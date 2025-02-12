Farmers’ group slams onion imports, calls for agricultural reforms

by DANIELA MAURICIO

The Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) has strongly criticized the Department of Agriculture (DA) for approving the importation of 4,000 metric tons of onions ahead of the local harvest season, warning that it will severely impact Filipino farmers. The peasant group argued that the move will drive farm gate prices down, worsen farmers’ losses, and primarily benefit big traders and importers.

“Once again, the DA has shown where its loyalties lie—not with our struggling farmers but with big traders and importers who benefit from these policies. Importing onions at this time will push down farm gate prices, leaving our farmers in deeper debt and losses,” said KMP chairperson and Makabayan senatorial candidate Danilo Ramos.

The DA has approved the importation of onions purportedly to stabilize supply and prevent price manipulation. However, local farmers are concerned about the timing of the imports during peak harvest season. Many farmers are rushing to harvest early out of fear of price drops, which may harm their earnings.

‘Economic sabotage’

KMP disputes the DA’s justification, citing Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) data showing sufficient local stocks. As of mid-January, red onion stocks were recorded at 8,500 metric tons, while white onion stocks stood at 1,628 metric tons. Last year, domestic onion production reached a record high of 264,323 metric tons, the highest since 2019, indicating that supply is not the main issue. Farmers have already begun harvesting, with an estimated 33,000 metric tons expected to be available by March.

“The government’s onion importation right in the middle of harvest season is a deliberate act of economic sabotage that will only drive down farmers’ incomes while benefiting a few importers,” Ramos said.

KMP recalled how similar policies contributed to the 2022 onion crisis, when prices skyrocketed due to alleged cartel manipulation and government inefficiencies.

The group insisted that rather than relying on imports, the government should invest in post-harvest facilities, cold storage, and direct market access to support local onion farmers.

“Farmers are already struggling with ever-rising production costs and the impact of recent typhoons. Instead of importation, the government should focus on strengthening local production by providing post-harvest facilities, cold storage, and direct market access for farmers,” Ramos stressed. “The DA should stop these imports so that Filipino farmers can get fair prices for their hard-earned produce.”

Long term solutions

“We need long-term solutions, not knee-jerk importation policies that only benefit traders at the expense of our farmers,” said Ramos.

At the same time, KMP is demanding transparency regarding the DA’s P3-billion cold storage program and the Optimization and Resiliency in the Onion Industry Network (ORION) Project. Despite Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s previous pledge to expand cold storage facilities to prevent price crashes, many farmers still lack access to proper storage, forcing them to sell onions at extremely low prices or discard their produce. Ramos criticized the DA’s failure to deliver on its promises, stating that the ORION Project has done little to protect farmers from price volatility.

In 2024, Marcos Jr. himself acknowledged that oversupply drives prices down, and proposed cold storage as a solution. Marcos cited solar power as a way to reduce operational costs. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel later announced that the government plans to establish two solar-powered cold storage facilities in Occidental Mindoro by 2025.

Ramos retorted, “Farmers across the country are still struggling to access proper storage, and massive onion wastage continues. Where are these promised facilities?”

The group further argued that DA policies continue to favor importers over local producers. KMP is calling for the Philippines to withdraw from the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Agriculture, claiming it has severely weakened local agricultural production.

Overhaul policies detrimental to farmers

KMP vowed to continue its opposition to the DA’s importation policies and push for long-term agricultural reforms that genuinely support Filipino farmers.

“We must protest DA’s skewed policy of prioritizing importers over local farmers. Stop the unbridled importation, take the PH agriculture out of the WTO Agreement on Agriculture and genuinely strengthen local agri production,” Ramos urged. “The continued suffering of onion farmers is a clear indication that DA policies need an overhaul,” said KMP. (RTS, RVO)