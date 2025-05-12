Police presence reported in polling places

By KAIZZER ANGELA MARIE MANUBA

Bulatlat.com

CAVITE – Despite regulations prohibiting their presence in voting areas, policemen were spotted in several precincts in the country.

Police officers were seen outside and near the gate of Lawang Bato Elementary School in Valenzuela City as well as outside Bagong Silang High School and Silanganan Elementary School in Caloocan City.

In Quezon City, policemen were deployed near the gates of Tomas Morato Elementary School and Quezon City High School.

In Rizal, policemen were stationed outside the San Jose Elementary School in Rodriguez; one policeman was seen roaming around the polling precinct.

Some policemen were witnessed roaming inside the Longos Elementary School in Malolos City, Bulacan.

Members of the Imus City Police were also spotted at General Mascardo National High School. Their police mobile was seen parked right in front of the entrance gate.

As stated in the Omnibus Election Code Sec. 262 (s), members of security and police forces are barred from lingering near polling precincts while in uniform or carrying firearms, unless expressly permitted by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Similarly, Section 192 of the Omnibus Election Code declares that police officers or peace officers are prohibited from entering and remaining within 50 meters of polling places, unless responding to an actual disturbance of peace and order. With reports from Bulatlat staff and volunteers