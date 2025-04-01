Navotas fishers struggle as Manila Bay reclamation expands

NAVOTAS CITY – For generations, Navotas City fisherfolk relied on the rich waters of Manila Bay for their livelihood. But today, their way of life is under threat as large-scale reclamation projects continue to reshape the coastline.

“In development, we should all progress together with their project, right? That’s all there is to it. We are not involved in this kind of thing despite us, honestly, standing to lose a lot,” said Raymart Santos, a fisher since childhood.

Located in the northern part of Metro Manila, Navotas City is known as the “Fishing Capital of the Philippines.” Despite its rich marine resources, the city is undergoing a massive transformation due to ongoing reclamation projects, one of the most controversial being the Navotas Coastal Bay Reclamation Project (NCBRP).

A Contentious Project

The P57-billion (US$969-million) NCBRP aims to reclaim 576 hectares of Manila Bay. Approved in 2015 through an agreement between the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) and the City Government of Navotas, the project is part of a broader effort to develop new commercial and industrial zones.

“For what San Miguel Corporation is doing, they should also give us protection. That’s what the fishermen are saying. It’s extremely difficult. Of course, this is where we earn our livelihood. Because of what they did, no one comes to the island anymore since they excavated it. Instead of opening up opportunities, livelihoods are disappearing. Hopefully, whatever they are doing, they should also extend to us. Give us protection—protection for our livelihood, for example. Whatever they are doing, we hope they also consider us,” Santos said.

San Miguel Corporation is the NCBRP’s proponent.

“I hope they realize how this affects us fishermen. They should not take away our right to fish in our own waters,” said Jordan Araza, another fisher from Navotas.

Once a thriving fishing hub, Barangay Tanza’s fishponds are now being filled with soil and concrete, making way for development. The sight of boats and fishing nets is gradually being replaced by backhoes and towering construction equipment.

Suspension and Resumption

In August 2023, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the suspension of most reclamation projects in Manila Bay to assess their environmental and social impact. Many fishers and environmental groups welcomed the decision, warning of the devastating effects of land reclamation.

However, after conducting a cumulative impact assessment, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), in February 2024 gave the green light for NCBRP to resume, stating that it met regulatory requirements and that its long-term impact was carefully evaluated.

Scientists from the University of the Philippines warned that land reclamation poses several negative impacts, including the destruction of marine habitats, increased risk of flooding, and threats to marine biodiversity. Additionally, it could have severe consequences for livelihoods and local communities, intensifying the controversy surrounding reclamation efforts in Manila Bay.

According to opponents of the reclamation projects, including The Parish Church of Malate (Remedios Church), these developments pose significant environmental threats to Manila Bay.

Furthermore, the reclamation efforts contradict the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) declaration of Manila Bay as a National Historical Landmark.

Rising Costs, Shrinking Waters

Despite government assurances, fishers like John Mark Macabantad who has been fishing for 15 years said that the situation has only worsened. “The sea is getting smaller, and many areas have been declared off-limits. For example, there used to be fishing grounds in front of MOA (Mall of Asia), but now it’s prohibited. That’s why we are forced to go farther out.”

Aside from access restrictions, rising costs are making it even harder for them to earn a living. “We’ve lost a lot. Before, our fishing expenses were minimal. But now, since we’re not allowed to fish nearby, we have to go much farther, which increases our costs,” Macabantad said.

When asked about the financial impact, he said, “We’re losing about ?500 (US$8.50) a day. We used to earn ?1,000 to ?1,500 (US$17.00 to US$25.50) daily, but now, after deducting expenses, there’s barely anything left.”

More Reclamation Projects

In other areas, fishers in Manila Bay expressed concerns over the impact of reclamation projects on their livelihoods. Another major project currently in development is the Philippine International Exhibition Center, a flagship infrastructure initiative under the Marcos Jr administration. Estimated to cost ?27 billion (US$459 million), according to the several sources of different news organizations, the project is reportedly the “pet project” of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos. Originally under the jurisdiction of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, its management was transferred to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in 2024.

Planned for construction on one of Manila Bay’s artificial islands, the exhibition center will be located in Pasay Harbor City, one of the 25 reclamation projects in the area. Despite opposition from fisherfolk and environmental groups, the project remains on track and is expected to be completed in 2028. A study conducted by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) confirmed that development is proceeding despite the controversy.

As projects continue, the Navotas fisherfolk remain uncertain about their future, caught between the promises of development and the struggle to sustain their way of life. Their demand is simple: progress should include them, not displace them. (DAA)