IN PHOTOS: Progressive groups stage Global Day of Action for the immediate release of #HRDay7, all political prisoners

Various groups trooped to the Commission on Human Rights to call for immeidate release of union organizers Dennise Velasco, Romina Astudillo, Mark Ryan Cruz, Jaymie Gregorio, Rodrigo Esparago, Joel Demate and Manila Today editor Lady Ann Salem who were arrested during simultaneous raids on December 10, International Human Rights Day.

Some of the protesters came with Christmas-themed placards. One protester showed the wish list of the Filipino people, and another, the list of human rights violators.

Text and photos by REIN TARINAY

