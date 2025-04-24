On mangrove earth-balling: Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should

By JERWIN G. BAURE

The past few weeks must have been a PR nightmare for the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA). First, they drew flak from environmental advocates and concerned citizens after promoting investment at the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP), formerly called the Las Piñas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA), earlier this month. Second, they received further backlash after alleging that groups and individuals are misusing “environmental advocacy to serve real estate competitors’ interests” and even warned that the continued designation of LPPWP as a bird sanctuary poses threats of bird strikes in the nearby Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Last and the worst of them all, they received public ire at the beginning of the Holy Week after releasing a video suggesting that earth-balling, a method used to translocate trees, could be used on mangroves in LPPWP. The last incident has even gotten the attention of NAST Academician Jurgenne Primavera, the country’s leading expert in mangroves, which prompted her to send an email of inquiry to Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga. Other organizations such as the Global Mangrove Alliance – Philippines, the People’s Network for the Integrity of Coastal Habitats and Ecosystems (People’s NICHE), youth environmental advocacy organization Mangrove Matters PH (joint statement with other youth organizations) and scientist group AGHAM have also released statements regarding the issue.

According to a paper published by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (Domingo and Manejar, 2018), earth-balling is an alternative measure to tree cutting and is commonly practiced in mining operations. This practice, however, was found to be “counter-effective” as earth-balled trees die, as was in the case in Caraga region where mining is rampant. In 2019, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region VII granted a permit to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to earthball 934 mangrove trees (418 Avicennia, 26 Sonneratia and 490 Rhizophora) in relation to their road-widening and seawall projects in Cebu. Residents reported that some of the earth-balled mangroves were left to die or were chopped and collected for firewood.

Earth-balling of mangroves is possible, but there are certain considerations to be followed. According to the report of Marchand (2008) on mangrove restoration in Vietnam, the appropriate size of mangroves, specifically for the Avicennia species (bungalon or api-api), for earth-balling range from 60 to 90 cm. At this size, mangroves are still young and their roots have not yet extensively spread across the mangrove swamp. Avicennia and Sonneratia (pagatpat) species are known for their unique roots called pneumatophores, which are aerial roots that grow upward and help mangroves obtain oxygen for respiration. Given their unique root structure, earth-balling of mature mangroves could be risky (i.e., damage of roots) and may lead to mortality of trees if not properly done. The site where they will be relocated should also be carefully considered as different species vary in the type of environment where they thrive. Most importantly, translocation of mangroves does not guarantee that the new site will have the same community structure (which includes other species such as birds and aquatic animals) as the previous site. These are crucial considerations before suggesting measures such as earth-balling all for the sake of capitalist interests.

Coastal development, particularly in the form of reclamation, in Manila Bay has been one of the biggest environmental issues in the past decade. Opposition to reclamation continues to grow. The recent statement by the DENR regarding the effects of reclamation to flooding, based on the study of the UP Marine Science Institute, has strengthened the case against such destructive projects. Recently, the Supreme Court decided to implead local government units along Manila Bay and several private companies, such as San Miguel Corporation (SMC), as respondents to the Writ of Kalikasan and Continuing Mandamus petitions filed by fisherfolk and environmental groups. SMC has a history of cutting mangroves in Bulacan since 2018, destroying pneumatophores during a mangrove planting activity in 2021, as well as seabed dredging in Cavite. The original petitions included the DENR and PRA as respondents as well.

The Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP). Photo taken in 2017 by Cookie Bacalla

The recent issues involving the PRA as well as the ongoing case in the Supreme Court expose how toothless environmental laws in the Philippines are. The recent developments should serve as a wake-up call to lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives to push for pro-environment laws such as stricter guidelines in coastal development and strengthened protection of Ramsar sites and other protected areas. Environmental impact assessment (EIA) documents should also be strictly reviewed by experts across different fields in the natural and social sciences.

To save face, the PRA issued yet another statement, on Easter Sunday, outlining “best practices in environmental planning,” which include additional mangrove zones in development areas, integration of beach forests, and prioritizing preservation of existing mangrove stands. It’s quite amusing that these measures contradict their previous statement regarding earth-balling. Additionally, they failed to mention that reclamation projects and related dredging activities in Manila Bay are also affecting non-vegetated tidal flats and benthic ecosystems in the open sea. These are included in the arguments in the Writ of Kalikasan and Continuing Mandamus petitions filed with the Supreme Court.

Our oceans are changing due to climate change. Destroying the remaining mangrove forests in Manila Bay will only increase the vulnerability of coastal communities, particularly those of marginalized fisherfolk and urban poor. The destruction of mangroves will weaken coastal protection and affect fisheries production and food security. Mangroves also sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere more efficiently than terrestrial forests. Their destruction may lead to the release of carbon stored in mangrove vegetation and underground, which aggravates our problem with climate change. The PRA declared recently that “environmental protection and national development must always go hand in hand”, a usual script that forms the crux of promises of big-ticket projects. To which the masses also have a default response — development for whom? Development at the expense of what?

About the author

Jerwin Baure is a member of AGHAM – Advocates of Science and Technology for the People, one of the member organizations of the People’s Network for the Integrity of Coastal Habitats and Ecosystems (People’s NICHE). He earned his Master of Science in Marine Science degree in UP Diliman, and has been involved in anti-reclamation campaigns in Manila Bay since 2018.