Thomas Franco: The defiant voice of Tarlac’s youth activism  

By JIAN ZHARESE JOEIS SANZ

BULACAN – In Tarlac, a province deeply intertwined with agrarian struggle and historical resistance, Thomas Franco emerges as a voice among the new generation of activists. As the assistant vice president (AVP) for Luzon and regional coordinator of Kabataan Partylist, Franco embodies the resilience of youth organizing in Central Luzon.

Franco, 18, was born in Mandaluyong City to parents who were both high school teachers in Manila. Both instilled a value for education in the young Thomas. They are the eldest of four siblings.

However, economic struggles persisted, and after their parents’ separation, they relocated back to Barangay Motrico, Tarlac, one of the 11 barangays within Hacienda Luisita. This move placed them in the heart of the agrarian struggle, unknowingly influencing the path they would later pursue.

Franco described their province as rich in cultural and social practices. Their family’s history is tied to the land. They are the grandson of Jaime Pastidio, one of the martyrs of the Hacienda Luisita Massacre in 2004. Their relatives would often retell the tragic and great history of their grandfather who had worked in the sugar estate for three decades, following the footsteps of his father and three of his siblings. Learning about this triggered Franco’s agitation, igniting the defiance that runs in their blood.

Growing up, they witnessed firsthand the oppression experienced by peasant communities. These experiences, combined with their exposure to the stories of Hacienda Luisita’s struggle, made them question the system at a young age. Later, this same awareness would fuel their involvement in student organizing at the Tarlac State University (TSU) and beyond.

From campus to the streets

Franco’s journey into activism began as a high school student at Jose V. Yap National High School. As the academic institution lies near Campus Aquino, soldiers regularly entered campuses, birthing a culture of normalized campus militarization. During their time as a senior high school student, Franco became deeply aware of the injustices around them.

Franco was organized by the Kabataan Partylist, they were 16 years old then. “That’s where I saw collective action as a symbol of change. That’s also where the process started for me,” they said.

From then, they co-founded Alyansa ng Humanistang Organisado at Nagkakaisa (AHON), an organization advocating for academic freedom and students’ rights.

In 2022, Franco first experienced red-tagging. They also experienced surveillance, which compelled them to leave their home.

Franco has chosen to stay in the province, taking Psychology at Tarlac State University. It was there when they joined the Institute for Nationalist Studies (INS). Later Franco was elected as chairperson of KPL Tarlac and eventually became one of the focal leaders of the Central Luzon chapter.

Franco joining a protest. (Photo courtesy of Mia Simon)

An artist, educator, and friend

In an interview, Kabataan Partylist 6th Nominee Mia Simon, Franco’s personal friend, compares the youth leader to the sea. She emphasized that as someone who knows Franco personally, there’s so much depth and strength beneath their activism and passion in organizing the masses.

More than fighting for the youth’s rights, Franco also channels their resistance through art and teaching. “I started to become fixated on writing at home, in Luisita, Tarlac. Eventually, it grew stronger when I immersed myself in the Aeta Community,” they said.

They started in writing songs, and eventually explored its other creative sides. Now they are part of the writing alliance of LGBTQIA+ individuals, Kinaiya; and became one of the fellows for the 21st Pamiyabe, a Central Luzon-based creative writing workshop fellowship.

As a part-time Basic Education Teacher in an Aeta Community, Franco expands their way of serving the people. Their weekly immersion in the indigenous community highlights their value for education.

Red-tagging and state repression

Franco’s scariest brush with state surveillance was during an educational discussion in Hacienda Luisita, where they and their fellow organizers from Samahan ng mga Kabataang Demokratiko ng Asyenda Luisita (SAKDAL) were orienting peasant youth about the land struggle when they noticed a kolong-kolong (a tricycle type of vehicle) with no plate number repeatedly passing by.

At first, confusion settled in Franco’s mind—”why would a vehicle with no plate keep circling the area?” Realizing the danger, they decided to leave. Since the attendees were from other villages, they sought help from locals to be escorted somewhere safer. But as they moved, their fears were confirmed when they passed by a CAFGU military detachment. There, they saw the same kolong-kolong waiting.

Moments later, the chase, which lasted for approximately 30 minutes began—armed men pursued them through the sugarcane fields, forcing them to flee into the darkness. In the chaos, Franco and their group had no choice but to jump into the tall grass for safety. Locals rescued them an hour later, but by then, the situation had escalated. More motorcycles, more armed men in bonnets, all arriving in search of them.

Even before the incident, authorities had already been circulating a photo of Franco. Later in school, they faced another round of harassment. Agents from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) repeatedly demanded his address from the registrar. The group labeled him a recruiter of the New People’s Army. Their boarding house wasn’t safe either, with non-uniformed men attempting to track them down.

These experiences had a psychological toll on Franco. There were times that even in broad daylight, they would instinctively cover their head at the sight of large vehicles, knowing the state’s reach is vast.

“Even if it’s broad daylight, we know the capacities of the state. We’re not in the capital where there are many people and establishments,” they said.

Franco understood the risks but they also knew that they are fighting for the masses, and for a cause greater than themselves.

Defying a systemic crime

Franco’s case is not an isolated one, as state repression in Central Luzon is widespread, with youth activists, peasant organizers, and alike, often targeted.

The case of RV Bautista, a young farmer from Hacienda Luisita who faced relentless surveillance from unidentified men, is one of the most recent incidents. RV was repeatedly followed in Barangay Balete. They returned to his home more than once, intimidating his family in an attempt to silence his voice.

These tactics aim to repress those who speak up against oppression and systemic injustice, said Franco. Yet, for those like RV, Franco, and countless others, these attacks have only fueled their mission. The more they are watched, the more they speak out. The more they are threatened, the more they organize.

Franco said the fight against state repression goes beyond legal battles. While seeking justice through the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and filing affidavits are crucial, they said that activists know that real power lies in mass mobilization. That’s why Alyansa ng Karapatang Pantao ng Kabataang Tarlakenyo (AKT) continues to amplify human rights issues on the ground, he said.

For Franco, there is nothing wrong with organizing workers, farmers, and students. “Despite the attacks, I will hold onto the struggle,” Franco said, adding that stopping is not an option.

For them, activism is not about personal survival but collective liberation. For the young activist, the mission to hold those in power accountable, strengthen organizations, and continue mobilizing is clear. The youth have always played a vital role in movements, and in times of repression, their resistance matters even more. (AMU, RVO)

*Franco’s preferred pronoun is they. Bulatlat stands for gender inclusion.