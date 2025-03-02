Balik-Tanaw | Unveiled glory: Transfiguration and the call to transformation amid crisis”

By REV. HOMAR DISTAJO, UCCP/ PCPR

Exodus 34:29–35

Psalm 99

II Corinthians 3:12–4:2

Luke 9:28–43a or 9:28–36

Introduction: A Nation Seeking Light in Dark Times

The story of Christ’s transfiguration is not just about divine glory; it is about change, about seeing the truth clearly, and about the responsibility that comes after witnessing God’s power. In the Philippine context today, we find ourselves in need of transfiguration—not just a spiritual one, but a transformation in our political and economic realities.

As we approach the May 2025 mid-term elections, we must ask: will we vote with unveiled faces, seeking truth and righteousness, or will we allow ourselves to be blinded by disinformation, historical distortion, and empty promises? The upcoming elections will determine the future of our nation—whether we move towards justice and genuine democracy or remain under the shadows of self-serving leadership.

Furthermore, the recent decision of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. not to declare the 39th anniversary of the People’s Power Revolution as a holiday is a clear attempt to erase history, to veil the truth of the past, and to weaken the people’s collective memory of their power to resist tyranny. The spirit of the EDSA or People Power reminds us of a movement that once transfigured the nation—reminds us that democracy and freedom require vigilance.

How does Transfiguration Sunday speak to a nation yearning for justice and truth?

The Veiled and Unveiled Truth: Confronting Deception (Exodus 34:29–35, 2 Corinthians 3:12–4:2)

Moses came down from Mount Sinai with his face shining from his encounter with God, but the people were afraid of this divine radiance. Instead of embracing transformation, they asked for a veil—a barrier to keep them comfortable in their old ways.

In the Philippines today, we see similar veils of deception being used to hide the truth:

The revision of history to glorify a dictatorship.

The suppression of dissent through red-tagging and fear-mongering.

The economic struggles of ordinary Filipinos being ignored in favor of political dynasties and elite interests.

Paul, in 2 Corinthians, calls us to live with unveiled faces, to boldly seek the truth and not be deceived by those who manipulate history and silence voices of justice. As Christians, we must reject the veils of misinformation and stand for truth, integrity, and accountability—especially in the coming elections.

Transfiguration and the Temptation to Stay on the Mountain (Luke 9:28–43a)

When Peter, James, and John witnessed Jesus’ transfiguration, they were overwhelmed by the glory. Peter even suggested building shelters to stay on the mountain. But Jesus led them back down, where they immediately encountered a boy suffering from an unclean spirit—a reminder that divine encounters are meant to prepare us for mission, not escapism.

The 1986 People’s Power Revolution was a moment of transfiguration in our history—a time when the Filipino people saw the light of democracy. But after decades, many have chosen to “stay on the mountain,” comfortable with forgetting, while corruption and historical distortion persist.

Today, as we face an election that could shape our democracy, we must not remain passive observers. The call of Christ is to descend from our comfort zones and engage in the realities of the suffering and struggling masses. We cannot afford to be apathetic.

The Call to Transform Society: From Glory to Action

Transfiguration is not just a divine event; it is a call to change. In the Philippine socio-political landscape, what does this change look like?

Unveiling the truth – Just as Moses removed the veil and Paul spoke with boldness, we must resist historical distortion, demand transparency in governance, and educate voters about the realities of our nation.

– Just as Moses removed the veil and Paul spoke with boldness, we must resist historical distortion, demand transparency in governance, and educate voters about the realities of our nation. Standing for justice in the elections – As Christians, we cannot be indifferent. We must encourage critical discernment in choosing leaders who will uphold truth, justice, and the dignity of all people , not those who manipulate power for personal gain.

– As Christians, we cannot be indifferent. We must , not those who manipulate power for personal gain. Honoring the spirit of People’s Power – The failure to declare EDSA 39 as a holiday should awaken us to the reality that democracy is fragile. We must continue to resist authoritarian tendencies and remind the younger generation of the sacrifices made for freedom.

Conclusion: A Call to Unveiled Discipleship

As we prepare to enter Lent, let us ask:

Will we remove the veils that blind us to the truth about our nation’s history and present realities?

Will we allow the transfiguration of Christ to move us toward justice, truth, and active participation in nation-building?

in nation-building? Will we use the coming elections to reflect God’s call for righteousness and transformation?

May this Transfiguration Sunday remind us that God’s glory is not meant to be hidden but revealed in how we vote, how we speak, and how we stand for truth and justice.

Prayer:

O Lord of truth and transformation, unveil our hearts and minds. Shine Your light upon our nation, and empower us to be agents of change. May we stand for truth in our history, wisdom in our elections, and courage in the face of deception. May our worship lead us to action, and may we follow You—not just to the mountain, but into the valleys of struggle, where Your justice and mercy are most needed. Amen.

Balik-Tanaw is a group blog of Promotion of Church People’s Response. The Lectionary Gospel reflection is an invitation for meditation, contemplation, and action. As we nurture our faith by committing ourselves to journey with the people, we also wish to nourish the perspective coming from the point of view of hope and struggle of the people. It is our constant longing that even as crisis intensifies, the faithful will continue to strengthen their commitment to love God and our neighbor by being one with the people in their dreams and aspirations. The Title of the Lectionary Reflection would be Balik –Tanaw , isang PAGNINILAY . It is about looking back (balik) or revisiting the narratives and stories from the Biblical text and seeing, reading, and reflecting on these with the current context (tanaw).