5 Dodongs, Jay Kamote and Miggy Mango, more dubious names in VP Sara’s confidential funds

BULACAN – The Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) condemned the use of dubious names for recipients of the confidential funds of Vice President Sara Duterte’s amounting to P500 million, intensifying calls for accountability over its alleged misuse.

The controversy deepened after more questionable names surfaced in the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) liquidation reports, raising concerns on corruption.

KMP Chairperson and Makabayan senatorial candidate Danilo Ramos pointed to the inclusion of fictitious recipients—such as five individuals named “Dodong,” a “Jay Kamote,” and a “Miggy Mango”—as evidence of deliberate fund misuse.

“How did the OVP end up with five Dodongs on its payroll? Is there even a cartel for plundering public funds?” Ramos asked. “This is not just a simple mistake or negligence—this is a deliberate theft of the nation’s coffers.”

Records from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) show no birth, marriage, or death records for these names, fueling suspicions about the legitimacy of the spending of the confidential funds between December 2022 and September 2023.

‘Snack brands and cellphones’ in OVP’s liquidation reports

This is not the first time that fictitious names were used to justify the liquidation of confidential funds.

The emergence of these peculiar names began when Mary Grace Piattos gained public attention in November 2024—seemingly a fusion of the well-known café Mary Grace and the popular snack brand Piattos. The unusual combination sparked widespread scrutiny.

Other names listed in the liquidation reports are “Pia Piatos-Lim,” and “Xiaome Ocho,” which appear to reference snack brands and cellphone models.

Records show that Piattos signed an acknowledgment receipt for P70,000 worth of “medicines” on December 30, 2022, suggesting she received a portion of the P125 million in confidential funds that the Office of the Vice President (OVP) spent in just 11 days. This further fueled suspicions that Duterte had fabricated names to create ghost recipients.

“There was junk food, a cellphone, and now there’s sweet potato and mango. And then there are five more ‘Dodongs’—it’s like a fantastical syndicate!” Ramos remarked. “The deliberate listing of these fictitious names to justify half a billion pesos in confidential funds is a clear indication of corruption.”

Certifications from the PSA, dated December 8 and 11, 2024, confirm that the listed names have no official records. This adds weight to the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, who is accused of misusing P612.5 million in confidential funds from both the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) during her tenure as secretary.

“If these names don’t exist in the PSA, then who really benefited from this money?” Ramos questioned. “This is not negligence but a clear scheme of plunder.”

Ramos emphasized that the misuse of confidential funds is not an isolated case but part of a broader pattern of corruption that extends from the previous Duterte administration. He pointed out that even during Rodrigo Duterte’s presidency, confidential and intelligence funds were spent without proper oversight and accountability.

The KMP chairperson stressed that the revelation of these fraudulent names should not be dismissed as a mere political scandal but should be seen as a direct betrayal of the Filipino people’s trust and resources. The farmers’ group is calling for full accountability, asserting that impeachment alone is not enough.

“Someone must be held accountable for this. If no one is punished, this kind of corruption will keep happening under every administration,” Ramos warned.

He also urged the Senate to fast-track Duterte’s impeachment trial and ensure that those responsible for the misuse of funds face legal consequences.

“This case cannot be ignored. Farmers, workers, and ordinary citizens were deprived of these funds. While many Filipinos struggle with hunger and unemployment, others are exploiting and indulging in public money,” Ramos added. (RVO)