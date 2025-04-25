Group opposes Marawi Siege compensation planned changes

CAGAYAN DE ORO — An independent development monitoring group opposed some proposed amendments to the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act, saying these changes, if approved, will cause more delays in compensating the victims of the 2017 war.

Accordingly, these proposals aim to have a more efficient compensation process. On April 3, the Marawi Compensation Board (MCB), the government body that awards monetary compensation to eligible claimants who were victims of the five-month-long battle between state forces and the Maute Group in Marawi City, held a public consultation regarding the matter to hear the insights of various stakeholders.

Two proposed amendments in question were cited by the monitoring group Marawi Reconstruction Conflict Watch (MRCW), one of which was in the disbursement procedure of MCB for claims exceeding P5 million.

According to the draft of the proposed amended IRR posted on MCB’s Facebook page, it is proposed that only claims amounting to P5 million or less shall be disbursed upon the finality of the decision. This means that for claims over P5 million, the remaining amount would be scheduled as a second payment and shall be released through a mechanism to be determined by the board.

The monitoring group disapproved of the idea of offering “staggered, instead of full, payment.” In addition, it opposed the proposal of transferring processing claims to concerned government agencies for owners of affected private properties.

“These amendments will bring more delays and uncertainty to Marawi’s internally displaced peoples (IDPs), who have now suffered for eight years and are still unable to return to their homes. They will affect vital social services needed by the people of Marawi to rebuild and recover,” MRCW said in a statement.

According to MCB, it is planning to coordinate with the National Housing Authority to expedite the compensation of properties affected by the Marawi Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Program and other programs that require demolition by entrusting the compensation process to the latter under the Right-of-Way Act.

The monitoring group echoed the call of IDPs to fast track the compensation process, urging MCB to be “fully transparent and clear on targets and schedules” as to when the displaced families will be compensated for them to be able to rebuild their lives. Many of them remain in temporary shelters.

There were 24 barangays in Marawi City that were considered as the main affected areas (MAA) during the siege, while another eight villages were considered other affected areas (OAA).

As of April 15, out of the 1,857 resolved claims, MCB approved a total of 1,430 claims amounting to over P2.46 billion. Of this, 1,052 claims amounting to over P1.79 billion have already been awarded to the claimants.

Under the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act, MCB has only five years from the effectivity of the IRR—signed in May 2023—to complete its mandate. (RTS, RVO)