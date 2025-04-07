Progressive, rights groups launch white ribbon campaign in solidarity with EJK victims

By AARON ERNEST CRUZ

MANILA – To amplify the call for justice for victims of extrajudicial killings (EJK) during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody “war on drugs,” Bayan Muna Partylist, along with several human rights groups and advocates, launched the white ribbon campaign on Sunday, April 6.

Former congressman and first nominee of Bayan Muna Neri Colmenares condemned the online attacks received by families of victims, labeling them as “addicts” and “bayaran” (paid) when they only want justice.

Colmenares expressed dismay over how Duterte portrays himself as a victim. “That’s why we are launching the white ribbon campaign today, as a symbol of our recognition that they [EJK victims] are the true victims, a symbol of our support for their quest for justice, a symbol of our call to hold accountable those responsible for the EJKs during Duterte’s drug war,” Colmenares said.

Colmenares also urged the public to not only condemn the EJK, but to also take a stand against all forms of human rights violation in the Philippines.

Duterte is currently detained in The Hague to face trial on charges of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Even though his supporters argue that ICC has no jurisdiction in the Philippines, Colmenares asserted that the evidence against Duterte is strong – that he did not just order (the killings) but also funded the systematic drug-related killings.

“Jurisdictional issue is the only hope of [former] president Duterte but we’re very confident that because of Article 127 of the Rome Statute, the ICC cannot allow a president to be acquitted just because he withdrew his country (from being a member of the ICC),” Colmenares said in Filipino.

The Article 127 Rome Statute states that the State’s withdrawal does not relieve it from obligations incurred while it was a Party to the Statute. It added that withdrawal also does not affect cooperation with the ICC on ongoing criminal investigations or proceedings, nor does it impact matters already under consideration by the Court before the withdrawal took effect.

Although the Philippines officially withdrew at the ICC on March 17, 2019, the ICC maintains its jurisdiction to investigate alleged crimes against humanity from November 1, 2011 to March 16, 2019.

Bayan Muna fifth nominee and National Union of Peoples’ Lawyer-NCR secretary general Kristina Conti meanwhile criticized the narratives circulating on social media questioning and belittling the numbers of victims who died during Duterte’s war on drugs.

“They said, ‘It’s only 7,000, not 30,000,’ as if that’s okay. That kind of thinking is completely wrong if you value each person’s life,” Conti said.

According to Philippine National Police, there are 6,252 individuals reportedly killed by state forces but rights groups estimate that 30,000 have been killed, including the vigilante style of killing.

Sheerah Escudero, whose brother Ephraim was killed by alleged vigilantes, wants to pursue justice together with the other families of EJK victims despite facing harassment online after Duterte’s arrest.

“The lives of those killed by Duterte are priceless, and we are willing to wait for many years. Even if it takes another decade or more, we just want to see Duterte convicted, and paying for his sins. And not just Duterte, but also the people responsible for the deaths of our loved ones,” Escudero said in Filipino. (RVO)