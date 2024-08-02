TEKA SANDALI | Terror Law at Terror Financing, absurd nga ba?

Four years after its enactment, the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 (ATA) has been used as a weapon against human rights defenders and non-government organizations.

In this episode of Teka, Sandali, we explore how the ATA, alongside the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012 is being wielded by the state to stifle dissent.

