Paalala sa Eleksyon 2025

Prohibited Act Legal Basis Details Explanation in Filipino

Vote-buying and vote-selling Omnibus Election Code, Sec. 261(a) Offering or accepting money or anything of value to induce voting for or against a candidate is illegal. Bawal ang pamimili o pagbebenta ng boto—pera man, pagkain, o ibang bagay kapalit ng boto.

Campaigning during the silence period (May 11–12) COMELEC Resolution No. 11086, Sec. 3 All forms of campaigning, including distribution of materials and public canvassing, are prohibited during this period. Bawal na ang pangangampanya kapag May 11–12 na. Walang posters, motorcade, o house-to-house!

Distribution of food, drinks, or transportation to voters Omnibus Election Code, Sec. 89 Providing free transportation, food, or beverages to voters is considered an election offense. Hindi puwedeng mamigay ng pagkain, inumin, o pamasahe sa botante.

Consumption of alcohol on May 11–12 Omnibus Election Code, Sec. 261(dd)(1); COMELEC Resolution No. 11067, Sec. 1 Selling, furnishing, offering, buying, serving, or taking intoxicating liquor is prohibited during this period, except in establishments with special permits for foreigners. Bawal uminom o magbenta ng alak sa May 11–12, maliban na lang kung may espesyal na permit.

Carrying firearms or deadly weapons near polling places Omnibus Election Code, Sec. 261(p); COMELEC Resolution No. 11067 Carrying firearms or deadly weapons within 100 meters of polling places is prohibited, unless authorized by the COMELEC. Bawal magdala ng baril o patalim malapit sa presinto. Lalo na kung wala kang pahintulot mula sa COMELEC.

Unauthorized presence of military or armed personnel near polling areas Omnibus Election Code, Sec. 261(s); COMELEC Resolutions No. 11067 Military, police, or security forces are prohibited from loitering near polling places unless specifically authorized by COMELEC. Their presence without approval is considered a form of intimidation and is strictly regulated. Bawal magpalakad-lakad ang mga sundalo o pulis sa paligid ng presinto kung wala silang utos ng COMELEC.