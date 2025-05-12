DONATE
Politics & Governance
Illegal campaigning monitored on election day

Sample ballots, campaign flyers and paraphernalia have been distributed by supporters just outside the San Jose Elementary School in Rodriguez, Rizal. Photos by Aaron Ernest Cruz

by Bulatlat Contributors
Published on May 12, 2025
Last Updated on May 12, 2025 at 6:13 pm

By AARON ERNEST CRUZ
Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Illegal campaigning in several places in the Philippines is still prevalent during the 2025 midterm election on Monday, May 12.

According to poll watchdogs Kontra Daya and Vote Report PH, illegal campaigning consists of distributing sample ballots, giving goods and services and other things with labels of political candidates on it after the election campaign period.

In its 2;30 p.m. report, Vote Report PH said illegal campaigning constitutes 7.8% of election violations, marking it second among the top election concerns. 

Campaign flyers and paraphernalia, including sample ballots, were distributed in vote-rich areas such as Manila, Caloocan and Marikina.

Photo by Donavie Gud/Bulatlat

Outside Metro Manila,  dozens of flyers were scattered around the polling centers in Rizal and Cavite.

