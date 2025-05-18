Balik-Tanaw | Christ-like love

By SR. GENEVIEVE LAZARO, OP

Acts 4:21-27

Psalm 145:8-9, 10-11, 12-13

Revelation 21:1-5a J

John 13:31-33a, 34-35

In our readings this 5th Sunday of Easter, there is only one command, that we love one another with the way Jesus loves. We mirror the love of Jesus that is selfless and sacrificial. For me, this is the love that demonstrates God’s love to the world emphasizing the power of love to unite and transform. It is our actions, not words that reveal the kind of love we hold in our hearts as disciples.

As I make this reflection, let me share my aspirations for peace and global challenges. It is our understanding and knowledge about the 193 nations that signed the Charter of the United Nations Organization (UN). It has been 8 decades now that we have the development of friendly relations among nations and the attainment of international cooperation in solving all of the major problems that afflict humanity. Another important objective of UN is ensuring the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms in all nations.

Of course we know that in spite of these noble aspirations and the many good results attained in the 80 years of existence of the UN, there are still wars happening and being fought in so many parts of the world. We know today that there are “cold wars” and “global terrorism” condemning people to live in fear and distrust, while the disastrous effects of even” global warning” continue to haunt our planet, especially the poor nations.

Indeed something more than well-meaning institutions like the UN and the fear (of war) are needed to create a peaceful and just society. This something more is LOVE… that is love for ALL human beings and every human being. I believe that the UN has stopped short of using this basic word. This is most unfortunate, for it is not enough to view others just as fellow human beings who have fundamental rights to be respected.

Here is the fundamental and deeper reality…that all human beings are children of the same Father, and should love one another. Jesus, more clearly than anybody else, proclaimed such a truth and pointed out its practical implications when he emphasized that what matters most in life is to love one‘s neighbor and show special care for the needy and the outcasts.

Jesus has been teaching us the truth from the very beginning of his apostolic life when He asked his disciples to love even their enemies and to do good to them. He emphasized this love-commandment in a special manner in the last hours of His life when He told them: love one another as I have loved you” (John 13-34).

The love patterned after the one shown by Jesus is undoubtedly the only sure basis on which to build a “new world”- a world driven by love and characterized by real justice, honesty, sincerity, readiness to forgive, solidarity, generosity and compassion. Let us be convinced that only a Christ-like love can solve the problems of the world.

Balik-Tanaw is a group blog of Promotion of Church People’s Response. The Lectionary Gospel reflection is an invitation for meditation, contemplation, and action. As we nurture our faith by committing ourselves to journey with the people, we also wish to nourish the perspective coming from the point of view of hope and struggle of the people. It is our constant longing that even as crisis intensifies, the faithful will continue to strengthen their commitment to love God and our neighbor by being one with the people in their dreams and aspirations. The Title of the Lectionary Reflection would be Balik –Tanaw , isang PAGNINILAY . It is about looking back (balik) or revisiting the narratives and stories from the Biblical text and seeing, reading, and reflecting on these with the current context (tanaw).