Balik-Tanaw | Abiding in God’s love

By REV. FELIPE BAUTISTA

United Methodist Church

Acts 10:25-26, 34-35, 44-48

Ps 98:1, 2-3, 3-4

1 Jn 4:7-10

Jn 15:9-17

Today’s Gospel reading is taken from an extended narrative, a farewell discourse by Jesus before His arrest (John 13-17). And thanks to the Gospel writer (s) for including this poignant and comprehensive account of the last hours of our Lord before leaving the then-frightened disciples of His.

By this time, the disciples had already heard from the Lord about His imminent death in the hands of the Empire, the betrayal from one of them, and even the denial by one of His trusted disciples – Peter. And amid the disheartening atmosphere at the Upper room that night and the horror of what was to take place in the ensuing few hours, Jesus affectionately consoled His disciples, prepared them for what was going to happen, and encouraged them to abide in His love, the same love that the Father has on the Son (Jesus) and the Son to His disciples. It was as if the Lord was saying that this is the only way the disciples can successfully face their fears and the worst of times.

Abiding in His Love

If the Lord is about to be persecuted and eventually die, how is abiding or staying in His love possible? The Lord explicitly stated that if the disciples keep and obey His command – that is to love one another – the love of the Lord will surely be upon them. The Lord may never be physically present with them just like before, but when they love one another, His love will surely dwell on them and them in the Lord. Consequently, there are at least two possible advantages that can be drawn from this:

1. The Power to Overcome Life’s Adversities

Life’s adversities can be overwhelming if handled alone. That is why the Lord wanted his disciples to look for one another and to stick together. And if there is one loftier expression of solidarity with one another, it is love. To love one another as the Lord has loved them (John 13: 34). And when that bond of love was established among the disciples, overcoming the worst of times can be much easier than confronting it alone.

Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil.

For if they fall, one will lift up his fellow.

But woe to him who is alone when he falls and has not another to lift him up!

Again, if two lie together, they keep warm, but how can one keep warm alone?

And though a man might prevail against one who is alone,

two will withstand him—a threefold cord is not quickly broken.

Ecclesiastes 4: 9-12

So that the Disciples’ Joy Maybe Complete

“I have said these things to you so that my joy may be in you and your joy may be full.”

John 15: 11

Joy is one of those qualities that are hard to get hold of. We see and experience it when it’s there but cannot hold on to it. Most, if not all the time, it depends on pleasant happenings and can easily disappear when the situation changes. It is a fleeting experience for some, but nevertheless, it has the power to lift one’s spirit. What, then, is the difference between this kind of joy and the joy that the Lord is offering to us?

The fact that we are limited beings suggests that joy can be short-lived when we try to create it on our own. But when our source of joy is God and we stay connected to Him, we are like a “tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream, and does not fear when heat comes, for its leaves remain green, and is not anxious in the year of drought, for it does not cease to bear fruit.” (Jeremiah 17: 7-8). We may experience unpleasant situations and frustrating conditions along the way. Still, when we remain connected to God, our joy will never run short, for God is the only source of unlimited joy.

Conclusion

Many centuries have passed since then, but the threats and challenges among the people of God remain the same, especially when we are dead serious in proclaiming good news to the poor, liberty to the captives, to help the blind see and to liberate those who are under the bondage to oppression (Luke 4: 18). In a world where money, power, and fame are idolized, and reign supreme, living our calling to be God’s instrument of transformation in the world is like taking the road less traveled. It is sometimes lonely, discomforting, and dangerous.

Many have sacrificed, misunderstood, suffered emotional and physical hurts, imprisoned, threatened, persecuted, tortured, red-tagged, and some even died. However, those who abide in God’s love remain steadfast amid all these. Not that they do not experience fear, frustration, and anxiety, but because they know perfectly well that they are not alone. Someone is journeying with them and that they can draw strength from God’s love to overcome difficult situations thus, enjoying the fullness of joy.

Balik-Tanaw is a group blog of Promotion of Church People’s Response. The Lectionary Gospel reflection is an invitation for meditation, contemplation, and action. As we nurture our faith by committing ourselves to journey with the people, we also wish to nourish the perspective coming from the point of view of hope and struggle of the people. It is our constant longing that even as crisis intensifies, the faithful will continue to strengthen their commitment to love God and our neighbor by being one with the people in their dreams and aspirations. The Title of the Lectionary Reflection would be Balik –Tanaw , isang PAGNINILAY . It is about looking back (balik) or revisiting the narratives and stories from the Biblical text and seeing, reading, and reflecting on these with the current context (tanaw).