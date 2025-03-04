DONATE
OFWs & Migration | Politics & Governance
Overseas Filipino voters in Canada express uncertainty over disenfranchisement and online process
by Bulatlat Contributors
Published on Mar 4, 2025
Last Updated on Mar 4, 2025 at 5:18 pm

By EMERALD BANDOLES
Bulatlat.com

TORONTO – According to a recent online town hall forum with Makabayan senatorial candidate, Liza Maza, facilitated by Migrante Canada, overseas Filipino voters (OFV) have expressed worries about the new online process. As Eri Maestro of Migrante Canada expressed in the town hall the current issue faced by OFVs in Canada remains to be voter disenfranchisement. 

In Canada, there is only one embassy in Ottawa and three consulates in Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver. With 10 provinces and three territories, this leaves 69% of provinces and territories with the lack of physical infrastructure to vote. Filipinos will also need to travel inter-provinces to vote. 

Participants in the town hall also expressed big concerns of the new digital voting platforms. With over a million registered OFVs (1,241,692 according to the COMELEC) and 84% of posts moving towards an online electoral process, migrant organizations call on Filipinos to keep vigilance in this new process. Migrante Canada said that voters must stay vigilant and be informed about the electoral OFV process because having the right to vote and access to vote is important for all Filipinos even abroad.

Tables of Modes of Elections: 

Online Voting
COUNTRIES / AREAS WITHIN POSTS’ JURISDICTIONSPOSTS
AfghanistanIslamabad PE
AlbaniaRome PE
American SamoaHonolulu PCG
AngolaLisbon PE
AnguillaWashington D.C. PE
Antigua and BarbudaWashington D.C. PE
ArgentinaBuenos Aires PE
ArubaThe Hague PE
AustraliaSydney PCG
Australia – Canberra; Northern Territory; Queensland; Western AustraliaCanberra PE
Australia – South Australia; Tasmania; VictoriaMelbourne PCG
AustriaVienna PE
BahamasWashington D.C. PE
BahrainManama PE
Bailiwick of GuernseyLondon PE
Bailiwick of JerseyLondon PE
BangladeshDhaka PE
BarbadosWashington D.C. PE
BarcelonaBarcelona PCG
BelgiumBrussels PE
BelizeMexico PE
BhutanNew Delhi PE
BoliviaBuenos Aires PE
BonaireThe Hague PE
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBudapest PE
BotswanaPretoria PE
BrazilBrasilia PE
British overseas territory of BermudaOttawa PE
British Virgin IslandsWashington D.C. PE
Brunei DarussalamBrunei PE
BulgariaBudapest PE
BurundiNairobi PE
Cabo VerdeLisbon PE
CambodiaPhnom Penh PE
Canada – Alberta; SaskatchewanCalgary PCG
Canada – British Columbia; Yukon; Northwest TerritoriesVancouver PCG
Canada – Toronto; Extended areas of Eastern Ontario (Prince Edward County, Hastings, Peterborough, Northumberland, Kawartha, Lakes and Haliburton, and the cities of Quinte West and Belleville); ManitobaToronto PCG
Canada – Ontario: the capital region of Ottawa-Gatineau and the core area of Eastern Ontario (covering the counties of Prescott and Russell; Stormont; Dundas and Glengarry; Lanark; Renfrew; Leeds and Grenville; Frontenac; including the city of Kingston and Lennox and Addington) The provinces of Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, territory of NunavutOttawa PE
Cayman IslandsWashington D.C. PE
Chiayi City; Chiayi County; Tainan City; Kaohsiung City; Taitung County; Pingtung County; Penghu County; Kinmen County; Lienchiang CountyMECO Kaohsiung
ChileSan Francisco PCG
ColombiaBrasilia PE
Commonwealth of Northern Mariana IslandsAgana PCG
ComorosNairobi PE
Cook IslandsWellington PE
Costa RicaMexico PE
CroatiaVienna PE
CubaMexico PE
CuraçaoThe Hague PE
Czech RepublicPrague PE
Democratic Republic of CongoNairobi PE
DenmarkCopenhagen PE
DjiboutiCairo PE
DominicaWashington D.C. PE
Dominican RepublicMexico PE
EcuadorSantiago PE
EgyptBeirut PE
El SalvadorMexico PE
EritreaCairo PE
EstoniaWarsaw PE
EthiopiaCairo PE
Falkland IslandsSantiago PE
Faroe IslandsCopenhagen PE
FijiWellington PE
FinlandStockholm PE
FranceParis PE
French GuianaBrasilia PE
French overseas collectivity of St. Pierre and MiquelonOttawa PE
French PolynesiaWellington PE
Germany – Berlin; Brandenburg; Bremen; Freistat Sachsen; Hamburg; Mecklenburg-Vorpommern; Niedersachsen; Sachsen-Anhalt; Schleswig-HolsteinBerlin PE
Germany – Hessen; Nordrhein-Westfalen; Thüringen; Baden-Württemberg; Rheinland-Pfalz; Saarland; BayernFrankfurt PCG
GibraltarLisbon PE
GreeceAthens PE
GreenlandCopenhagen PE
GrenadaWashington D.C. PE
GuadeloupeWashington D.C. PE
GuamAgana PCG
Guantanamo BayWashington D.C. PE
GuatemalaMexico PE
GuineaRabat PE
Guinea-BissauLisbon PE
GuyanaBrasilia PE
HaitiWashington D.C. PE
HondurasMexico PE
Hong Kong SARHong Kong PCG
HungaryBudapest PE
IcelandOslo PE
IndiaNew Delhi PE
Indonesia – Jakarta Special Capital Region; Aceh Special Region; Sumatra; Sumatra Island (North; West and South); Riau Province; Riau Islands Province; Bangka-Belitung Islands; Jambi Province; Bengkulu Province; Lampung Province; Banten Province; West Java; Central Java; Yogyakarta Special Region; East Java; Bali; West and East Nusa Tenggara Islands; West; Central and South KalimantanJakarta PE
Indonesia – North (Tarakan) and East Kalimantan; Sulawesi Island (North; Central; West; South and Southeast); Gorontalo Province; Sulawesi; Moluccas Island (Maluku and North Maluku); Papua; West PapuaManado PCG
IrelandLondon PE
Isle of ManLondon PE
IsraelTel Aviv PE
Italy – Toscana; Umbria; Marche; Lazio; Abruzzo; Molise; Campania; Puglia; Basilicata; Calabria; Sicilia; SardegnaRome PE
JamaicaWashington D.C. PE
Japan – Aichi; Fukui; Gifu; Ishikawa; Nagano; Niigata; Shizuoka; Toyama; YamanashiNagoya PCG
Japan – Akita; Aomori; Chiba; Fukushima; Gunma; Hokkaido; Ibaraki; Iwate; Kanagawa; Miyagi; Okinawa; Saitama; Tochigi; Tokyo; YamagataTokyo PE
Japan – Ehime; Fukuoka; Hiroshima; Hyogo; Kagawa; Kagoshima; Kochi; Kumamoto; Kyoto; Mie; Miyazaki; Nagasaki; Nara; Oita; Okayama; Osaka; Saga; Shiga; ShimaneOsaka PCG
JordanAmman PE
KenyaNairobi PE
KuwaitKuwait PE
KyrgyzstanIslamabad PE
LaosVientiane PE
LatviaWarsaw PE
LesothoPretoria PE
LiechtensteinBerne PE
LithuaniaWarsaw PE
Lombardia/Lombardy Region; Veneto; Trentino-Alto Adige; Friuli Venezia Giulia; Emilia-Romagna; Valle d’Aosta; Piemonte; and LiguriaMilan PCG
LuxembourgBrussels PE
Macau SARMacau PCG
MadagascarPretoria PE
MadridMadrid PE
MalawiNairobi PE
MalaysiaKuala Lumpur PE
MaldivesDhaka PE
MaliRabat PE
MaltaRome PE
Marshall IslandsAgana PCG
MartiniqueWashington D.C. PE
MauritaniaRabat PE
MauritiusPretoria PE
MexicoMexico PE
Miaoli County; Taichung City; Changhua County; Nantou County; Yunlin CountyMECO Taichung
MicronesiaAgana PCG
MilanMilan PCG
MoldovaBudapest PE
MonacoParis PE
MongoliaSeoul PE
MontenegroBudapest PE
MontserratWashington D.C. PE
MoroccoRabat PE
MozambiquePretoria PE
NamibiaPretoria PE
NauruCanberra PE
NepalNew Delhi PE
New CaledoniaSydney PCG
New South WalesSydney PCG
New ZealandWellington PE
NicaraguaMexico PE
North MacedoniaAthens PE
Northern IrelandLondon PE
NorwayOslo PE
OmanMuscat PE
Outside Barcelona; Spain; except Madrid; Regions of Aragon; Andorra; Comunidad Valenciana; Cataluña; Baleares IslandsBarcelona PCG
Outside Madrid except Barcelona; Canary IslandsMadrid PE
PakistanIslamabad PE
PalauAgana PCG
PalestineAmman PE
PanamaMexico PE
ParaguayBuenos Aires PE
PeruSantiago PE
PolandWarsaw PE
PortugalLisbon PE
Puerto RicoWashington D.C. PE
QatarDoha PE
Republic of CongoNairobi PE
Republic of CyprusAthens PE
RomaniaBudapest PE
RwandaNairobi PE
SabaThe Hague PE
Saint BarthelemyWashington D.C. PE
Saint Kitts and NevisWashington D.C. PE
Saint MartinWashington D.C. PE
SamoaWellington PE
San MarinoRome PE
Sao Tome and PrincipeLisbon PE
Saudi Arabia – Riyadh; Qassim; Hail; Al Jouf, Eastern Region and Northern Border RegionRiyadh PE
Saudi Arabia (Western Region: Makkah Al Mukarramah Region (Jeddah; Makkah; Rabigh & Taif); Al Madinah Al Munawarah Region (Madina & Yanbu); Northwestern Region: Tabuk Governorate Southwestern Region: Aseer Region (Khamis Mushayt; Abha; Bisha; Al Namas & Muhail); Najran Governorate; Al Baha Governorate; & Jizan Governorate)Jeddah PCG
SenegalRabat PE
SerbiaBudapest PE
SeychellesNairobi PE
SingaporeSingapore PE
Sint EustatiusThe Hague PE
Sint MaartenThe Hague PE
SlovakiaVienna PE
SloveniaVienna PE
SomaliaNairobi PE
South AfricaPretoria PE
South KoreaSeoul PE
South SudanNairobi PE
Sri LankaDhaka PE
St. LuciaWashington D.C. PE
St. Vincent and the GrenadinesWashington D.C. PE
SudanCairo PE
SurinameBrasilia PE
SwazilandPretoria PE
SwedenStockholm PE
Switzerland – Zurich; Berne; Luzern; Uri; Schwyz; Obwalden; Nidwalden; Glarus; Zug; Fribourg; Solothurn; Basel-Stadt; Basel-Landschaft; Schaffhausen; Appenzell Ausserrhoden; Appenzell Innerrhoden; St. Galen; Graubünden; Aargau; Thurgau; Ticino; Valais; JuraBerne PE
Switzerland – Cantons of Geneva and VaudGeneva PCG
Taipei City; New Taipei City; Taoyuan City; Keelung City; Taoyuan County and Hsinchu County; Hsinchu CityMECO Taipei
TajikistanIslamabad PE
TanzaniaNairobi PE
Territory of Wallis and FutunaSydney PCG
ThailandBangkok PE
The NetherlandsThe Hague PE
TongaWellington PE
Trinidad and TobagoWashington D.C. PE
Turks and Caicos IslandsWashington D.C. PE
TuvaluCanberra PE
UgandaNairobi PE
UkraineWarsaw PE
United Arab EmiratesAbu Dhabi PE
United Arab Emirates – Sharjah; Dubai; Ajman; Fujairah; Ras Al Khaimah; Um Al QuwainDubai PCG
United Kingdom of Great BritainLondon PE
UruguayBuenos Aires PE
USA – Alabama; District of Colombia; Florida; Georgia; Kentucky; Maryland; North Carolina; South Carolina; Tennessee; Virginia; West VirginiaWashington D.C. PE
USA – Alaska; Northern Nevada (Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lyon, Mineral, Pershing, Storey, Washoe, White Pine); Colorado; Northern California (San Francisco, Monterey, Kings, Tulare, Inyo, San Benito, Fresno, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa, Mono, Alameda, San Joaquin, Calaveras, Tuolumne, Contra Costa, Marin, Siskiyou, El Dorado, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Mateo, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba); Idaho; Utah; Montana; Washington; Oregon; WyomingSan Francisco PCG
USA – Arizona; Southern Nevada (Clark, Lincoln, Nye County); Southern California (Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Imperial Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Kern, San Luis Obispo)Los Angeles PCG
USA – Arkansas; Louisiana; Mississippi; Oklahoma; Texas; New MexicoHouston PCG
USA – Connecticut; Delaware; Maine; Massachusetts; New Hampshire; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Rhode Island; VermontNew York PCG
USA – HawaiiHonolulu PCG
USA – Illinois; Indiana; Iowa; Kansas; Michigan; Minnesota; Missouri; Nebraska; North Dakota; Ohio; South Dakota; WisconsinChicago PCG
VanuatuCanberra PE
Vatican City (Holy See)Vatican PE
VenezuelaBrasilia PE
VietnamHanoi PE
Virgin Islands (U.S.)Washington D.C. PE
Wake IslandsAgana PCG
YemenRiyadh PE
ZambiaPretoria PE
ZimbabwePretoria PE
Postal Voting
COUNTRIES / AREAS WITHIN POSTS’ JURISDICTIONSPOSTS
AlgeriaTripoli PE
ArmeniaMoscow PE
AzerbaijanAnkara PE
BelarusMoscow PE
BeninAbu Dhabi PE
Burkina FasoAbu Dhabi PE
CameroonAbu Dhabi PE
Central African RepublicAbu Dhabi PE
ChadTripoli PE
China – Guangdong Province; Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region; Hainan Province; Hunan ProvinceGuangzhou PCG
China – Beijing; Tianjin; Hebei; Henan; Shandong; Shanxi; Shaanxi; Gansu; Qinghai; Liaoning; Jilin; Heilongjiang; Inner Mongolia; Ningxia; Xianjiang; Uyghur Autonomous Region; Xizang Autonomous Region; Tibet; Sichuan ProvinceBeijing PE
China – Chongqing; Guizhou Province; Yunnan ProvinceChongqing PCG
Cote D’IvoireAbuja PE
Equatorial GuineaAbuja PE
GabonAbu Dhabi PE
GambiaAbuja PE
GeorgiaAnkara PE
GhanaAbuja PE
Jiangxi ProvinceXiamen PCG
KazakhstanMoscow PE
KiribatiPort Moresby
LiberiaAbuja PE
MyanmarYangon PE
Northern CyprusAnkara PE
Papua New GuineaPort Moresby
RussiaMoscow PE
Sierra LeoneAbuja PE
Solomon IslandsPort Moresby
TogoAbuja PE
Personal Voting
COUNTRIES / AREAS WITHIN POSTS’ JURISDICTIONSPOSTS
China – Shanghai Municipality; Anhui Province; Hubei Province; Jiangsu Province; Zhejiang ProvinceShanghai PCG
Fujian ProvinceXiamen PCG
IranTehran PE
LebanonBeirut PE
LibyaTripoli PE
NigeriaAbu Dhabi PE
SyriaDamascus PE
Timor-LesteDili PE
TunisiaTripoli PE
TürkiyeAnkara PE
Türkiye – Region of Marmara: Provinces of Bal?kesir, Bilecik, Bursa, Çanakkale, Edirne, Istanbul, K?rklareli, Kocaeli, Sakarya, Tekirda? and YalovaIstanbul PCG
TurkmenistanTehran PE
UzbekistanTehran PE

