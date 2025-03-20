Largest single-day child death toll recorded in Gaza, shattering ceasefire deal

“In line with the tactics that the Israeli authorities have applied since October 2023, they have once again chosen to collectively punish the people of Gaza – with the explicit approval of their closest ally, the United States – striking with an intensity not seen since the early stages of the war.”

MANILA – More than 130 children were reportedly killed in the recent airstrikes by Israel in the Gaza Strip, after almost two months of ceasefire, according to global non-profit organization UNICEF, dubbing it as the largest single-day child death toll in the last year.

“Some of the strikes reportedly hit makeshift shelters with sleeping children and families, another deadly reminder that nowhere is safe in Gaza,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell in a statement, describing the reports as “beyond horrifying.”

The Ministry of Health recorded more than 400 civilians dead due to the military offensives of Israel on March 18. The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas took effect on January 19, pausing a 15-month war in Gaza.

“Today, Gaza’s one million children – who have endured more than 15 months of war – have been plunged back into a world of fear and death. The attacks and the violence must stop – now,” Russell added.

UNICEF reports that life-saving humanitarian aid remains blocked from entering Gaza, heightening risks to the civilian population, particularly children. No humanitarian aid trucks have crossed into the territory for the past 16 days. The situation continues to deteriorate as power to Gaza’s main desalination plant has been cut, severely limiting the supply of potable water and worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis.

Special protection to the children must be granted by the warring parties in accordance with the international humanitarian law (IHL). Article 77 of the Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions states, “Children shall be the object of special respect and shall be protected against any form of indecent assault. The Parties to the conflict shall provide them with the care and aid they require, whether because of their age or for any other reason.”

International humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders also received 75 dead on arrival and scores of wounded in just two facilities they support, leaving them having to deal with influxes of mass casualties.

“In line with the tactics that the Israeli authorities have applied since October 2023, they have once again chosen to collectively punish the people of Gaza – with the explicit approval of their closest ally, the United States – striking with an intensity not seen since the early stages of the war. For over 15 months, before the ceasefire, people in Gaza were indiscriminately killed, mutilated, wounded, and displaced,” said Doctors Without Borders in a statement.

This explicit approval comes as the Trump administration approved almost $3 billion arms sale to Israel. In a statement, the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) said that such support “is a form of escalating military intervention of the United States, undermining the ceasefire agreement.”

“The recent declaration by Trump that he wants the US to “own” Gaza is a stark reminder of the imperialist ambitions of the US and its allies, who seek to dominate and exploit the resources of the Middle East, including the Palestinian territories,” said Marco Valbuena, CPP’s chief information officer.

Valbuena added, “The Party reiterates its solidarity with the Palestinian people, who have been subjected to decades of occupation, displacement, and violence. We support the Palestinian people’s continuing resistance and their fight to assert their right to national self-determination.”

International organizations call for the restoration of the ceasefire and for the lifting of the blockade, for people to regain unrestricted access to basic supplies and aid.

“International humanitarian law must be respected by all parties, allowing the immediate provision of humanitarian aid, the protection of civilians, and the release of all hostages,” Russell ended. (RVO)