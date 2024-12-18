Nexperia management fires union prexy, 3 other officers while CBA nego ongoing

By JUSTIN UMALI

Bulatlat.com

CABUYAO CITY, Laguna – Four union officers of the Nexperia Philippines Inc. Workers’ Union (NPIWU-NAFLU-KMU), including the union president, were dismissed by company management, December 17.

The four were dismissed on charges of “obstructing ingress and egress” while conducting a meeting to update union members on their ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations.

Aside from union president Mary Ann Castillo, the other dismissed officers are Vice President Antonio Fajardo, Board of Directors member Girlie Batad, and shop steward Marvel Marquez. Fajardo also serves at the acting chairperson of labor center Pagkakaisa ng Manggagawa sa Timog Katagalugan (Pamantik).

Management has previously barred NPIWU from using company facilities like the canteen and the gymnasium for union meetings.

“Nexperia’s actions demonstrate bad faith, especially amid ongoing CBA negotiations, indicating a blatant move to undermine the union,” said NPIWU in its statement. The National Federation of Labor Unions (NAFLU-KMU) has also described the termination as a “desperate move [by the management] to weaken the union.”

“Instead of addressing the just and reasonable demands of the workers, their response is union busting,” NAFLU-KMU said in a statement. “Their goal is to force the workers to accept the very low offer of a P17-wage increase, which is not enough to support a decent living amid rising prices of goods and services.”

Kilusang Mayo Uno Secretary General Jerome Adonis described the dismissal as “illegal” and “a clear case of union busting.”

“What the company did to the union officers and the entire union membership is disgraceful,” he said. “Which is why it’s important and only correct that the workers fight back by filing a notice of strike.”

The Metal Workers Alliance of the Philippines also condemned the dismissal, saying that the incident “clearly demonstrates how Nexperia’s management is attempting to roll back the hard-won gains achieved by the workers through CBA negotiations.”

“All the workers are asking for is a fair increase in wages and job security,” MWAP said in its statement. “However, the capitalist management of Nexperia has responded with termination and harassment of its employees.”

Last December 10, NPIWU filed a notice of strike with the National Conciliation and Mediation Board following another deadlock in negotiations, which has gone on since September 2023.

Negotiations stalled because management always “comes up with excuses to stop or interrupt CBA negotiations,” said Adonis. Nexperia workers also battled constant lay-offs from management, beginning with the dismissal of eight workers, including three union offers before the start of CBA negotiations.

Fifty-four more workers were laid off last April 2024, which the union called a “clear case of union busting.” NPIWU filed a notice of strike in July in response to the wave of mass lay-offs, which began last 2023. Nexperia management responded by claiming that all workers who will participate in the strike will be considered “absent without leave,” which NPIWU claimed “is a violation of the laws against strike breaking.”

Nexperia is currently a subsidiary of Chinese semiconductor conglomerate Wingtech Technology, which reported a total revenue of US$8.4 billion for 2023. Recently, the United States imposed tighter controls on Chinese semiconductor products, affecting Wingtech and subsequently Nexperia.

Despite this, Nexperia reported a revenue of US$ 2.1 billion last 2022. The company also acquired Dutch semiconductor company Nowi last November 2023.

The National Federation of Labor Unions (NAFLU-KMU) has stated that the workers of Nexperia must “band together and go on strike.”

“We are challenging the management of Nexperia Philippines, Inc. to rescind the illegal decision and to respect the rights of workers,” the labor federation said in its statement. “We are also calling on all unions, workers in different sectors, and progressive organizations to stand in solidarity against union busting and capitalist exploitation.”

Adonis said that management must “face the union in the CBA negotiations,” and to “not short-change the workers of Nexperia.”

NPIWU is currently exploring the next steps, and has stated that it will continue to “advocate for their rights amid challenging circumstances.” (RVO)