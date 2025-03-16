Balik-Tanaw | Unveiling the transfiguration: Discover the radiant transformation of Jesus

Ms. DIVINA NAOE, UMC

Genesis 15:1–12, 17–18

27

Philippians 3:17–4:1

Luke 9:28b-36

In the account of the Transfiguration in Luke 9:28-36, there are numerous elements that invite deeper reflection. Often, discussions center on the events leading up to the transfiguration, the selection of only three disciples from the twelve to accompany Jesus, the significance of Moses and Elija’s presence, and the symbolism of the clouds. However, what is frequently overlooked is the transformation of Jesus’ face and clothing, which serves as the true indicator of the Transfiguration.

In my readings, I’ve noticed that preachers or bible scholars rarely emphasize the significance of Jesus’ radiant face and garments. Perhaps it’s because these details seem too ordinary and are often overshadowed by the more extraordinary aspects of the story. We tend to focus on the prominent and the visually striking, inadvertently neglecting the seemingly less important details. Yet in this narrative, the transformation of Jesus’ face and clothing is central, revealing a profound divine moment.

I delved deeper into understanding the significance of the face and clothing during the time of Jesus, and I discovered a profound meaning behind these illustrations. In the context of Jesus’ time, the term “face” often carried significant cultural and symbolic meanings. The face was seen as a reflection of one’s identity and character. It was considered the most expressive part of the body, revealing emotions, intentions, and even one’s spiritual state. In biblical narratives, the face could symbolize presence, favor, or divine revelation. The Transfiguration of Jesus, as describe in the Gospels, is a significant event that reveals the divine nature and glory of Jesus. during this event, Jesus is transformed and his appearance becomes radiant, symbolizing His divine nature and the presence of God. This moment serve as a powerful revelation to the disciples, affirming Jesus’ identity as the Son of God.

Relating this to the understanding of God’s true nature and the resurrection, the Transfiguration provides a glimpse of the Glory that is fully realized in the resurrection. While the sadness of Jesus’ death is profound, the resurrection is the ultimate demonstration of God’s power and victory over death. It reassures believers of the hope and eternal life that Jesus promise. In this context, the Transfiguration can be seen as a foretaste of the resurrection, offering a moment of divine clarity and assurance. It helps the disciples, and us, to understand that Jesus’ death is not the end, but a pivotal part of God’s plan to overpower the sadness of the crucifixion, as it points to the greater reality of resurrection. This resurrection signifies the profound transformation and empowerment for his disciples and future generations of believers. From the moment of the Transfiguration, where Jesus’ face radiated with divine glory, this revelation has continued to resonate through the ages, embodying the transformative power and guiding light of His ministry. This radiant moment not only illuminated the path for His disciples but also set in motion a legacy of faith that continues to inspire and lead the people today. The enduring brilliance of his presence serves as the beacon, drawing countless individuals to the transformative message of God’s love, peace, justice, and hope that defines the Christ movement across the globe.

Let us reflect on the brilliance of Jesus’ clothing, which appeared as bright as a flash of lightning.

In Jesus’s time, clothing was not only a necessity but also a reflection of social status, cultural identity, and religious observance. For instance, for many including Jesus, clothing was simple and modest. In John 19:23-24, it is noted that Jesus wore a tunic made of one piece of cloth, which was unusual for the time since most tunics were made of two pieces sewn together. Typically, one piece-tunics were considered undergarments or children’s wear. Jesus paired this simple tunic with standard clothing items like cloak and sandals. Despite its simplicity, the tunic was well-made, which is why soldiers who crucified Jesus cast lots, for it instead of tearing it apart. Scholar Celsus, suggested that Jesus basic tunic would have been seen as shabby or even shameful, making him appear more like beggar than a king or a ruler (Taylor, J., n.d.). Jesus’ teaching and ministry were made accessible to ordinary people through His relatable lifestyle. He used fundamental elements like food, water, shelter, and clothing, as seen in Matthew 25:35-36, to connect with the daily lives of those He served. In Matthew 9:17 and Mark 2:22, Jesus described himself as a new cloth or new wine, emphasizing that his ministry required a fresh understanding and approach. His clothing symbolized His commitment to healing, unity, teaching, and transformation. The seamless tunic he wore, believed by scholars to have been specially made for Him, the faith of the woman who sought healing by touching his cloak, and His teaching on the stranger all highlight the fulfillment of his ministry. These experiences underscore His mission to foster human transformation and build a community rooted in God’s love.

The disciples who witnessed the brilliance of Jesus’ clothes, akin to a flash of lightning, received a profound message about the clarity and fulfillment of His ministry. This revelation mirrors the experiences of those healed by Jesus, like the woman who touched his cloak, and those who benefit from his teachings, which call for providing food for the hungry, water for the thirsty, and shelter and clothing for those in need. The radiant vision was accompanied by a divine voice declaring, “This is my Son, whom I have chosen; listen to Him.” This powerful moment urges us to believe in and practice the truth revealed through Jesus, emphasizing the transformative impact of His ministry and the call to embody His teaching in our lives.

Witnessing the radiant face and clothing of Jesus, as described by the three disciples, Peter, James, and John, serves as a powerful call to transformation. It reminds us that following Jesus leads us from a focus on pain, despair, and difficulties to a journey of peace, resurrection, and new opportunities. In embracing Jesus’ ministry, we are reminded that addressing the needs of others is fundamental to His teachings. This approach fosters transformation of humanity, creating a movement guided by the Holy Spirit, reaching out to the ordinary people and the most vulnerable.

Do we perceive the brightness of His face and the lightning-like flash of His clothing as an invitation to be part of his transformative mission?

Balik-Tanaw is a group blog of Promotion of Church People’s Response. The Lectionary Gospel reflection is an invitation for meditation, contemplation, and action. As we nurture our faith by committing ourselves to journey with the people, we also wish to nourish the perspective coming from the point of view of hope and struggle of the people. It is our constant longing that even as crisis intensifies, the faithful will continue to strengthen their commitment to love God and our neighbor by being one with the people in their dreams and aspirations. The Title of the Lectionary Reflection would be Balik –Tanaw , isang PAGNINILAY . It is about looking back (balik) or revisiting the narratives and stories from the Biblical text and seeing, reading, and reflecting on these with the current context (tanaw).