Asian parliamentarians to monitor midterm elections

By MARTHA TEODORO

Bulatlat.com

MANILA – To study the integrity of the midterm elections on May 12, a delegation of policymakers from Indonesia and Cambodia will be coming to Manila.

Organized by the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR), the delegation will arrive today, May 11, and will stay until May 14 to engage in conversations with sectoral groups, government agencies, academic institutions, and journalists to get a real grasp of how elections are taking place in the country.

“As election day draws near, the Philippine political landscape continues to endure election-related violence, alleged misuse of state resources, influence of political dynasties, and evolving forms of political harassment,” the APHR said in a statement.

Points of their interest include red-tagging against progressive candidates and party lists, the use of digital platforms in campaigns, political dynasties, and abuse of state resources for political gains.

According to Vote Report PH, out of the 1,348 online reports related to election campaigns that they have received since the start of 2025, 99 percent involved red-tagging while the remaining 0.22% focused on disinformation.

The expected results of this APHR study will be used to recommend legislation that would protect the integrity of the election and prevent disinformation and political harassment. (RTS, RVO)