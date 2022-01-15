Balik-Tanaw | They will be called ‘My Delight’

By SR. M. GEMMA DINGLASAN, RGS

Ps 96:1-2, 2-3, 7-8, 9-10

Is 62:1-5

1 Cor 12:4-11

Jn 2:1-11

God is going to give his people a new name. They will be called “My Delight”.

The word delight was originated from Latin word delicere (delectare which means to charm) and from the Old French word delitier. In the 16th Century, Old English added –gh– and associated it with the word light. So mixing charm and light, I prefer this phrase My Delight to be translated as “Aking Kahalihalinang Liwanag”

At this time of our life, will God also call us ‘Aking Kahalihalinang Liwanag’ as God called his chosen race My Delight? What can be the qualifications?

We are waiting for a messiah to bring the nation real progress where the poor will also have three meals a day.

There is rampant injustice. The gap between the poor and rich are getting bigger.

Authorities are serving themselves, forgetting the meaning of servant leadership or they do not know at all.

Corruption becomes a way of life.

I can add on and make a long list…

The story of the first miracle in Cana is a realization of this promise. Jesus’ time has not yet come, but Mary knew that the fulfillment of that promise may come right away because God’s mercy is greater than time and God’s mercy knows no limit. Whatever our Bayang Magiliw is experiencing right now, we know that God’s promise is on its way to realization, Like Mary, we only need to trust and follow what He orders us to do. This coming local and national elections is our chance to listen to what God is telling us to do. Let us do our share and prove that we are the Kahalihalinang Liwanag. We can be that water that Jesus used to produce wine. Yes, we will all be wine!

Balik-Tanaw is a group blog of Promotion of Church People’s Response. The Lectionary Gospel reflection is an invitation for meditation, contemplation, and action. As we nurture our faith by committing ourselves to journey with the people, we also wish to nourish the perspective coming from the point of view of hope and struggle of the people. It is our constant longing that even as crisis intensifies, the faithful will continue to strengthen their commitment to love God and our neighbor by being one with the people in their dreams and aspirations. The Title of the Lectionary Reflection would be Balik –Tanaw , isang PAGNINILAY . It is about looking back (balik) or revisiting the narratives and stories from the Biblical text and seeing ,reading, and reflecting on these with the current context (tanaw).