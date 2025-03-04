Overseas Filipino voters in Canada express uncertainty over disenfranchisement and online process

By EMERALD BANDOLES
Bulatlat.com
TORONTO – According to a recent online town hall forum with Makabayan senatorial candidate, Liza Maza, facilitated by Migrante Canada, overseas Filipino voters (OFV) have expressed worries about the new online process. As Eri Maestro of Migrante Canada expressed in the town hall the current issue faced by OFVs in Canada remains to be voter disenfranchisement.
In Canada, there is only one embassy in Ottawa and three consulates in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. With 10 provinces and three territories, this leaves 69% of provinces and territories with the lack of physical infrastructure to vote. Filipinos will also need to travel inter-provinces to vote.
Participants in the town hall also expressed big concerns of the new digital voting platforms. With over a million registered OFVs (1,241,692 according to the COMELEC) and 84% of posts moving towards an online electoral process, migrant organizations call on Filipinos to keep vigilance in this new process. Migrante Canada said that voters must stay vigilant and be informed about the electoral OFV process because having the right to vote and access to vote is important for all Filipinos even abroad.
Tables of Modes of Elections:
