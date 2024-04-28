Balik-Tanaw | Remain faithful in Jesus

By FR. JOEY GANIO EVANGELISTA, MJ

Antigua, Guatemala

Acts 9:26-31

Ps 22:26-27, 28, 30, 31-32

1 Jn 3:18-24

Jn 15:1-8

I have been away from everything familiar to me for the last seven weeks living in Antigua, Guatemala. I am learning Spanish at a language school and living with a Guatemalan family. Like a child, I am trying to learn the basics of this language. It is humbling to be told so many times that I am not getting it right and that I have to exert more effort. Walking the streets of this old Guatemalan city was a joy in the beginning but after some time reality sinks in that I am far from home. Familiar it may be after so many weeks, there is that lonely thought that I am alone and away from home.

The Sunday celebrations of the Eucharist have been my solace these past few weeks. It is different and at the same time familiar. Listening to the Word and receiving the body of Christ, I knew that I was home.

Each Sunday at mass in Antigua, Guatemala has been a consistent reminder for me that I cannot bear fruit without Jesus. The humbling experience of learning a new language and being alone in a foreign country only makes sense because it is part of being a disciple of Jesus. And I am certain that I will bear much fruit as long as I remain true to why I am here: to learn the Spanish language to better participate in the mission of God (missio Dei).

This has opened my eyes to another reality hiding behind the beautiful city of Antigua. It is very easy to be dazzled by the colorful houses, magnificent churches, delicious food and friendly people. For a tourist, these things would have been enough. But I am not a tourist.

Behind this magnificent facade that is Antigua is the sad reality of the local community being left on the wayside in the name of money. Most of the businesses that thrive in Antigua are owned by foreigners; they are either not from Antigua or not from Guatemala. The locals are left to sell their wares on the streets or in the market. Not only that, the people’s culture, both Mayan and latino, has become a commodity to be consumed by tourists for the benefit of the wealthy foreigners. If this situation sounds familiar it’s because it is the reality that exists in the world today. It is in this context that we are reminded to remain in Jesus in order that we bear much fruit.

If we forget that we are mere branches in need of Jesus, we will fail to see the call of Jesus. Let us be adamant like Saul who was not dissuaded by the distrust of the disciples nor the threat on his life by the Hellenists. He never forgot his call and remained firmly in Jesus.

There is much to celebrate as a global community but the reality of climate change, tensions in the West Philippine Sea, the wars in the Middle East and Europe, the abyss between the rich and the poor are reminders that there is still much to be done. There are various ways to find solutions to this volatile situation in which we find ourselves. As Christians, we are called to do so following the way of Jesus. Let us remain in him and we will bear much fruit.

