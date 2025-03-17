News in Pictures | Bayan Muna condemns Meralco’s power hike, calls on ERC to probe ‘overcharging’

MANILA — Bayan Muna staged a protest in front of the Meralco office in Kamuning, Quezon City today, March 17, to condemn the recent increase in power rates.

Former Bayan Muna Congressman Carlos Isagani Zarate issued a statement decrying Meralco’s decision, claiming that the company is once again squeezing more from consumers who are already struggling with rising prices of basic goods.

Meralco announced an increase of P0.26 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), which will add approximately P53 (less than a dollar) to the monthly bills of households consuming an average of 200 kWh.

Zarate also called on the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to launch a comprehensive investigation into Meralco’s history of overcharging, urging the agency to hold the company accountable and prevent the continued exploitation of consumers. (AMU)

Text by Aizel Mae Tugalon

Contributed photos