Farmers group condemns hoarding of rice in Bulacan warehouse

By DANIELA MAURICIO

Bulatlat.com

BULACAN – The Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) strongly condemned the hoarding of rice and acts of fraud that happened in a warehouse in Bocaue, Bulacan.

“This is a blatant deception and exploitation of the people, especially during a time of soaring rice prices and an ongoing food crisis,” said the KMP.

Last February 10, officers from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Department of Agriculture (DA) raided a warehouse in Bocaue, Bulacan, uncovering a scheme where old and various types of rice were being mixed, repackaged, and scented to pass as Class-A rice for resale at higher prices. Employees were caught red-handed in the process of repacking the rice. The rice are being sold at P2,500 per 50-kilo sack, far above its true market value.

According to NBI Director Jaime Santiago, various types of rice are being mixed together, then infused with scents like perfume and pandan, and sold as premium Class A rice. He revealed that they uncovered sacks of rice sourced from different countries, including Vietnam, Pakistan, and India.

The KMP is demanding full accountability from the government, calling on authorities to reveal the owners of the warehouse and the big businessmen behind the operation. They also raised concerns about potential government officials who might be protecting the syndicate, underscoring that such acts of economic sabotage like hoarding and smuggling harm both farmers and consumers.

“Filing charges against some warehouse personnel is not enough. The people deserve to know the whole truth—who is the true owner of the warehouse? Who are the big businessmen behind this operation? Why are their identities being concealed? This is clearly a major crime against the people—an act of economic sabotage that burdens both our farmers and consumers,” said KMP Chairperson Danilo Ramos.

Ramos is running for a senate seat in the mid-term national election under the Makabayan Coalition.

Reports indicate that the NBI had been monitoring the warehouse for several months, but questions remain about the possible involvement of government officials in shielding the syndicate behind the operation. The incident is part of a recurring pattern of smuggling and hoarding of essential goods, particularly rice, which continues to burden the Filipino public.

During the raid, authorities apprehended the warehouse manager, two cashiers, and the inventory officer, though they declined to reveal the identity of their employer who owns the warehouse.

The four individuals now face charges filed by the NBI, including hoarding, adulteration, profiteering, untruthful labeling, and economic sabotage.

“Who in the government is protecting this syndicate? We have seen these schemes repeatedly—if not smuggling, then hoarding rice and other essential goods. It is time to expose those behind this and hold them accountable, both before the law and the people,” KMP added.

KMP is calling on the government to stop protecting powerful businessmen and instead support farmers and implement true agricultural reforms to ensure food security for the Filipino people. The group insists that those responsible for this crime must face the heaviest penalties.

“Instead of shielding the big businessmen exploiting the people, the government should support our farmers and ensure real agricultural reforms. The people should not go hungry in a country that is rich in farmland and natural resources!” KMP concluded. (RTS, RVO)