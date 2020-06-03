Joint Statement | We reject the Terror Bill

Why do our government officials always think law and order, peace and security can be realized only at the expense of our rights?
We, journalists, media organizations, civil society groups, academics and other concerned individuals unequivocally reject the anti-terror bill that the House of Representatives railroaded through the wholesale adoption of Senate Bill No. 1083, to do away with the bicameral committee conference hasten its passage and enactment into law.
Let us be clear about one thing: We are against terrorism.
However, bad as the Human Security Act of 2007 is, this bill, should it become law, would be much worse, so much that it would be more apt to call it the Terror Bill.
Not only does this proposed law grant an “Anti-Terror Council” the power to designate, on mere probable cause, persons or entities as terrorists or terrorist groups, it also allows the Anti-Money Laundering Council, an ATC member, to freeze the assets of these persons or groups, all without granting them the opportunity to defend themselves and refute any information against them.
Worse, the proposed law would also allow the ATC to authorize the detention without judicial warrant of arrest of suspects for up to 14 calendar days, extendible by another 10 days.
These clearly violate the Constitution’s guarantee to due process and constitutes a usurpation of judicial power.
Worse, this bill would worsen the impunity with which many of our laws and rights are violated by the very ones sworn to protect and uphold these by doing away with the stiff penalties intended to prevent any abuse of this legislation’s most draconian measure, the extrajudicial arrest and detention of suspects.
The bill also poses mortal danger to the principles of freedom of the press and of expression in Section 9 defining the crime of “inciting to terrorism,” which can be committed “by means of speeches, proclamations, writings, emblems, banners or other representations of the same” and is punishable by 12 years in prison.
This provision is, however, prone to broad application much like this and previous administrations have used the existing offenses of inciting to sedition and rebellion to quell free speech and intimidate critics.
In effect, reportage on persons and groups deemed terrorist, or even merely repeating what they say, could be interpreted as committing inciting to terrorism.
While we all agree that the fight against terrorism is important and needs the participation and cooperation of everyone, we maintain that the proposed law is open to abuse by despotic governments to visit terror against critics and the people in general.
If a law to fight terrorism is to be contemplated, let the respect and defense of human rights be the paramount consideration.
Groups:
1. #WeTheFuturePH
2. 2076Kolektib
3. ACT Teachers’ Party
4. Active Vista Center
5. Alliance of Concerned Students
6. Anakbayan – Metro Baguio High School
7. Anakbayan – Saint Louis University
8. Anakbayan Cordillera
9. Anakbayan SOCKSARGENDS
10. Anakbayan UC
11. Anakbayan- University of Baguio
12. Anakpawis
13. ARKEOFILMS
14. Bahaghari UP Baguio
15. BALAOD Mindanaw
16. Bandilang Itim Editorial Collective
17. Bayan Muna Partylist
18. Bayan SOCKSARGENDS
19. Bulatlat
20. Center for Lumad Advocacy and Services Inc. (CLANS-SOCKSARGENDS) 21. Climate Change Network for Community-based Initiatives, Inc.
22. College Editors Guild of the Philippines – Laguna
23. Concerned Artists of the Philippines
24. Concerned Artists of the Philippines
25. Consortium on Democracy and Disinformation
26. Cordillera Human Rights Alliance-Karapatan
27. Cordillera Movement Against Tyranny
28. Cordilleran Youth Center
29. DAKILA
30. Dapayan ti Kultura ti Kordilyera (DKK)
31. Davao Today
32. Defend Tampakan Movement
33. Democracy.Net.PH
34. Democratic Alliance of Students for Integrated Governance
35. Ecumenical Bishops Forum
36. Federation of Free WorkersYouth for Climate Hope
37. FLAG
38. Foundation for Media Alternatives
39. Free Jonas Burgos Movement
40. Freedom from Debt Coalition
41. Friends of the farmers- Mindanao State University Chapter
42. Gabriela Panay and Guimaras
43. Gabriela Women’s Party
44. Gabriella SOCKSARGENDS
45. Gerry Roxas Leadership Awardees Negros
46. Iglesia Filipina Independiente
47. Index Media Group
48. Innabuyog Gabriela Youth – UPB
49. Innabuyog-Gabriela Youth SLU
50. Kabataan Para sa Karapatan – Negros Oriental
51. Kabataan Partylist
52. Kabataan Partylist Panay
53. Kadamay Panay
54. Kadamay SOCKSARGENDS
55. KARAPATAN
56. Kilab Multimedia
57. Kilusang Mayo Uno- SOCKSARGENDS
58. KMU Panay
59. Kodao Productions
60. La Consolacion College Bacolod
61. League of Filipino Students Metro Baguio
62. Legal Network for Truthful Elections (LENTE)
63. Let’s Organize for Democracy and Integrity (LODI)
64. Metro Manila Pride
65. Movement Against Tyranny,
66. National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers
67. Negrosanon Young Leaders Institute Inc
68. Northern Dispatch
69. NUJP Baguio-Benguet
70. NUJP Nueva Ecija
71. NUPL Panay
72. Ompong Solidarios
73. Outcrop
74. Pamanggas-KMP
75. Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism
76. Philippine Internet Freedom Alliance
77. Philippine Press Institute
78. Piston Panay
79. PLAGPUL BAND
80. Progressive Igorots for Social Action
81. RAK Ph Mountaineers
82. RESBAK
83. Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (SPARK)
84. Sama-Sama Artista Para sa Kilusang Agraryo (SAKA)
85. Sigma Delta Pi Sorority – UPB
86. Sigma Kappa Pi Fraternity – Metro Baguio
87. Sinagbayan
88. Students Alliance for the Advancement of Student’s Rights and Welfare (Stand Msu
Gensan )
89. Tanghalang Bayan ng Kabataan sa Baguio
90. The BreakAway Media
91. The Department of Journalism, University of the Philippines
92. The JERKS
93. The Knight Publication
94. The Weekly Sillimanian
95. THIS SIDE UP
96. Today’s Carolinian, Official Student Publication of University of San Carlos, Cebu City
97. Union of Journalists of the Philippines – UP
98. Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura
99. UPLB Perspective
100.Women’s Legal and Human Rights Bureau
101.Youth Act Now Against Tyranny (YANAT) Baguio Benguet 102.Youth Empowering Youth Initiative
Individuals:
1. Aba Lluch Dalena, artist
2. Abet Umil, Writer
3. AC Himaya Tupas
4. Aisac James S. De Leon
5. Aiyanas Ormond – Alliance for People’s Health – Canada
6. Aizelle Lirio, Anakbayan – Cavite State University
7. AK Ocol, visual artist
8. Akie Yano, SIKAD
9. Alan Villanueva Jr., Newspaper Writer, The Spectrum – USLS
10. Albert Ascona
11. Albert Fontanilla, fashion designer
12. Albert Lee, journalist
13. Albert Lopez- Canada-Philippines Solidarity, Vancouver
14. Alfonso Manalastas, Artist
15. Alleah Guardamano
16. Alma Anonas-Carpio, journalist
17. Alvin James Magno, News Editor, UPLB Perspective
18. Ana Portia Banal, teacher
19. Analyn Mirano,Secretariat staff,Defend Patrimony Southern Negros
20. Ange Ibones, STAND, USC
21. Angel Mendiola, Acting Vice-president- University of San Carlos Supreme Student
Council
22. Angela A. Coronel, Web Administrator, The Spectrum – USLS
23. Angela Santos – Sandugo
24. Angelo Despi, Photojournalist, The Spectrum – USLS
25. Angelo Jamandre, Anakbayan – Cavite State University
26. Angelo Suarez, Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo (SAKA)
27. Anna Eleazar
28. Anthony Cabarles, LFS – PUP
29. Anton Delos Reyes
30. Antonio J. Montalvan II
31. Archy Mauricio
32. Ariadne Cristobal
33. Arianne Chuidian
34. Ariel Hans Cervantes, Philippine Press Institute
35. Arnold Alamon, board member, Davao Today
36. Atty Chris Linag
37. Atty John Ray Concepcion
38. Atty Michael Edgar Robles
39. Atty Wilfred D. Asis, regional coordinator, FLAG Caraga
40. Atty. Beverly Selim-Musni, NUPL
41. Atty. Catherine Dannug Salucon, NUPL
42. Atty. Democrito Barcenas, Regional Coordinator, FLAG Central Visayas
43. Atty. Edre Olalia. NUPL
44. Atty. Edwin Dela Cruz, NUPL
45. Atty. Ephraim Cortez, NUPL
46. Atty. Evalyn Ursua
47. Atty. Fajima Tajar, NUPL
48. Atty. Jobert Pahilga, NUPL
49. Atty. Josalee Deinla, NUPL
50. Atty. Jose Manuel I. Diokno, Chairman, Free Legal Assistance Group
51. Atty. Katherine Panguban, NUPL
52. Atty. Luchi Perez, NUPL
53. Atty. Maria Sol Taule, NUPL
54. Atty. Minerva Lopez, NUPL
55. Atty. Noemi Truya-Abarientos, NUPL
56. Atty. Odina Batnag, NUPL
57. Atty. Rachel Pastores, NUPL
58. Atty. Theodore O. Te, Regional Coordinator, FLAG Metro Manila
59. Audrey Beltran, Cordillera Human Rights Alliance
60. Aura Mae Agbay, Chairperson – University of the Philippines Cebu Student Council
61. Ava Mae Therese R. Callos, staffer, The Apprentice
62. Axeleth Dahonog, Editor-in-chief, The Knight Publication
63. Ayvee Opelenio, Philippine Normal University (PNU Chorale)
64. Azriel Domingo
65. Bart Guingona, President, pagbabago@pilipinas Foundation
66. Basilio Bacor, Jr., KADLiT
67. Bea Sigua
68. Beatrice de Blasi- Mandacaru? Onlus (Member of the national consortium altromercato)/
Journalist
69. Beca Vine Linoy, Himati Publication – UP Mindanao
70. Bella Perez-Rubio, Philstar.com
71. Bern Canedo, Spokesperson – Youth Act Now Against Tyranny Cebu
72. Bernard Testa, photojournalist
73. Berns Mitra, Editor-in-chief – Today’s Carolinian
74. Bing Bing Austria
75. BISHOP ANTONIO N. ABLON – IFI
76. Bishop Antonio N. Ablon, Europe Chaplaincy – Iglesia Filipina Independiente
77. Bishop Broderick Pabillo
78. BISHOP CARLO MORALES – IFI
79. BISHOP DELFIN CALLAO – IFI
80. BISHOP FELIXBERTO L. CALANG – IFI
81. Bishop Gerardo Alminaza, Diocese of San Carlos, Co-Convenor of Church People and
Workers Solidarity
82. BISHOP GIL DINAPO – IFI
83. BISHOP MERVIN ELIMANCO – IFI
84. BISHOP RAUL AMORCILLO – IFI
85. BISHOP REDEEMER YANEZ – IFI
86. BISHOP RUDY JULIADA – IFI
87. Bobby Sardea
88. Bodjie Pascua, Actora
89. BP Valenzuela
90. Br. Armin A. Luistro FSC, Provincial Superior – De La Salle Brothers in East Asia
91. Br. Tagoy Jakosalem, OAR, Secretary General, Pusyon Kinaiyahan
92. Brian Arda
93. Bryan Elijah Trajano, writer and student
94. Brynch Bonachita, Coordinator, College Editors Guild of the Philippines Cebu
95. Cabring Cabrera, Vox, Datu’s Tribe
96. Camille Diola, Philstar.com
97. Carina Samantha Santos
98. Carl Cortez- Coordinator, Canada-Philippines Solidarity, British Columbia
99. Carl Gerale, Literary Editor, The Spectrum – USLS
100. Carlo Bernardino – CAP
101.Carlos Bautista, Broadcaster
102.Catalina Ricci Madarang, InterAksyon
103.Chad Booc, Campaigns and Advocacy, ALCADEV
104.Charlie Laureta, artist
105.Che Dominguez, NGO worker, Synergy for Sustainable Development
106.Ched Rick Gatchalian
107.Chickoy Pura
108.Chris Sorio- Chairperson, Bayan Canada
109.Christal Dawn Clavejo Avenido
110.Christian Dominic Ledesma, Web Administrator, The Spectrum – USLS
111. Christian Sembrino, Executive Vice President – National Union of Students of the
Philippines
112.Christine Lontoc
113.Chuck Manansala
114.Cindy Cruz-Cabrera
115.Claire Ann Delfin, former Science and Technology Editor, The Junior Advocate 116.Claire Michaela Obejas, Vice President for Visayas, College Editors Guild of the
Philippines
117.Clarisa Ramos, ED PDG,Inc kabankalan city
118.Clarisse Caniedo
119.Clarizza Singson, Karapatan Negros
120.Cong Corrales, journalist
121.Corinne Garcia
122.Crimson Labinghisa, board member, IAWRT
123.Cristina Palabay, Karapatan Secretary General
124. Cristina Santiago, Filmmaker
125.Cynthia Tabernilla
126.Cyrus Adrian Rom, Spokesperson, ANAKBAYAN-Cebu
127. Dan Gaffud , Bookfellas
128.Danelle Ortiz – Gabriela BC, canada
129.Daniel Jude Anilao, KADLiT Press
130.Danielle Grace, Editor-in-Chief, Lizette Publication
131.Danilo Arao, associate editor, Bulatlat
132.Danilo N. Tabura, KMP spokesperson, Negros
133.David C. Suico, SK councilor Barangay Day-As, Cebu City – USC SSC Councilor 134.David Geslani
135.Dee Supelanas, Deputy Secretary General for Membership – Katipunan ng mga
Sanggunian ng Mag-aaral sa UP (KASAMA sa UP) 136.Deni Rose Afinidad-Bernardo, Philstar.com 137.Denzel Yorong, Filmmaker – Index Media Group 138.Derick Antolin, SIKAD
139.Dexter Daran
140.Diana Non, Sigma Delta Pi Sorority
141.Dianne Sanchez, Photos Editor, UPLB Perspective 142.Dido Dela Paz, Actor
143.Dino Maragay, Philstar.com
144.Diokno Pasilan, artist
145.Divine D. Didal, Sigma Delta Pi Sorority
146.Don Emmanuel L. Nolasco, college instructor, Adamson University 147.Don Vittorio C. Villasin, teacher
148.Donato Alvarez
149.Donna Miranda, Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo (SAKA) 150.Doris Abellanosa Siao, senior citizen
151.Dr. Edith Burgos
152.Dr. Justine Kaye La Torre, LFS – UE Chapter
153.Dr. Regi Pamugas
154.Drexel John N. Amit,Newspaper Writer, The Spectrum – USLS
155. Dulce Sanchez, journalist
156.Dwight Gaston, Actor
157.Earl John Pabular, Illustrator, The Spectrum – USLS
158.Ed Lingao, journalist
159.Ed Samuel A. Bacaltos, Member – Health Alliance for Democracy, Cebu 160.Edgardo Legaspi, citizen
161.Edsa Manalapaz
162.Efigenio Toledo IV, Philstar.com
163.Eleanor de Guzman, Workers Resistance Against Tyranny
164.Eli Aisser
165.Eli Sepe
166.Ellen T. Tordesillas, VERA Files
167.Elmeer Meeynard D. Calimpos
168.Elmer Forro, secretary general, Bayan Panay
169.Elmer Labog, Kilusang Mayo Uno Chairperson
170.Elnora Ebillo
171.Elson T. Elizaga, public writer
172.Emily Garcia
173.Eric Ramos, screenwriter
174.Ethel De Borja, Patolang Pilipina
175.Euden Valdez, Philstar.com
176.Eunice Barbara Novio, journalist and academic
177.Federico Boyd Dominquez, artist
178.felipe levy gelle, DepSec – S21M southern negros
179.Fides Lim, Kapatid Spokesperson and writer
180.Fr. Allen Khen Apus, Iglesia Filipina Independiente
181.fr. melvin fajardo, PCPR-Negros spokesperson
182.Fr. Wilfredo Ruazol, Iglesia Filipina Independiente
183.Frances Summer Dale V. Dy
184.Francine Marie S. Sabio, Youth Advocates for the Philippines 185.Francine Marquez
186.Franco Luna, Philstar.com
187.Frank Cimatu, Cordillera News Agency
188.Frans Anacis Garcia, The Sea Hunter Publication
189.Franz Alverio
190.Gabryl Ponce, Associate Editor, The Knight Publication
191.Gaea Cabico, Philstar.com
192.Gang Badoy, Rock Ed Philippines
193.Gary Santiago Roxas
194.Geela Garcia
195.Geromae Hope A. de la Fuente, President, Association of Campus Journalists (Region
V); Associate Editor, The Apprentice 196.Gerome Nicolas Dela Pen?a, teacher and writer 197.Gerry Borlagdatan
198. Gianne Bernabe, Producer
199.Ginny Mata, Food writer
200.Glemir Sordilla
201.Hana Patricia Hautea, Magazine Editor, The Spectrum – USLS 202.Hanna Crisostomo
203.Hannah Sigrid G. Durias, Literary Editor, PnC Herald 204.Harmon Ric J. Cayaon, Editor-in-chief, WPU Collegian 205.Haydn Lagunay
206.Hazel Mae Pacheo, Anakbayan – Cavite
207.Hector Barretto Calma, Filmmaker
208.Herbie Gomez, editor in chief, Mindanao Gold Star Daily 209.Herle Caldoza
210.Hide Kimura- journalist, Waseda Chronicles
211.Howell Villacrucis, Spokesperson – Kabataan Partylist Cebu 212. Ian Lomongo, Actor
213.Iggy Rodriguez, artist
214.Inday Espina-Varona, Let’s Organize for Democracy and Integrity (LODI) 215.Ira Den?a
216.Irene Cunanan
217.Iris Cecilia Gonzales, Philippine Star
218.Isabela Therese Dedel
219.J. Avelino, graduate student
220.Jace Grant Cayot
221.Jaime Fabregas, Actor
222.Jaira Krishelle Balboa, Philstar.com
223.James Masangya, Features Editor, UPLB Perspective
224.James Relativo, Pilipino Star Ngayon
225.Jamie Tabing, Gabriela Network of Professionals PH
226.Jan Dabao
227.Jan Ivan Famatiga, Editor-In-Chief, The Builders/Pandayan
228.Jan Kashmir Tan, Staff Writer, Pioneer Publication – PSU
229.Jane Uymatiao, Blogwatch
230.Janine Quintana, Musician
231.Jaspher Salonga Aquino, Anakbayan – Laguna
232.Jass Sacdalan, Anakbayan – Kalayaan
233. Jay Apiag, Secretary-General – Karapatan-Southern Mindanao
234.Jay Vladimir P. Samar, Internal Vice-Chairperson, Bicol University: League of
Democrats; Junior Councilor, Bicol University – University Student Council 235.Jayced Aubrey Dela Torre, senior staff writer, WPU Collegian
236. Jayvie Cabajes , VP for Mindanao – Kabataan Partylist
237.Jazer Adriel Castillon, Antique National School
238.JC Punongbayan, University of the Philippines School of Economics 239.Jeline Malasig, InterAksyon
240.Jelson Darryl Figuerres 241. Jen Flora
242.Jen Hagonoy, Coordinator – SCMP Cebu
243. Jerbert Briola, Human Rights Online Philippines
244.Jeremiah Carag Sulong UBC and Malaya Canada
245.Jesson Reyes- Executive Director Migrant Rights Center Canada
246.Jet Cunanan
247.Jevi Quitain, CEGP – Laguna coordinator
248.Jhamela Tejome, Media Artist of Pelikulove
249.Jing Garcia, news editor
250.JM Reyes
251.Joahanna Veloso, Associate Vice President for Visayas – National Union of Students of
the Philippines
252.Joel Pablo Salud, editor
253. John Albert M. Pagunsan,
254.John Carlo S. Gloria, Ateneo De Manila University and University of Santo Tomas 255.John Ian Alenciaga, coordinator/spokesperson, AlterMidya Panay (Panay Today,
Dampig Katarungan, Panaysayon)
256.John Lazaro, Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (SPARK)
257.John Lozande, National Federation of Sugar Workers, secretary general
258.John Michael A. Miralles, DepEd
259.John Nery, columnist, Philippine Daily Inquirer
260.John Paul Punzalan, student, campus journalism advocate
261.John Robert B. Magsombol, PUP – Santa Maria, Bulacan
262.Johnrich Ilagan
263.Jojo Rin?oza
264.Jonathan de Santos, Philstar.com
265.Jonathan Domingo
266.Jose Norman Lo
267.Jose Paolo Cervantes
268.Joselito Altajeros, film director
269.Joselle Palero, Kabataan Partylist
270.Joseph Garcia
271.Josh Louise Reverente, News Editor, Ang Hulmahan
272.Joshua L. Mahilum. Newspaper Editor, The Spectrum – USLS
273.Joshua Mayo, Staffer, The Knight Publication
274.Joshua O. Villalobos
275.Joshua Villamar, independent dance artist
276.Joy Ann Clado, Anakbayan – Cavite
277.Juan Sebastian Evangelista, Editor-in-Chief, UPLB Perspective
278.Julia Pauline Puno, Program on Building Democracy and Claiming Civic Spaces, APRN 279.Jullia Marie Serrano, President, Youth for Environment in Schools Organization
280. Jun Sabayton, Filmmaker
281.Juniesy M. Estanislao, Junior High School Teacher
282.Justin Santos, Philippine Normal University (Faculty of Arts and Languages) 283.Justin Viktor Domingo, United Methodist Church
284.Kariza Montealegre
285.Karl Brian Marqueza, Photos and Videos Editor, The Spectrum – USLS 286.Karl Gabriel A. Bonifacio, MD, Doctor to the Barrio-Rural Health Physician
287.Karl Patrick Wilfred M. Suyat, writer; CEGP – Laguna staffer 288.Kat Llemit
289.Kate Lim
290.Katrina Ridon, Physician
291.Kayoko Teshigawara- Stop the Attacks Campaign – Japan
292.Keilah N. Baldomar, Photojournalist, The Spectrum – USLS
293.Kelvin Paulino
294.Kerby Q. Can?averal, Boy Scouts of the Philippines; Radio Anchor, The Matrix 295.Kevin Feliciano – Anakbayan Toronto
296.Khryss Aran?as, Project Pesante, Anakbayan – Naga City 297.Kiara Nicole Villa, Editorial Assistant, The Spectrum – USLS 298. King Palisoc, Filmmaker
299.Kobi Tolentino, Anakbayan – Southern Tagalog
300.Krishelle Faith G. Bael, Associate Editor, The Apprentice
301.Kristine Daguno-Bersamina, Philstar.com
302.Kristine Joy Patag, Philstar.com
303.Kristine Ong Muslim
304.Kristine Paula Bautista, Managing Editor, UPLB Perspective
305.Kristofer Purnell, Philstar.com
306.Krix San Gabriel
307.Kyle Aristophere Atienza, correspondent, Manila Today
308.Kyle Marianne Robosa Emedis, Editor-in-Chief, The Simurai
309.Lance Christian M. Juarez, Editor-in-Chief, The Spectrum – USLS
310.Lara Grace M. Palay, UPV Skimmers
311.Lara Maestro- (Sulong UBC-ANAKBAYAN Canada)
312.Larren Jo Basilio, United Methodist Church
313. Larry Argilles, Spokesperson – Transmision-Piston, Southern Mindanao
314.Lawrenze Empleo, News Editor, The Knight Publication
315.Lean Porquia, BIEN Philippines
316.Lee Jann Philippe S. Abes, Program on Building Democracy and Claiming Civic Spaces,
APRN
317.Lena Cobangbang, Artist
318.Leny Espina
319.Lex Castillo, SK Kagawad
320.Lexter Ivan Cortez, Utopia – Cavite State University 321.Lisa Ito
322.Louie Garde,member AMMB Association Himamaylan City 323.Lourd de Veyra, writer
324.Lourdes Escaros, RMN
325. Lui Manansala, Actress
326.Lui Queano- Malaya Canada/ Radyo Migrante , Filipino Canadians Writers and Journalists Network (FCWJNet) Ontario Canada
327.Luis Liwanag
328.Lyndon John Lozano
329.Lynjones P. Rayel, Managing Editor, The Matrix
330.Ma. Angelica Blessing Agaid, Editor-In-Chief, PnC Herald 331.Ma. Jonalyn Ballaran, Costume Designer
332.Ma. Sophia Althea Benecio
333. Ma-an Asuncion-Dagn?alan, Filmmaker
334.Maan D’Asis Pamaran
335. Mabel Robion
336.Mac Andre Arboleda, Managing Editor, UPLB Perspective
337.Mackoy Villaroman, Actor
338.Mae Paner, Artist
339.Malou Mangahas
340.Malu Maniquis, Filmmaker
341.Manny Bautista, lifetime activist
342.Marc Jason D. Autencio, Managing Editor, The WPU Collegian
343.Marchel Espina, NUJP-Bacolod
344.Marco Luciano – Migrante Alberta, Canada
345.Marcus Belisario
346.Marga Buenaventura
347.Margarita Valle, Davao Today
348.Maria Celin Intia
349.Maria Cruz, visual artist
350.Maria Ima Carmela L. Ariate, Program on Building Democracy and Claiming Civic
Spaces, APRN
351.Maria Kristelle Jimenez, writer-editor; Founder of Rebo Press
352.Maria Socorro (Cookie) I. Diokno, Secretary General, FLAG
353.Maria Sol Pajadura – Chairperson, Migrante Canada
354.Maria Teofilina L. Morales – Iglesia Filipina Independiente
355.Marian Pastor Roces, independent curator and critic
356. Marielle Pagoto, Regional Coordinator – College Editors Guild of the Philippines-
Southern Mindanao
357. Mario Cornejo, Filmmaker
358.Marius Carlos, Jr., senior journalist, BreakingAsia.com; Founder of KADLiT 359.Mark Anthony S. Salvador, University of the Philippines – Diliman 360.Mark Ernest Famatigan, Associate Editor, UPLB Perspective
361. Mark Estandarte
362.Maro Enriquez, freelance journalist, South China Morning Post/Davao Today 363.Martha Roberts – Alliance for People’s Health, Vancouver BC Canada 364.Marvin M. Lobos, PUP Sta. Mesa
365.Matt Reyno
366. Maui Mauricio, Filmmaker
367.Mayeth Racadag, student
368.Meg Lim, Convenor – Rise for Education Alliance, University of San Carlos
369.Melvin Gascon, journalist
370.Melvin Josh H. Revilla, Youth Advocates for the Philippines; National Union of Student in
the Philippines
371.Mia Magdalena Longid, Teacher 372.Michael Angelo Casabar 373.Michael Cabardo, Filmmaker 374.Michael Gamala
375.Michelle Cervantes
376.Mideo M. Cruz
377. Miguel Mabanta
378. Mike Dagn?alan, Filmmaker
379.Mitcher Buno, staffer, The Knight Pyblication
380.Monet Pura
381. Monster Jimenez, Filmmaker
382. Msgr. Meliton Oso, Director, Jaro Social Action Center, Archdiocese of Jaro 383.Mystro Yushi P. Fujii, former Circulating & Opinion Editor, The Junior Advocate 384.Naiah Albacea- Gabriela BC, Canada
385.Nathalie Dagmang
386.Neal Armand S. Pintor, student, University of the Philippines – College of Architecture 387.Neal Valencia
388.Neil Daza, Cinematographer
389. Neil Patrick Rodelas, Production Manager
390.Nerissa Maranon
391.Nica Dumlao, digital rights activist
392.Nin?a Cabardo, Writer
393. Noel Taylo
394.Noemi Lardizabal-Dado, Blogger, Citizen Advocate
395.Norberto Roldan, artist
396.Nuelle Duterte, MD
397.Paolo Arago
398.Patricia Geminiano, Managing Editor, The Knight Publication 399.Patricia Llonor
400.Patricia Lourdes Viray, Philstar.com
401.Patricia Tamesis Chua, student, University of Santo Tomas
402.Patrick Billojan, Online Editor, The Spectrum – USLS
403. Paul Galutera, former BPO worker
404.Paul Matthew Palima, staffer, The Apprentice
405.Paula Mae E. Villarosa. External Affairs Director, The Spectrum – USLS 406.Phoebe Bulotano, Chairperson – Gabriela Youth, USC
407.Pillar S. Bareddo, Secretary General – ACT Davao Region Union
408. PJ Dizon, Spokesperson – KMU- Southern Mindanao
409. Prech Mauricio, Editor
410.Princess Aujie Montante, staff writer, Pioneer Publication – PSU
411.Prof. Aurelio Agcaoili, Cultural Worker
412.Prof. Judy Taguiwalo, Former DSWD Secretary, Marcos Martial Law Political Prisoner 413.Rachel Ivy Reyes, campus journalist, The Heartbeat
414.Racquel De Loyola
415.Rafael Coscolluela, private citizen
416. Rajiv Idnani, Production Manager
417.Ralph Kenneth Sebastian, student, Jose Rizal University 418.Ramir Corcolon
419.Ramiro Gawan, NFSW- Murcia
420.Raniel Lorenzo, student
421.Ratziel San Juan, Philstar.com
422.Raul Regis, Jr.
423.Raymond Red, filmmaker
424.Red Batario, Center for Communication and Development Inc. 425.Red Ligot, SPARK
426.Red Mansueto, artist
427.Rep. Arlene Brosas, Gabriela Women’s Party
428.Rep. Eufemia Cullamat, Bayan Muna Partylist
429.Rep. Ferdinand Gaite. Bayan Muna Partylist
430.Rep. France Castro, ACT Teachers’ Party
431.Rep. Karlos Ysagani Zarate, Bayan Muna Partylist 432.Rep. Sarah Elago, Kabataan Partylist
433.Reuben Pio Martinez, Circulation Officer, UPLB Perspective 434.Rev Marie Sol Sioco-Villalon
435.Rev. Fr. Chris Gonzales, SAC Director, Diocese of Bacolod 436.Rev. Irma M. Balaba, UCCP Pastor
437.Rev. Jonathan R. Ulanday – PCPR-SOCSKSARGEN Region 438.Rey Abella
439.Rey Refran
440.REYCHEMVER CREDO, The NORSUnian, Associate Editor
441.Reylan Vergara, secretary general, Panay Alliance Karapatan
442.Reymund Pandanduyan
443.Reynald s. Can?afranca, visual artist
444.Rhea Gamana Bayan Canada
445.Rianno Emmanuel J. Domingo, student, UP Los Ban?os
446.Rica Nepumuceno
447.Ricka Marie Therese B. Encisa, Bicol University Polangui Campus-Community Health
Action Volunteer
448.Rico Pineda Manansala, Administrative Pastor (Sta. Cruz), United Church of Christ in
the Philippines
449.Right Revd. Allan C. Caparro, Bishop, Diocese of Negros Oriental – Igelsia Filipina
Independiente
450.Right Revd. Romeo G. Tagud, Diocesan Bishop of Siargao, Mindanao Bishops
Conference President, Member Ecumenical Bishops Forum
451.Rocky Nicor
452.Rogelio Braga, writer and playwright, Campaigns For Human Rights in the Philippines-
United Kingdom
453.Rolando Inocencio, actor
454.Rolando O. Rillo, NFSW president
455.Roma Estrada
456.roman aguilar,member AFA association Himamaylan city
457.Roman Marcial D. Gallego, Tanggol Wika
458.Romana P. de los Reyes, Negrosanons Against the Coal-fired Power Plant
459. Romelito Pablo, Regional coordinator – National Federation of Labor Unions – NAFLU-
KMU 460.Rona Co
461.Rory L. Ycong, student, PUP 462.Rosette Adel, InterAksyon 463.Rowena Bayon
464.Rowena Cahiles
465.Rupert Ambil
466.Ryan Greenlaw
467.Ryan Greenlaw- Kitchener-Waterloo Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines ,
Ontario Canada 468.Ryan Linley Lacano 469. Samira Gutoc
470.Sander Roy Baticados Ayala
471.Sarah Salise- Anakbayan Toronto
472.Sean Derrick M. Oliquiano, Editorial Writer, Banyuhay; Auditor, San Isidro Youth
Organization
473.Sean Malabo, Associate Editor, Lizette Publication
474.Seven Dailisan
475.Sher-Anne Aquino Rediang
476. Soc Jose, Manggagawa sa Pelikula
477. Soliman Cruz, Actor
478. Sonny Africa, IBON Foundation
479.Sonya Castillo, Production Editor, UPLB Perspective
480. Sr. Mary Thomas Prado, OSB
481.Stanley Buenafe Gajete, news reporter of Kyoto News Japan
482.Stella Mae Sayco
483.Stella Marie Diaz Tiongson
484.Sue Prado, Actress
485.Sydney Alcala
486.Tara Lim
487.Ted Regencia, Al Jazeera English journalist
488.Thadeus Ermitano
489.The Most Revd. Rhee M. Timbang, Obispo Maximo – Iglesia Filipina Indepndiente 490.Tisha Pamela Jose, student
491.Tom Estrera III
492.Tony de Jesus, Migrante Que?bec
493.Trisha Joy H. Maldonado
494.Trishia Legson, Editor-in-Chief, The Junior Advocate
495.Trixie Concepcion, Environmentalist
496.Tyrone Velez, SunStar Davao
497.Very Revd Christopher N. Ablon,
498. Victor Villanueva, Filmmaker
499.Voltaire Bohol, Liberal Party – Quezon City Chapter 500.Xiao Chua, Historian/Educator
501.Yason Banal, artist and academic
502.Yeng Camaclang- Gabriela BC, canada
503.Yna Ysabelle Arcenas
504.Yuichi Desquitado, Associate Editor, The Junior Advocate