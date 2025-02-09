Balik-Tanaw | Called, transformed, sent

By FRAY NELSON B. ANCIANO JR., O. CARM

Isaiah 6 or 6:1–8

Psalm 138

I Corinthians 15:1–11

Luke 5:1–11

In today’s readings, we are invited to encounter God in a personal and powerful way. Each reading teaches us how God calls us, how we respond, and how He transforms us to be instruments of love and justice in the world. Let’s take a moment to reflect on the message of these readings and how they speak to us today.

In the First Reading from Isaiah (6:1-8), the prophet Isaiah has a powerful vision of God’s holiness. He sees the Lord in all His glory and is overwhelmed by His presence. Isaiah realizes his own unworthiness and sins, but instead of being turned away, God purifies him and calls him to be His messenger. Isaiah’s response is simple yet profound: “Here am I, send me.”

This reading reminds us that, like Isaiah, we may feel unworthy or inadequate when God calls us. But God doesn’t call us because we are perfect. He calls us because He wants to work through us, despite our imperfections. We are invited to say “Yes” to God’s call, trusting that He will equip us for whatever He asks us to do.

The Responsorial Psalm (Psalm 138) is a prayer of gratitude and trust in God. Despite facing challenges, the psalmist expresses confidence in God’s faithfulness and love. “I give You thanks, O Lord, with all my heart.” This Psalm reminds us that God is always with us, even in difficult times. His love never fails, and we can find strength in knowing that He is with us every step of the way.

In the Second Reading from 1 Corinthians (15:1-11), St. Paul speaks about the resurrection of Jesus and how it changed everything. Paul, once a persecutor of the Church, was transformed by the grace of God and became one of its greatest leaders. His life shows us that no one is beyond redemption. God can take anyone, no matter their past, and use them for His glory. This is a reminder of God’s power to transform our lives, no matter where we come from or what we have done.

In the Gospel from Luke (5:1-11), we hear the story of Jesus calling Peter, James, and John. After a long night of fishing with no success, Jesus tells them to put their nets into the deep water. When they do, they catch more fish than they can handle. Peter, realizing the miracle, feels unworthy and says, “Depart from me, Lord, for I am a sinful man.” But Jesus tells him, “Do not be afraid; from now on you will catch men.” This story speaks to our own doubts and fears when God calls us. Like Peter, we may feel that we are not good enough or qualified to do God’s work. But Jesus reminds us that our worth comes not from what we can do, but from His grace. God doesn’t wait for us to be perfect; He calls us to trust Him and step out in faith.

The Gospel also shows us that God’s call is not just for individuals but for the community. Peter, James, and John didn’t answer alone—they responded together. As members of the Church, we are called to work together, united in faith, to share God’s love with the world. Today’s readings remind us that God calls each of us to a purpose. Like Isaiah, we are invited to respond with faith, even in our weakness. Like the psalmist, we are encouraged to trust in God’s faithfulness.

Like St. Paul, we are reminded that no one is beyond God’s grace, and He can use our lives to bring others closer to Him. And like Peter, we are invited to step out in faith and trust in God’s call, no matter how unworthy we may feel.

In a world that can often feel broken and divided, God calls us to be instruments of His peace, love, and justice. The abundant catch of fish in the Gospel symbolizes God’s love for all people. Our role as followers of Christ is to share that love with the world.

As we reflect on these readings, let’s ask ourselves: How do we respond to God’s call? Are we ready to trust Him and follow His lead, even when we feel unsure or unqualified?

May our prayer be:

God of mercy,

You call us in our weakness and make us worthy of Your love.

Help us to answer Your call with faith and courage.

Teach us to work together for the good of all

Aa]nd to share Your light with the world.

May we, like Isaiah, be willing to say,

“Here am I, send me.”

May we, like Peter, trust in Your call

And be agents of Your transformation.

Through Christ, our Lord. Amen.

In the Name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

