Illegal campaigning monitored on election day

By AARON ERNEST CRUZ

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – Illegal campaigning in several places in the Philippines is still prevalent during the 2025 midterm election on Monday, May 12.

According to poll watchdogs Kontra Daya and Vote Report PH, illegal campaigning consists of distributing sample ballots, giving goods and services and other things with labels of political candidates on it after the election campaign period.

In its 2;30 p.m. report, Vote Report PH said illegal campaigning constitutes 7.8% of election violations, marking it second among the top election concerns.

Campaign flyers and paraphernalia, including sample ballots, were distributed in vote-rich areas such as Manila, Caloocan and Marikina.

Photo by Donavie Gud/Bulatlat

Outside Metro Manila, dozens of flyers were scattered around the polling centers in Rizal and Cavite.