Ayta Hung-ey community fights for their very survival

By BULATLAT TEAM

CAPAS, Tarlac — While the pandemic has caused disruption in the lives of many over the past two years, the so-called “development” project implemented by the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) has continued.

The project, dubbed as New Clark City (NCC) covers over 9,400 hectares of land, including the ancestral domain of Ayta Hung-ey, the oldest Ayta tribe in Capas, Tarlac.

Bulatlat went to the project’s ground zero in sitio Sapang Kawayan, barangay Ayungaren. The community of over 500 families are fighting for their very own survival.

These three short documentaries show how the New Clark City, touted as the first green city in the country, has wreaked havoc on the livelihood of Ayta Hung-ey and on the environment. Their collective rights, particularly the right to their ancestral domain, have been deliberately violated.

Parcels of agricultural land have been destroyed to give way to commercial structures. Driven away from their homes and farms, many Ayta Hung-ey families have been prevented from harvesting their own crops.

Studies show that the NCC will cause environmental destruction and biodiversity loss. Aytas who depend on forest resources for survival are the most affected.

The BCDA did not consult with the Aytas before implementing the NCC project. The rights of Aytas to free, prior and informed consent (FPIC), and to self-determination have been ignored.

Videographer: Carlo Manalansan

Writers: Arvin James Luna, Robert Elardo, Terrence Jay Basul

Video editor: Alex Suarez

Executive Producer: Ronalyn V. Olea

Disclosure: These multimedia stories were supported by Barefoot Institute under the Global GreenGrants Fund.