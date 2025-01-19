Balik-Tanaw | Tubig ng buhay sa uhaw na mundo: Water to wine: A call to justice and transformation

By PASTOR GIAN PAULO ALVARADO

Union Theological Seminary

Is 62:1-5

Psalm 96:1-2, 2-3, 7-8, 9-10

1 Corinthians 12:4-11

John 2:1-11

The story of Jesus turning water into wine at the wedding in Cana is more than a tale of abundance and celebration, more than just a miracle and more than just a story that highlights signs and wonders. It invites us to reflect, theologize and problematize societal issues of today, like scarcity and justice, poverty, structures and principalities of greed, oppression, sin, and the global water and climate crisis.

So, as we gather together in the presence of God, may our prayer be:

God of life, we come before You with hearts open to Your spirit. May we recognize life and

abundance as well as be attentive to scarcity and poverty. As we reflect on Your Word, inspire us,

challenge us, and move us to act with compassion and justice for those in need, especially those who

thirst for clean water, life, and dignity. Transform us, O God, that we may be Your hands and feet in the world, extending hope and service to all. Amen.

In Jesus’ time, while water is essential, it is often unsafe to drink due to high possibility of contamination. Waterborne diseases were very common and were a major cause of death especially to the poor. Historically, wine being fermented, was a safer and more practical option, frequently diluted with water to purify it and extend its use. In our scripture reading, at Cana, there were six stone jars filled with water for purification, these were meant for ritual purposes, yet as we look beyond the narrative and fill the gaps of the story, these tapayans, or clay jars were not just religious objects but practical necessities. These are symbols of survival in a world of scarcity. If there’s no clean water and no wine, what else could there be?

Jesus’ transformation of water into wine was both a physical and spiritual act. The miracle of turning water into wine signified abundance, not for excess, but for sustenance, providing something essential when it is lacking or scarce.

Today, we see a modern parallel – the Global Water Crisis. Water remains a fundamental human need, yet millions of people lack access to clean, safe drinking water. This is a real problem – napakahirap ng walang tubig.

In the Philippines, urban areas like Tondo and Pasig struggle with chronic water shortage, while remote communities, like of the indigenous people, in mountainous areas such as tribes of Aetas in Floridablanca stretching to the mountains of Zambales, lack basic access to potable water. We discovered during our immersion in Mawacat, priority pa rin ang nasa low lands. Corporations often profit from this scarcity by selling clean water at prices many cannot afford. Imagine climbing up and down the mountains just to reach the nearest igiban, to fetch water.

In Gaza, Palestinians endure poisoned water lines and cut-off water and food supplies. This is a cruel, heartless weapon of oppression.

In California, prolonged droughts intensify wildfires, creating cycles of destruction and scarcity.

In the Middle East, and parts of North Africa, countless tribes and communities struggle daily to fetch clean water, walking miles to access what should be readily available.

These crises are not only the result of environmental challenges but of greed, exploitation, and the commodification of water — turning a basic human need into a profit-driven industry , turning the basic need into expensive commodity.

The miracle at Cana invites us to see bits and pieces of reality in the here and now. Jesus’ actionschallenge us to respond to the needs of others with faith, compassion, and justice. Like Mary, who was attentive to the needs of others, may we be advocates for those who are deprived of life’s necessities. We are challenged to open our eyes and see, to speak and call out the things we need to call out.

Transformation begins with what we have. Jesus used what was available — water to address the problem of wine scarcity. The church is called and challenged to use its resources and influence to address systemic inequities and address the needs of the community. Scarcity is often the result of mismanagement, greed and exploitation rather than an actual lack of resources.

Walang magkukulang kung walang kumukuha ng sobra sa kailangan.

Walang magkukulang kung walang nagnanakaw at nang-aagaw ng hindi kanila.

This miracle also points to the reign of God in our communities, where abundance is not aboutexcess for a few but sufficiency for all. Mayroon para sa lahat. The overflowing wine at Cana reflects God’s desire for life and joy to be shared by everyone, not hoarded by the powerful.

The church has a prophetic role: remember that we are prophets, equipped to address the evils and systemic structures of sin and oppression.

May we remember, water is life. When water is scarce, it symbolizes the brokenness of our systems and the greed that denies people their God-given right to basic needs. The church must act not only as a voice for justice but as a tangible presence in addressing these crises.

As I end, the miracle at Cana is not just about turning water into wine – not just about Jesus’ first miracle; it is about transforming hearts and systems. It calls us to respond to scarcity with compassion through advocacy and faithful, prophetic action, ensuring that God’s abundance reaches all..

May we, like Mary, see the needs around us and act with faith. May we, like the servants, use what we have to co-partner with God in works of justice and transformation. And may we, as the body ofChrist “as the ecclesia” of today, embody the abundance of Cana in a world too often overwhelmed by scarcity.

In the name of the One who brings life and hope to the least, the last, and the lost. Amen.

Balik-Tanaw is a group blog of Promotion of Church People’s Response. The Lectionary Gospel reflection is an invitation for meditation, contemplation, and action. As we nurture our faith by committing ourselves to journey with the people, we also wish to nourish the perspective coming from the point of view of hope and struggle of the people. It is our constant longing that even as crisis intensifies, the faithful will continue to strengthen their commitment to love God and our neighbor by being one with the people in their dreams and aspirations. The Title of the Lectionary Reflection would be Balik –Tanaw , isang PAGNINILAY . It is about looking back (balik) or revisiting the narratives and stories from the Biblical text and seeing, reading, and reflecting on these with the current context (tanaw).