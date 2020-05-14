Joint statement: Stand with ABS-CBN, Defend Free Expression

Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade, Jr. of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF ELCAC) issued a statement Monday night claiming that “the ABS-CBN issue is about CPP [Communist Party of the Philippines] propaganda, so it falls under NTF ELCAC’s mandate.”

The statement came after the brouhaha ignited by the recent crossposting in several official government social media accounts of false information about the ABS-CBN issue.

Despite the fact that the NTF ELCAC got burned by the Palace when Communications Sec. Martin Andanar admitted that the cross-posting of NTF ELCAC’s infographics on ABS-CBN did not undergo the “usual vetting procedures,” Parlade persisted in linking the ABS-CBN issue to the CPP.

Under different circumstances, we could have dismissed Parlade’s red-baiting statement. But the reality is that journalists are being harassed, arrested, and killed under the pretext of counter-insurgency.

In a futile attempt to blindside the alternative media, Parlade directly mentioned the Altermidya Network and its members including Bulatlat, Kodao, Tudla, Kilab, Northern Dispatch, and even the formations National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, Union of Journalists of the Philippines (UJP), and the College Editors Guild of the Philippines, labeling all these groups as “creations of the CPP.” The general also labeled veteran journalist Inday Espina-Varona as a “long-time cohort” of the CPP and dared her to “expose herself some more.”

As we have said, time and again, the fight for the ABS-CBN franchise renewal is a fight for free expression and a fight for all. But Parlade is instead red-tagging virtually everyone and anyone who supports the call for the renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise.

There is nothing new in this attack. Keen observers of the increasingly deteriorating state of press freedom in the country were not surprised. In the context of the Duterte administration’s weaponizing the public health emergency to further its goal of controlling information and public opinion, Parlade’s use of the ABS-CBN issue is just one more demonstration of its determination to silence dissent and free expression.

At a time when millions are standing up and speaking out about the abuses of the Duterte administration, state agents respond with a patently unconstitutional crackdown on the media sector.

Parlade’s empty accusations should not deter the media from reporting the truth. Rather they should continue to monitor and hold government to account despite its concerted efforts to silence them.

Stand with ABS-CBN! Defend press freedom and free expression!

SIGNATORIES

Altermidya Network

Bulatlat

Kilab Multimedia

Kodao Productions

Northern Dispatch

Tudla Productions

National Union of Journalists of the Philippines

College Editors Guild of the Philippines

Union of Journalists of the Philippines

Concerned Artists of the Philippines

Philippine Press Insititute

International Association of Women in Radio & Television (IAWRT) Philippines

UP Journalism Department

Photojournalists’ Center of the Philippines (PCP)

Let’s Organize for Democracy and Integrity – LODI

NUJP-NCR

Manila Today

Pinoy Weekly

PinoyMedia Center

UP Solidaridad

CEGP- Bicol, CEGP-Cagayan, CEGP-Cavite, CEGP-Cebu, CEGP-Central Luzon, CEGP-Cordillera, CEGP- Davao, CEGP-Ilocos, CEGP-Laguna, CEGP-Metro Manila, CEGP-Panay, CEGP-Southern Tagalog

Individuals

Inday Espina-Varona

Prof. Luis V. Teodoro

Ramon R. Tuazon

Therese S. Torres

Ma. Imelda Samson

Campus publications

Philippine Collegian

Manila Collegian

UPLB Perspective

UP Bagiuio Outcrop

UP Cebu Tug-ani

UP Mindanao Himati

Tinig ng Plaridel

Sinag (UP CSSP)

Kalasag (UP CAL)

Pagbutlak (UPV CAS)

UP Scientia (UP CS)

The Accounts (UPV College of Management)

NCPAG-Umalohokan

Alyansa ng Kabataang Mamamahayag ng PUP

CLSU Collegian

Fiat Lux

Himati-UP Mindanao

Iskolarium-PUP Sta. Maria Bulacan Campus

RedWire – University of the East

The Current – CMU

PUP BiblioFlix

The Angelite – Holy Angel University

The Catalyst PUP

The Chronicler – PUP Taguig

The College Chronicles – Meycauayan College

The Lycean Pioneer-LPU Manila SHS

The Red Chronicles – San Beda College Alabang School of Law

The Geyser – Isabela State University Cabagan

The CSU Promethean – Cagayan State University Carig

The Scribes – PUP City of Meycauayan

The Searcher – PUP Sto. Tom’s

The Work – Tarlac State University

TomasinoWeb – University of Santo Tomas