Ronnel Arambulo: From a shy fisherman to a Makabayan Senatorial bet

By SHAN KENSHIN ECALDRE

CABUYAO, Laguna – When one envisions a senatorial candidate, Ronnel Arambulo is unlikely to be the first person who comes to mind. He does not hold a degree, has no deep pockets, and is a soft-spoken man with skin weathered by years of fishing under the sun. Yet, what he carries is far more valuable: unwavering principles and a genuine heart for the people.

Ronnel Gondraneos Arambulo, vice chair of fisherfolk group PAMALAKAYA, announced his 2025 Senate bid under the Makabayan coalition on August 26, 2024, in Navotas City.

Who is Ronnel Arambulo?

Born on May 18, 1976, in Binangonan, Rizal, Ronnel is a fisherman, activist, and advocate for fisherfolk rights and environmental protection.

Coming from a family of fishermen, he witnessed firsthand the struggles of his community.

From a young age, he understood the harsh realities of making a living from the lake, shaping his deep connection with the working-class sector.

During his teenage years, he became curious about activism after hearing stories from a fellow villager who was an activist from UP Los Baños.

Working student

In 1995, with financial support from his aunt, Ronnel enrolled at the University of Manila, taking up Criminology.

“I was still fishing while studying. My parents couldn’t afford my education, but my aunt, who was better off financially, decided to support me,” he recalled.

“I haven’t shared this with many people, but I once dreamt of becoming a policeman. However, when I became a Junior Police Officer in Manila, I witnessed the ugly realities of the system,” he told Bulatlat.

By 1996, due to financial struggles and the exhausting commute, he dropped out of college to help his parents make ends meet.

“Studying in Manila was too expensive, and we needed money to survive,” Ronnel said.

After leaving school, he returned to fishing, then worked as a garment worker, and took jobs in factories to support his family.

Discovering activism

In 2005, after nearly a decade, his aunt once again supported his education. This time, he enrolled at the University of Rizal System (URS) in Angono, taking up Secondary Education major in Filipino.

It was at URS where Ronnel encountered Anakbayan, a youth-led activist organization. Intrigued, he approached the group and expressed his interest in joining.

“At first, they barely noticed me, which surprised me. I initially thought activists were highly esteemed individuals, but I soon realized that joining such movements required genuine dedication. Eventually, they welcomed me, and I became involved,” he said.

Despite joining a progressive organization, Ronnel remained a silent and shy person. “Even in college, I was still shy. My parents were the same way because we came from a simple fishing background.”

However, by 2006, financial difficulties forced him to drop out once again. He lived for some time in the office of a mass organization, actively participating in their activities. Eventually, he returned home to focus on providing for his family.

Organizer and labor activist

In 2007, Ronnel worked in a garment factory in Binangonan. There, he witnessed unfair labor practices, including delayed and unpaid wages.

“At first, I was just another worker, but after some time, I also stopped receiving my salary,” he recalled.

Seeing the injustices in the workplace, Ronnel took a stand. He organized his fellow workers and led protests to demand their rightful wages. “I spoke with the workers, and many agreed to take action because they were suffering too,” he said.

With the help of a trade union, legal action was taken against the factory management. At one point, the factory owner attempted to bribe Ronnel to abandon the movement, but he refused. In the end, the management was forced to pay the workers their salaries..

“There were still unresolved labor issues, but the workers decided not to push further. They were already satisfied with the wages they received,” he said.

Joining Pamalakaya and defending fisherfolk rights

It was also in 2007 when Ronnel encountered Pamalakaya, an organization dedicated to fisherfolk rights.

Like his experience with Anakbayan, he approached the group and expressed his desire to join. However, due to the organization’s busy schedule, particularly with election-related activities, he had to wait before being formally accepted.

Ronnel volunteered for Pamalakaya until he was eventually welcomed as an official member.

Among his most eye-opening experiences was participating in fact-finding missions, where he witnessed the plight of the urban poor, youth, and indigenous communities.

“I joined fact-finding missions. I encountered cases of disappearances and killings,” he said.

Kind hearted

According to his partner Edilyn, Ronnel is a kindhearted man who, despite having little, is always willing to help others.

“He genuinely cares for people. You know the saying, ‘Even if it’s your last bite, you’ll give it away’? That’s him,” his partner stated.

During his free time, Ronnel enjoys gardening, cooking, and singing.

“I love tending to plants—it helps relieve stress, especially when they start growing. I also sing with my partner,” he shared.

Francis Magalona and Yano are his favorites. He also finds inspiration in music, from Francis M’s Ito ang Gusto Ko and Nilamon ng Sistema to Gloc-9’s Upuan, Salarin, and Martilyo.

Beyond rap, he also likes progressive songs such as APLAYA’s music on fisherfolk struggles and songs of resistance like Isang Daang Taon and Dakilang Pakikibaka.

His wife, his first love, sometimes worries about his safety due to his activism. However, she fully supports his cause and understands why he does it.

Why run for the Senate

Ronnel’s decision to run for the Senate is not driven by personal ambition but by the long-standing struggles of fisherfolks and the need to protect the country’s waters and marine resources.

“What pushed me to run is the continuous neglect we fisherfolk have experienced under past and present administrations,” he said.

He aims to fight against destructive projects that threaten the livelihoods of coastal communities and advocate for environmental protection and fisherfolk rights.

“We are considered the ‘poorest of the poor.’ It’s time for fisherfolk to have representation in government,” he said.

For Ronnel, politics is not about power—it is about service, justice, and dignity for the working class.

What keeps him going

Ronnel recalled a quote from the late Ka Eden Marcellana, a human rights activist killed in 2003: “It is difficult to live a normal life in an abnormal society.”

These words deeply resonated with him, reinforcing his belief that turning away from injustice won’t make it disappear. Fisherfolk, farmers, and workers must fight for their rights because those in power refuse to provide real solutions.

Despite the risks activists face, Ronnel believes action must come before fear.

“Fear never truly disappears, but you choose to keep going because what we do matters,” he said. (RVO)