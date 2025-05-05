DONATE
Multimedia | Street Shooter
Finally
by Raymund Villanueva
May 5, 2025
I’ve skirted this province several times in the past, even coming to within sight of its borders. This first visit took me to its remotest and most stunning barangays, making the wait worthwhile. Visiting its cathedral is an homage to the priests and church workers who became martyrs of the liberation struggle. (Bangued, Abra)

The Street Shooter is Altermidya National Chairperson Raymund B. Villanueva. Please follow him at IG @street_shooter and Facebook@Raymund B Villanueva

