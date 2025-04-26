San Gabriel eco-warriors: The youth leading Kaputian Falls’ protection

BORONGAN CITY — In the early mornings, Mark Cesar Aquino and other members of the San Gabriel Eco-Tourism Association (SGETA), a youth group managing Kaputian Falls in the village of San Gabriel, in Borongan City, Eastern Samar, hold a ‘pintakasi’ to clean and prepare the area for tourists. Pintakasi, also known as bayanihan in Filipino, is a tradition of coming together to work on matters that affect the whole community. On weekends, more than 200 tourists visit Kaputian Falls and the nearby Nagbak River to swim, relax, and enjoy nature. However, the influx of visitors also brings a persistent problem: trash. In 2022, as tourism in the Philippines began to reopen after the pandemic and Kaputian Falls gained popularity online, the youth of San Gabriel saw the need to establish a group dedicated to protecting their community’s natural resources.
To fund their conservation efforts, SGETA collects a ?10 environmental fee per tourist. Of the total amount collected, three percent is allocated to the barangay, another three percent goes to the City Tourism Office, and the remainder funds the organization’s activities. These include maintenance costs, building cottages, producing promotional materials, and other administrative expenses. Members also staff their office daily along the road to Kaputian Falls, ensuring they can flag incoming tourists, collect fees, and provide orientation on the area’s rules and guidelines.
Despite their dedication, maintaining and protecting Kaputian Falls poses significant challenges. The fees they collect are insufficient to provide allowances for volunteers to ensure commitment to watch over the area and enforce guidelines. The group also needs funds for the construction of better facilities, such as pathways for easier access. Volunteers also need training in waste management and proper disposal methods.
According to Aquino, SGETA’s president, increasing the environmental fee is not a preferred option. They worry that higher costs may discourage tourists, most of whom are locals from Borongan City and neighboring areas. The group hopes the government will step in to provide the financial support necessary to sustain their efforts and ensure that Kaputian Falls remains a clean, safe, and enjoyable destination for generations to come. (CAM, RVO)
