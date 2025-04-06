Balik-Tanaw | A time for renewal and justice

By FRAY NELSON B. ANCIANO, JR., O. Carm.

As we approach Holy Week, the readings for this Sunday invite us to reflect on renewal and justice. In our country, where the wounds from extrajudicial killings (EJK) are still fresh and legal events continue to stir strong emotions, these readings remind us of the importance of both justice and hope.

In the First Reading, the prophet Isaiah says, “See, I am doing something new! Now it springs forth, do you not perceive it?” This message of hope is especially meaningful today. Even in our darkest moments, God is always at work, bringing healing. The “new thing” God promises is a call to renew our society, to work towards a place where justice is restored and healing can begin. In the midst of pain and division, we are called to work toward a future where dignity is respected, and justice is lived out in every corner of our country.

Our Responsorial Psalm speaks to the sorrow of those who suffer: “Those who sow in tears shall reap with rejoicing.” These words resonate deeply with the victims of EJKs and their families. Though the road to justice may be long, we hold on to the hope that it will bring peace, healing, and joy. Just as the Israelites longed for their return from exile, we, too, long for a country where justice prevails and fairness is a reality for all.

In the Second Reading, St. Paul writes, “I continue my pursuit toward the goal, the prize of God’s upward calling, in Christ Jesus.” Justice in our country may seem like an uphill battle, but like Paul, we are called to stay committed to the journey. We must remain faithful to the mission of justice, not for our own sake, but to honor God and our neighbors. This journey won’t always be easy, but it is one that leads us to Christ’s love and truth.

The Gospel offers a powerful example of the blending of justice and mercy. When a woman caught in adultery is brought before Jesus, He challenges the crowd, “Let the one among you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.” Jesus doesn’t ignore the sin, but instead directs the crowd to reflect on their own lives. He calls for justice, but a justice that includes mercy. It’s a reminder that, even in the face of wrongdoing, our response must be one of personal reflection and compassion.

As we think about the aftermath of the EJK crisis, we must seek justice that heals and restores rather than divides. Justice requires accountability, but also mercy. We must make sure that those responsible for the EJKs are held accountable, including former President Duterte and his accomplices. But in calling for justice, we must remember that healing and reconciliation are also essential. True justice is not about retribution, but about restoring relationships and moving forward as a community.

These readings challenge us to take action. The cries of EJK victims must not go unheard. We are called to ensure that justice is done. But we are also called to bring healing and restoration to the brokenness that remains. Pope Francis reminds us that true justice isn’t just about punishment— it’s about mending relationships, restoring what’s broken, and rebuilding what has been torn apart.

As followers of Christ, we are called to stand with the oppressed, speak for those who have no voice, and work toward a country where violence and injustice have no place. Justice begins with us—in the choices we make, the actions we take, and our courage to live out truth and mercy. It’s not easy, but it’s the path Christ calls us to follow.

We bring before God the pain of our country. We lift up the victims of injustice and their families, asking for healing and strength. May God give us the wisdom and courage to pursue justice in ways that bring healing, and the grace to seek reconciliation in all things. May we be instruments of justice and peace, and may our nation be a place where dignity, truth, and love reign. In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen.

