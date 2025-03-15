DONATE
Multimedia | News in Pictures
Green groups present 11-point environmental agenda
by Bulatlat Contributors
March 15, 2025

Panatang Luntian spearheaded the Luntian de Avance: Town Hall on Environmental Rights and Climate Justice, where they present an 11-point People’s Environmental Agenda for the upcoming elections.

The event held at UP Diliman brought together environmental advocates, including senatorial candidates Jerome Adonis, Ronnel Arambulo, Roberto Ballon, David d’Angelo, Mimi Doringo, Mody Floranda, and Danilo Ramos.

The town hall was organized in collaboration with the Center for Environmental Concerns – Philippines and the Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment.

Following the forum, the groups and participants took part in a march towards Katipunan Avenue, where they joined a youth-led action calling for the conviction of Rodrigo Duterte in connection with the ICC arrest warrant.

Text by Carlo Manalansan

Photos by Viggo Samargo/Bulatlat

