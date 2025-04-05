Fisherfolk group blames Duterte for decline in fish catch in Cagayan, calls for accountability

BULACAN – Fisherfolk group Pamalakaya has blamed former President Rodrigo Duterte for the decline in fish catch in Cagayan, citing Chinese-led dredging projects that have harmed marine life and local livelihoods. The group claimed that the dredging operations mask black sand mining, calling for an immediate halt to the activities, along with accountability for the damage caused.

“This is the direct result of Duterte’s betrayal. He allowed Chinese companies to dredge our rivers under the guise of rehabilitation, and now our fishers are the ones paying the price,” said Pamalakaya Secretary General Salvador France in a statement.

The dredging operations in Cagayan began in February 2021 as part of government purported efforts to address flooding in the region. However, Pamalakaya said the project has negatively affected the local fishing industry.

According to France, the daily income of small-scale fishers in Aparri and other coastal towns in Cagayan has drastically dropped—from an average of P7,000 (119 USD) to just P900 (15.3 USD).

“That barely covers fuel. Families that rely on fishing are now struggling to survive,” France added.

The fishers’ group also claimed that the project was not managed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), but instead turned it over to Apollo Global Capital Inc., a Chinese company that controls the operation. It was granted a 25-year mining license by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau under the Duterte regime.

Pamalakaya has raised concerns over the extraction of black sand (magnetite), a highly valuable mineral, which they claim is being exploited and exported by Chinese dredgers without proper regulation. The group argued that these operations, which are conducted under the radar, are causing significant environmental harm, and depriving local communities of the economic benefits they should receive from their natural resources.

In 2024, fisherfolk in Aparri, Cagayan continued to suffer the effects of black sand mining, which they say has severely damaged the coastal environment and drastically reduced their daily fish catch. Although the miners left in 2022, remnants of their operations, such as eroded shorelines and disrupted marine habitats persist, making it difficult for local fishermen to return to normal livelihood conditions.

“These are not simple dredging activities. These are disguised black sand mining operations. The black sand being hauled out of Cagayan River is worth millions. And our fishers get nothing but empty nets and murky waters,” France said.

The group is demanding an immediate stop to the dredging operations, a full audit of the project’s approvals under the Duterte administration, and accountability for the long-term damage inflicted on the river’s ecosystem and the local economy.

“We want the dredging stopped. We want the river restored. And we want Duterte held accountable,” France stated.

France also emphasized the need for a cumulative impact assessment of the ongoing dredging activities in the Cagayan River to fully understand their long-term effects on the environment, local economy, and communities.

“This is not just about isolated environmental disruption. It is about the compounded damage to marine biodiversity, livelihoods of small fishers, and the integrity of local communities,” he explained.

“Any large-scale intervention like this must be subject to comprehensive and transparent evaluation, especially given the involvement of foreign entities and extractive interests.”

Currently, Duterte is under detention by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, the Netherlands over charges of crimes against humanity in connection to his so-called “war on drugs.” (RVO)