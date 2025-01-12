Balik-Tanaw | Humility, courage and hope

By RENNA JOY F. LASMARIAS

Christian Youth Fellowship, UCCP

Is 42:1-4, 6-7

Psalm 29:1-2, 3-4, 3, 9-10

Acts 10:34-38

Luke 3:15-16, 21-22

The Baptism of the Lord is more than a thing to remember or a period in Jesus’ life – it is a powerful reminder to reflect on how His baptism shapes our very being. It invites us to examine our purpose as the baptized. It is challenging us to step beyond comfort , and embody a solidarity that responds to the cries of a world yearning for justice, peace, and hope.

In the Jordan River, Jesus does the unimaginable. He steps into the river of repentance, bows before John, and submits to a baptism . By tradition, He passes through it, not for His sake, but for ours—an exemplary , an extraordinary act of humility and solidarity. He aligns Himself with our brokenness, with humanity’s wounds, with the pain and chaos of a world in need. This moment reveals a God who is not distant or detached from our struggles but fully present within them, sharing in the weight of our sorrows.

Then the heavens open. The Spirit descends like a dove. And the Father’s voice resounds: “You are my beloved Son; with you I am well pleased” (Luke 3:22). Here is the revelation of Jesus’ divine identity and the commissioning of His mission—a mission to heal the brokenhearted, set captives free, proclaim justice, and restore creation. But this moment is not His alone. In it, He calls each of us—those baptized in His name—to share in His mission and to live out the identity we received in the waters of the Jordan River and our own baptism.

The struggles of today echo the cries of Isaiah’s prophetic call: “I, the Lord, have called you in righteousness; I will take hold of your hand… to open eyes that are blind, to free captives from prison, and to release from the dungeon those who sit in darkness” (Isaiah 42:6-7). These words resonate now as they did then. Do we hear them in the voices of our time? The child in Palestine longing for peace, the family in the Philippines trapped in systemic poverty, the farmer yearning for land to till, and countless lives crushed under the weight of injustice, inequality, and despair. These cries demand not just our compassion but our action—a bold and faithful response to the mission entrusted to us. To be God’s beloved is to live that identity by stepping into the world’s pain with courage, humility, and unshakable faith.

Like Jesus, we are called to bring light to those in darkness and hope to those in despair. His mission was one of sacrifice, trust, and an unshakable belief in God’s plan, and ours will be no different. As Peter declares in Acts, God shows no partiality. He anointed Jesus to bring peace and healing to the least, the last, and the lost, and that same divine impartiality calls us to challenge the systems that oppress and marginalize people, as well as all of God’s creation. It calls us to stand in solidarity with those who suffer injustice, exploitation, and neglect—farmers, laborers, and indigenous peoples—and to work toward a peace founded in justice. Our baptism commissions us to fight against poverty and corruption, to be instruments of both justice and mercy.

And yet, we do not walk this path alone. The words of Psalm 29 remind us: “The Lord sits enthroned as king forever.” This assurance strengthens us when the mission feels insurmountable, when the burdens weigh heavy on our hearts. God’s enduring presence empowers us to persevere, reminding us that we are never abandoned in our pursuit of healing, justice and peace.

As we celebrate the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, let us remember that the Jordan River is more than a historic site—it is a call to action. These waters are not just symbols of cleansing; but a calling to recommit to Christ’s mission with humility, courage, and hope. May we become voices of peace, bearers of light, and instruments of justice in a fractured world. For the world waits. And so does the Lord. Will we answer?