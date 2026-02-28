Claims of kickbacks received by former solons, a diversionary tactic – Makabayan

MANILA—The Makabayan bloc condemned the unverified claim that they received kickbacks in suitcases.

The claim is contained in a joint affidavit of former military men who allegedly acted as bagmen in the delivery of kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects. The affidavit was released by their lawyer, Levito Baligod, on February 24, 2026.

Included in the list who allegedly received these kickbacks are Makabayan bloc former ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. France Castro, former Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Arlene Brosas, and former Kabataan Partylist Rep. Raoul Manuel.

In a joint statement dated February 25, 2026, the former representatives claimed that this affidavit is a tactic to divert attention from the International Criminal Court’s charges against Rodrigo Duterte and the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte.

They said that Makabayan’s track record clearly shows they do not use positions for personal gain.

“These are fabricated charges designed to intimidate us and to undermine the people’s quest for truth and accountability,” the statement read.

Baligod alleged that the 18 bagmen claimed that ICC investigators accepted money from individuals while probing Duterte’s so-called drug war, potentially compromising the investigation.

Baligod also claimed that the bagmen delivered a total of P805 billion (USD 14 billion) in kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects, accusing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of being the mastermind, with funds channeled to politicians, including former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Meanwhile, in a statement on February 25, 2026, Navy spokesperson Capt. Marissa Martinez said that four of the “bagmen” were never members of the Philippine Navy or the Philippine Marine Corps

She added that most of the 18 bagmen were dishonorably discharged, while others retired in good standing.

Baligod submitted the signed affidavits to the Office of the Ombudsman on February 26, 2026.

On February 27, 2026, Department of Justice (DOJ) Spokesperson Polo Martinez said that the DOJ may investigate the affidavits, but only if deputized by the Office of the Ombudsman.

The former Makabayan representatives said that the timing of the statement is highly suspicious. They believe that its true purpose is to get back at those who act to expose the truth and discredit the legitimate investigations against the Dutertes by making it appear that these are politically motivated and funded by their political opponents.

“This is a classic Duterte playbook—when cornered by evidence of their crimes and corruption, they manufacture lies and attack their accusers,” the Makabayan statement read.

“The Filipino people will not be fooled by these diversionary tactics,” it continued.

“Makabayan will not be silenced. We will continue to fight for justice and to hold the corrupt and the powerful accountable, no matter how many false accusations they throw at us,” they added. (RTS, RVO)