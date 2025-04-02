Amid Duterte’s arrest, families of ‘drug war’ victims find strength and solidarity

By CHANTAL ECO

MANILA – Emily Soriano, 56, was retouching her red lipstick when one of her friends, Maria Espinosa, teased her, saying she was dolling up because it was her birthday. The other women in the room howled with laughter.

The women members of the Rise Up for Life and for Rights—an organization of families of victims of extrajudicial killings under former president Rodrigo Duterte’s so-called “drug war”—gathered on March 28, Friday to join a protest in Manila coinciding with his birthday.

Since Duterte’s arrest on March 11, families of the victims seem to have been laughing more lately–in between tears. For them, Duterte’s arrest brought mixed emotions. They are happy that he is finally arrested but also restless of the thought that he might still get out and other perpetrators are not yet held accountable.

Emily Soriano, 56, who shares a birthdate with former President Rodrigo Duterte, speaks to the media during a protest in Manila on March 28. Her son, Angelito, was killed in 2016 in what authorities claimed was a gang-related incident tied to illegal drugs. Photo by Chantal Eco.

Angelito, Emily’s 16-year-old son, was among the seven individuals who were massacred by masked men in Bagong Silang, Caloocan City, on Dec. 28, 2016. Authorities claimed that the killings were gang-related and tied to illegal drugs.

It was in 2018 when she learned that she and Duterte shared the same birthdate. That year, she made a birthday wish: “For him to live long enough to be held accountable for what he did to our children.” Now, with his arrest, she said, “I can’t believe that a president can actually be jailed. Just for that alone, I’m already very grateful.”

Duterte was arrested by Interpol following an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of crimes against humanity. He is currently detained at the ICC facility in The Hague, Netherlands, and is set to appear before the court again on Sept. 23 for his confirmation of charges hearing.

Families encouraged to speak up

Purisima Dacumo, 57, holds a photo of her husband during a protest in Manila on March 28, coinciding with former President Rodrigo Duterte’s birthday. Her husband, Danilo, was killed by police officers in 2017 at the height of Duterte’s “drug war.” Photo by Chantal Eco

With thousands killed in Duterte’s “drug war,” many families lived in fear and were hesitant to speak out or fight back and pursue justice. But with Duterte’s arrest, some families have been encouraged to speak up and step forward like Purisima Dacumos, 57.

It took some convincing from other families of “drug war” victims in Purisima’s village before she decided to have her case documented by the group Rise Up for Life and for Rights. Although she had been interviewed and photographed several times during protests in past years, it was only now that she found the courage to finally face the camera and show her face in an interview.

“There was a time when I wouldn’t show my face in interviews—I avoided cameras completely. But now, I feel like this is it. Let’s continue the fight,” Purisima said.

On the night of Aug. 3, 2017, Purisima and her husband, Danilo, were sleeping with their children and grandchildren when men in civilian clothes called out Danilo’s name and barged into their house in Bagong Silang, Caloocan City. Out of fear, Purisima hastily took the children outside. Then, one of the men raised his rifle and fired at the house while Danilo was still inside. He was killed on the spot.

However, the police report that Purisima obtained told a different story.

“The police report said that someone supposedly called the police, saying that my husband was in a shootout. So they responded. But that’s not true,” Purisima said.

She recognized the men as police officers because, four months before her husband was killed, the same man arrested Danilo at their house along with two of his friends while playing cards. They were accused of possessing illegal drugs based on the testimony of another friend who was been previously arrested. When they later saw that friend in police custody, he was already bruised.

Danilo was detained at the Bagong Silang police station. Purisima was told that the bail is at P10,000 (USD175) per person. But she was only able to raise P8,000 (USD140).

When she went to the police to finally bail out her husband, the police did not accept the money. “Instead, we were told to give the money to the person in charge of the kitchen, the one that they ordered around. We handed the money to him, and my husband was released, but there was no release paper,” Purisima recalled.

Gina Serrano, 51, gazes at a photo of her husband, Roberto Serrano, in their small rented room in Metro Manila. Roberto, a barangay worker, was killed by masked men in April 2017, in front of their then 9-year-old son, during the height of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s “drug war”. Photo by Chantal Eco

Meanwhile, another wife from the other side of Caloocan City has finally found the courage to speak out. Her name is Gina Serrano, 50.

She is among the families of victims of drug-related killings who are working as a candle-maker for the Silingan Candlemakers – a livelihood program founded by Redemptorist Brother Ciriaco Santiago III that provides income for the families of “drug war” victims. She walks for about 30 minutes from her home to the San Lorenzo Ruiz and Companion Martyrs Parish Church in Navotas City.

It was April 4, 2017 when Gina’s husband, Roberto was killed by unidentified gunmen. She and her husband, along with their then nine-year-old son were watching TV near the barangay outpost where they slept when three motorcycles passed by. One motorcycle stopped in front of them, and men wearing bonnets covering their faces approached. They pulled the boy away from Roberto and shot him in the back. Roberto tried to get up to comfort his crying son but they shot him again—this time in the chest.

Gina Serrano walks home with her 17-year-old son, who remains traumatized after witnessing his father’s killing at just 9 years old. Photo by Chantal Eco

“I ran toward him, wanting to hold my husband. But by then, his eyes were closing, and he was already struggling. He was turning dark—covered in blood. It felt like he wanted to say something, but he couldn’t,” Gina recalled.

His nephews tried to rush him to the hospital, but he died on the way.

Several days before the incident, the couple learned that Roberto was on the drug watch list. He worked for the barangay as an ex-officio officer. The barangay captain who informed them advised Roberto to clear his name. To do so, he underwent a drug test, which turned out negative.

“It proved that he wasn’t using drugs. Then we went to the police stations in Sangandaan, then Caloocan, and then Langaray to clear his name,” said Gina.

They never filed a case because they didn’t know who to name as perpetrators.

Their son, now 17, still suffers from trauma. He often breaks down in tears when he remembers his father.

“He had a fever for a week. He was traumatized. He kept crying the whole time during my husband’s wake,” Gina said.

Gina’s son was also bullied at school after the incident which led him to stop attending. He turned to the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to continue his studies.

Years after their husbands’ killing, both Purisima and Gina struggle to make ends meet. But with the support of others – mothers, wives, and other families of victims of extrajudicial killing including advocates, they have found strength.

Road to justice and healing

Families of “drug war” victims who have joined Rise Up for Life and for Rights continue to receive psychosocial and spiritual support through regular gatherings and emergency processing sessions.

Norma Dollaga, a Deaconess of the United Methodist Church and one of the initiators of Rise Up for Life and for Rights, shared how their sessions go beyond seeking justice.

“Even beyond seeking justice, the families help each other with everyday struggles, which brings them closer,” Dollaga said. “We emphasize the wholeness of life, and through spirituality, they are able to keep going.”

She said that their discussions on spirituality emphasize “wholeness of life and a sense of being human.” Sessions include personal reflections as well as conversations about impunity and justice, connecting their struggle to broader social issues.

“We have built a solidarity network with other sectors, and this is where they draw the courage and strength to keep fighting for justice,” Dollaga said.

A moment of celebration

Nanette Castillo, mother of “drug war” victim Aldrin Castillo, holds a cake with “HAKBANG SA PANANAGUTAN” (Step Toward Accountability) written on it during a gathering of victims’ families on March 22, days after former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest and detention at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of crimes against humanity. Photo by Chantal Eco

“Hakbang sa pananagutan (step toward accountability),” read Nanette Castillo as she held up a cake. “At least he is getting due process—that’s something they never gave us. They’re experiencing it now, so they have no right to complain,” she said, referring to Duterte’s arrest and his family’s claims that there was no due process.

On March 22, RESBAK—an alliance of artists, media practitioners, and cultural workers supporting families of “drug war” victims—gathered families at Silingan Coffee in Cubao, Quezon City, to celebrate Duterte’s arrest and process recent events together.

“Just let us have this one night to celebrate!” Nanette said, addressing everyone before picking up the microphone for karaoke.

Nanette’s son, Aldrin, who was then 32 years old, was gunned down by motorcycle-riding masked men in Tondo, Manila, on Oct. 2, 2017.

Though their grief remains, this moment of celebration—a rare opportunity to witness a semblance of justice—gave the families a brief respite. They know that the road ahead remains long, but this was a night to cherish the small victory. (AMU, RVO DAA)