydney PCG New South Wales Sydney PCG New Zealand Wellington PE Nicaragua Mexico PE North Macedonia Athens PE Northern Ireland London PE Norway Oslo PE Oman Muscat PE Outside Barcelona; Spain; except Madrid; Regions of Aragon; Andorra; Comunidad Valenciana; Cataluña; Baleares Islands Barcelona PCG Outside Madrid except Barcelona; Canary Islands Madrid PE Pakistan Islamabad PE Palau Agana PCG Palestine Amman PE Panama Mexico PE Paraguay Buenos Aires PE Peru Santiago PE Poland Warsaw PE Portugal Lisbon PE Puerto Rico Washington D.C. PE Qatar Doha PE Republic of Congo Nairobi PE Republic of Cyprus Athens PE Romania Budapest PE Rwanda Nairobi PE Saba The Hague PE Saint Barthelemy Washington D.C. PE Saint Kitts and Nevis Washington D.C. PE Saint Martin Washington D.C. PE Samoa Wellington PE San Marino Rome PE Sao Tome and Principe Lisbon PE Saudi Arabia – Riyadh; Qassim; Hail; Al Jouf, Eastern Region and Northern Border Region Riyadh PE Saudi Arabia (Western Region: Makkah Al Mukarramah Region (Jeddah; Makkah; Rabigh & Taif); Al Madinah Al Munawarah Region (Madina & Yanbu); Northwestern Region: Tabuk Governorate Southwestern Region: Aseer Region (Khamis Mushayt; Abha; Bisha; Al Namas & Muhail); Najran Governorate; Al Baha Governorate; & Jizan Governorate) Jeddah PCG Senegal Rabat PE Serbia Budapest PE Seychelles Nairobi PE Singapore Singapore PE Sint Eustatius The Hague PE Sint Maarten The Hague PE Slovakia Vienna PE Slovenia Vienna PE Somalia Nairobi PE South Africa Pretoria PE South Korea Seoul PE South Sudan Nairobi PE Sri Lanka Dhaka PE St. Lucia Washington D.C. PE St. Vincent and the Grenadines Washington D.C. PE Sudan Cairo PE Suriname Brasilia PE Swaziland Pretoria PE Sweden Stockholm PE Switzerland – Zurich; Berne; Luzern; Uri; Schwyz; Obwalden; Nidwalden; Glarus; Zug; Fribourg; Solothurn; Basel-Stadt; Basel-Landschaft; Schaffhausen; Appenzell Ausserrhoden; Appenzell Innerrhoden; St. Galen; Graubünden; Aargau; Thurgau; Ticino; Valais; Jura Berne PE Switzerland – Cantons of Geneva and Vaud Geneva PCG Taipei City; New Taipei City; Taoyuan City; Keelung City; Taoyuan County and Hsinchu County; Hsinchu City MECO Taipei Tajikistan Islamabad PE Tanzania Nairobi PE Territory of Wallis and Futuna Sydney PCG Thailand Bangkok PE The Netherlands The Hague PE Tonga Wellington PE Trinidad and Tobago Washington D.C. PE Turks and Caicos Islands Washington D.C. PE Tuvalu Canberra PE Uganda Nairobi PE Ukraine Warsaw PE United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi PE United Arab Emirates – Sharjah; Dubai; Ajman; Fujairah; Ras Al Khaimah; Um Al Quwain Dubai PCG United Kingdom of Great Britain London PE Uruguay Buenos Aires PE USA – Alabama; District of Colombia; Florida; Georgia; Kentucky; Maryland; North Carolina; South Carolina; Tennessee; Virginia; West Virginia Washington D.C. PE USA – Alaska; Northern Nevada (Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lyon, Mineral, Pershing, Storey, Washoe, White Pine); Colorado; Northern California (San Francisco, Monterey, Kings, Tulare, Inyo, San Benito, Fresno, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa, Mono, Alameda, San Joaquin, Calaveras, Tuolumne, Contra Costa, Marin, Siskiyou, El Dorado, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Mateo, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba); Idaho; Utah; Montana; Washington; Oregon; Wyoming San Francisco PCG USA – Arizona; Southern Nevada (Clark, Lincoln, Nye County); Southern California (Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Imperial Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Kern, San Luis Obispo) Los Angeles PCG USA – Arkansas; Louisiana; Mississippi; Oklahoma; Texas; New Mexico Houston PCG USA – Connecticut; Delaware; Maine; Massachusetts; New Hampshire; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Rhode Island; Vermont New York PCG USA – Hawaii Honolulu PCG USA – Illinois; Indiana; Iowa; Kansas; Michigan; Minnesota; Missouri; Nebraska; North Dakota; Ohio; South Dakota; Wisconsin Chicago PCG Vanuatu Canberra PE Vatican City (Holy See) Vatican PE Venezuela Brasilia PE Vietnam Hanoi PE Virgin Islands (U.S.) Washington D.C. PE Wake Islands Agana PCG Yemen Riyadh PE Zambia Pretoria PE Zimbabwe Pretoria PE

Postal Voting COUNTRIES / AREAS WITHIN POSTS’ JURISDICTIONS POSTS Algeria Tripoli PE Armenia Moscow PE Azerbaijan Ankara PE Belarus Moscow PE Benin Abu Dhabi PE Burkina Faso Abu Dhabi PE Cameroon Abu Dhabi PE Central African Republic Abu Dhabi PE Chad Tripoli PE China – Guangdong Province; Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region; Hainan Province; Hunan Province Guangzhou PCG China – Beijing; Tianjin; Hebei; Henan; Shandong; Shanxi; Shaanxi; Gansu; Qinghai; Liaoning; Jilin; Heilongjiang; Inner Mongolia; Ningxia; Xianjiang; Uyghur Autonomous Region; Xizang Autonomous Region; Tibet; Sichuan Province Beijing PE China – Chongqing; Guizhou Province; Yunnan Province Chongqing PCG Cote D’Ivoire Abuja PE Equatorial Guinea Abuja PE Gabon Abu Dhabi PE Gambia Abuja PE Georgia Ankara PE Ghana Abuja PE Jiangxi Province Xiamen PCG Kazakhstan Moscow PE Kiribati Port Moresby Liberia Abuja PE Myanmar Yangon PE Northern Cyprus Ankara PE Papua New Guinea Port Moresby Russia Moscow PE Sierra Leone Abuja PE Solomon Islands Port Moresby Togo Abuja PE