Women’s group welcomes disqualification case vs poll bets over lewd remarks

CAGAYAN DE ORO — A progressive women’s group welcomed the disqualification case against incumbent Misamis Oriental Governor and reelectionist Peter Unabia and Pasig congressional bet Christian Sia over lewd jokes they made during their respective campaign sorties.

The motu proprio petitions against the two candidates were filed by Comelec’s Task Force on Safeguarding Against Fear and Exclusion in Election (SAFE) on April 16 and April 28, respectively.

Gabriela, a national alliance of Filipino women, which criticized Unabia and Sia for what it called sexist and lewd remarks on women nurses and single mothers, stressed that this move is a pivotal development to ensure accountability for those electoral candidates who perpetuate sexism and misogyny.

However, the group said the same measure should also be taken against similar inappropriate remarks made by other poll bets, referring to the lewd “Cookie ni Mocha” campaign jingle of Manila councilor candidate Mocha Uson and Silang mayoral bet Alston Kevin Anarna’s remarks on solo parents.

On April 8, the Task Force SAFE sent a letter to Uson, expressing concern about the “tone and content” of her campaign jingle. It said associating “sexually suggestive elements” with electoral campaigns can detract from the important discussions needed in the election period.

The same Comelec task force also issued a show cause order on April 11 against Anarna for saying in a campaign activity that solo parents would be given “libreng asawa” (free husbands and wives) by reshuffling widows and widowers, pairing them up, and having them married.

These remarks made by the Silang mayoral aspirant, according to the task force, constitute a possible violation of the anti-discrimination and fair campaigning guidelines issued by Comelec for the 2025 midterm elections.

“Government leaders must uphold respect, dignity, and equality—not propagate toxic, patriarchal views that endanger women and diminish their immeasurable contributions to society,” Gabriela said in a statement.

The progressive group demanded the poll body consider any acts degrading women and marginalized sectors as grounds for disqualification from public office. (RVO)