Drug war victims hope for ICC trial vs Duterte

We fight back until no Duterte will ever sit in power again and rule this country.

MANILA – Since the killing of her son in Rodrigo Duterte’s so-called “war on drugs”, Nanette Castillo has not lost hope that justice will come for those who killed her loved one.

Castillo is among the mothers whose children died in Duterte’s anti-illegal drugs campaign. Her eldest son Aldrin was shot dead by seven masked men on October 2, 2017 in Tondo, Manila. He was about to buy brandy with his friends when he got killed.

“I have been waiting for eight years already, some of us [have been] waiting for 10 years,” Castillo said on February 27 during the last day of the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) hearing of Duterte’s confirmation of charges. “I will wait for another 60 days just to know if Duterte’s case will push through.”

Nanette Castillo, mother of a drug war victim, expresses her sentiment during a protest at the University of the Philippines Diliman on February 27, 2026, in conjunction with the last day of Rodrigo Duterte’s confirmation of charges hearing before the International Criminal Court. Photo by Dominic Gutoman/Bulatlat

Three counts of crimes against humanity for alleged murder and attempted murder have been filed against Duterte during his time as mayor of Davao City and as President. Submissions from the prosecution, common legal representatives of the victims, and the defense (Duterte’s counsel) were presented at the hearing.

The ICC prosecution team stressed how Duterte executed systemic killings on a national scale through the “national network” composed of Duterte’s co-perpetrators from law-enforcement agencies, police and non-police individuals who carried out the killings.

Duterte was an indirect co-perpetrator, ICC trial lawyer Robynne Croft said, because of his role in the common plan to neutralize alleged criminals, particularly in controlling the Davao Death Squad and the national network to pursue the plan.

Nicholas Kaufman, Duterte’s lead counsel, said that Duterte’s statements ordering the killings were hyperbole. He blamed the media for “attacking” his client as he denied the widespread and systematic nature of killings.

Duterte failed to prevent and punish those behind the killings of the brutal campaign, said Gilbert Andres, common legal representative of the victims, in a closing statement. “Whatever the President states is a public policy. The records show that every time Duterte exhorts the killings, the murder of alleged drug users, the people are murdered all over the Philippines.”

“Evidence on the record unequivocally shows individuals targeted by Duterte’s anti-drug campaign overwhelmingly came from impoverished communities, where social mobility is limited and opportunities are scarce,” Andres said. “People from the vulnerable communities, the poor and the marginalized, especially in urban informal settlements marked by high levels of poverty.”

The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I will decide on the case within 60 days. The chamber could confirm the charges and proceed to trial, decline to confirm the charges, or adjourn the hearing and request the prosecutor to conduct further investigation.

Rise Up for Life and for Rights, a group of drug war families, said that the judges and the whole world listened to the harrowing stories of extrajudicial killings in the Philippines.

Hearing the arguments of the defense, many of the families felt disrespected as they collectively watched the hearing. Estella Nonay, 72-year-old mother of drug war victim Bernard Nonay, told Bulatlat in Filipino: “I do not believe what Kaufman said in court. Those were lies. The killings of our loved ones happened.”

Her son Bernard, a tricycle driver, was the family’s sole breadwinner. But he was shot dead by a motorcycle-riding tandem after he dropped off a passenger on June 20, 2018.

“We hope that the case of Duterte continues. We’ll wait for 60 days. But I have strong hopes that the case will push through because we are fighting for the lives of our loved ones. We know that our fight is just and right,” Nonay said.

When Kaufman said that Duterte did not directly order the killings and argued that any such orders were only justified under claims of self-defense, Purisima Dacumos, wife of extrajudicial killing victim Danilo Dacumos, accused him of lying.

“My husband did not fight back when he was killed,” Dacumos said in Filipino. “What chance did my husband have? He was alone there, and then they claim he fought back? My husband was a quiet man, he didn’t even know how to pick a fight.”

The same feelings of hope, anger, and grief were also felt at The Hague, The Netherlands. Llore Pasco, mother of two drug war victims, said, “We have mixed emotions while listening. We are sad because our loved ones were killed. At the same time, we are grateful for the opportunity to tell our stories through our lawyers and the prosecution. We are also angry at the lies and dirty tactics employed by the Dutertes.”

Another delegate at The Hague, Sheerah Escudero, sister of drug war victim Ephraim Escudero, said that Kaufman’s statements have no weight and they are the living proof of the brutality of the so-called “war on drugs.”

“I am not a lawyer but as a family of the victim, Kaufman’s words cannot convince me and the other families that his client did not order the killings. Our loved ones are proof that Duterte implemented a bloody campaign.”

Drug war families were able to endure years of impunity because of the unwavering solidarity and support of fellow families and human rights organizations.

“When you see your loved ones dead on the street, it lives in your memory for as long as you live,” said Donna Miranda, sister of drug war victim Emilian Gray Miranda. He was listed in the drugs watch list but no illegal drugs were found from Emilian when he got killed.

Donna Miranda, sister of a drug war victim, shares her feelings during a protest at the University of the Philippines Diliman on February 27, 2026, in relation with the last day of Rodrigo Duterte’s confirmation of charges hearing before the International Criminal Court. Photo by Dominic Gutoman/Bulatlat

Emilian owned a water refilling station in San Pedro, Laguna. He was shot dead while preparing water bottles based on the security footage the day he was killed on January 9, 2017.

“The only thing you have left is hope,” Miranda said. “That hope is an investment for tomorrow, for the years ahead—so that we fight back until no Duterte will ever sit in power again and rule this country. No Duterte will deceive us into believing that the problem of this nation is drug addicts. Duterte deceived so many poor Filipinos.”

Duterte Panagutin Campaign Network commended the victims, survivors, and their families for standing for truth and justice amid the political vilification and disinformation in their ranks. “In the past week, they proved that no amount of fake news, trolling, or AI-manipulated photos can deter their resolve to continue their search for justice.”

“Duterte’s defense are rehashed lies and disingenuous facts devoid of any merit, and ably refuted by the prosecution’s well-prepared and established evidence that thousands were murdered through his actions and government’s policy,” the network added.

Families and advocates place photos of drug war victims on the floor during the same protest at the University of the Philippines Diliman on February 27, 2026. Photo by Dominic Gutoman/Bulatlat

Rise Up’s national coordinator Rubilyn Litao said that the victims have become targets of an AI-assisted disinformation campaign while the ICC hearing is ongoing. She, together with Pasco and Escudero, were the recent victims. A fabricated photo posted by pro-Duterte vlogger Cathy Binag showed an altered picture of them flaunting expensive handbags at The Hague. The original photo was taken by One News and it did not show the expensive bags.

““It’s never been easy to fight for justice but the families remain steadfast with the support of many individuals and groups. Let us continue to join them in their journey,” Litao said.

When the hearing on the confirmation of charges ended, the families and the human rights groups who had gathered to watch embraced one another. In a brief celebration with their hands clasped together, small cakes were carefully arranged, each iced with words: “Tuloy ang laban.” (The fight continues)

“Our collective action can hold fascists like Duterte accountable,” the Duterte Panagutin Campaign Network said. “As we monitor the outcome of the proceedings, we enjoin everyone to continue to stand with the victims until Duterte is convicted and all cohorts arrested.” (RVO, DAA)